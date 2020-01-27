Altria: Why The Next Decade Will Make Or Break The Company

One of the company's other ventures has to take off this decade, I believe IQOS is the company's best shot.

This can't last forever, I estimate the company has at most 5 years before the increases in price will lead to decreases in revenue.

Introduction

Last summer, Robert wrote an article stating that Altria was “a screaming buy”. Since then the stock price has climbed 9.53% and returned 3.96% in dividends, for a total return of 13.49%, only slightly lagging the S&P 500’s 13.94% return over the same period. Not breathtaking, but definitely not bad for a stock which has been under so much scrutiny amid ever falling volumes.

We have made it routine to revaluate our positions from time to time. Although we put a lot of time and effort into analyzing investment opportunities before initiating a purchase, it is possible that we miss something. Other times, new information comes out which forces us to reconsider our investment. For instance, when J.M. Smucker (SJM) increased its dividend below my expectations, I chose to slash it from my portfolio.

Such reviews only have three outcomes: sell, hold or buy more. During a discussion with Robert over Christmas, we came to the following conclusion:

The next decade will make or break Altria as a company. During the first half of the decade, the company will be able to leverage its pricing power to continue to offset volume declines. But because elasticity increases each time the company increases prices, it is paramount that in the second half of the 2020s, Altria’s bets in other segments drive significant growth.

We believe that the company has a very good chance of meeting these goals. In the meantime, you get an enormous dividend which continues to grow. Altria isn’t a no-risk stock, but the current price offers potential return which is well beyond most perceived risks.

While we both have full positions in Altria (MO), we believe that investors who aren’t exposed to the stock should get on board for the great dividend and potential for 20% returns in the next year alone.

Before starting the analysis, I’d like to add another statement.

Anytime we publish an article suggesting to buy tobacco companies, we get some moral backlash. Yes cigarettes are bad, and yes they have killed and continue to kill a lot of people. No we definitely don’t encourage anybody to pick up the habit. Yet that isn’t enough for us to exclude the potential investment.

Consider that bad diets are now the leading cause of death worldwide, killing more people each year than tobacco. Would you scold investors for investing in McDonalds (MCD), Pepsico (PEP) or Coca Cola (KO)? If not you should probably let tobacco investors off the hook.

Like Robert answered to a comment on a Philip Morris (PM) article of his:

Obesity is now a leading cause of death. Does that mean we stop owning processed food and soda stocks like PEP ? Does it mean we stop owning the marketing companies (like IPG) that create catchy advertising for the food industry which provide the foods to make people obese? Or even the billboard providers (like LAMR) for enabling these advertisements?

This article will tackle some of the key challenges concerning Altria’s future the next decade, before mentioning why we believe it remains a great investment.

When the trend isn’t your friend.

We’re big believers that the most likely outcome is that the trend will continue. This has worked well for us in deciding when to pull the trigger on undervalued dividend stocks, but it doesn’t bode to well for companies who sell cigarettes.

Since the landmark Surgeon General report on the health implications of smoking was released in 1964, the proportions of Americans who smoke cigarettes have declined greatly, from 42.4% of adults to 14%.

Not only have less people picked up the habit, more than ever smokers are quitting. The shift happened in 2002, when for the first time there were more former smokers in the US than current smokers.

And those who continue to smoke, are smoking fewer cigarettes as the years go by.

So the trend is there. What is a huge win for public health, is daunting for any company that sells cigarettes. During the last decade, the number of smokers in the US collapsed, as the decline in smoking accelerated.

You’d think this would have spelled bad news for Altria, yet the company has had one hell of a decade.

Altria, the Teflon don of tobacco?

In the 1980s, Italian American Mob boss John Gotti was dubbed the “Teflon don” because none of the charges brought against him would stick.

Has the last decade’s decline in smokers failed to stick to Altria’s revenue and operating income?

It would seem so. If we look at the past 35 quarters, year over year, revenues have declined only 15 times. In the 20 other quarters, revenues were up. As a consequence, Altria brings an average of 15% more revenue per quarter than it did at the beginning of the decade. Not great, but definitely not bad when you consider that they’ve been losing droves of customers.

If you look at operating income it get’s a lot better: it was down only 9 times over the same period. 9 down quarters, 26 up quarters. The company’s operating income increased by 90% over the period, a very satisfactory result.

Period Ended 03-31-2011 06-30-2011 09-30-2011 12-31-2011 03-31-2012 06-30-2012 09-30-2012 12-31-2012 03-31-2013 06-30-2013 09-30-2013 12-31-2013 03-31-2014 06-30-2014 09-30-2014 12-31-2014 03-31-2015 06-30-2015 09-30-2015 12-31-2015 03-31-2016 06-30-2016 09-30-2016 12-31-2016 03-31-2017 06-30-2017 09-30-2017 12-31-2017 03-31-2018 06-30-2018 09-30-2018 12-31-2018 03-31-2019 06-30-2019 09-30-2019 QoQ change in Revenues -2.03% -5.64% -4.59% 3.41% 0.07% 9.58% 2.19% 1.84% -2.11% -2.81% 4.98% -2.60% -0.20% -0.78% -0.95% 2.93% 5.20% 5.71% 3.20% 0.96% 4.51% -1.39% 3.08% -1.04% 0.28% 2.18% -2.55% -2.42% 0.41% -5.37% 1.60% 0.21% -7.86% 4.98% 0.28% QoQ change in Operating Income 7.62% -15.30% 5.74% -9.18% 6.69% 44.94% 4.85% 30.16% 31.06% 6.61% 8.28% 1.93% -19.42% -1.30% -6.24% 6.28% 7.55% 12.61% 15.41% 2.77% 6.01% 8.36% 3.25% 1.42% 13.66% 5.35% 9.45% 8.53% 3.07% -1.61% -1.92% -19.37% -3.37% 8.77% 15.13%

What is Altria’s secret sauce? It’s quite easy: they increase prices. Historically price increases have happened twice per year, during spring and fall, but in 2019, Altria upped the stakes, increasing prices 3 times.

If 3 price increases is the new normal, investors will be curious to know for how long Altria can continue increasing prices and increasing total revenue after accounting for the decline in smokers caused by the increase in prices.

Price elasticity of cigarettes & Altria’s future.

Anybody who has been to business school, or followed a microeconomics class on price elasticity has seen tobacco be used as an example of a particularly inelastic product.

Price elasticity measures the expected decline in demand for a 1% increase in price. For most goods it is a negative number, as increasing prices usually decreases demand for those goods.

If the number is between 0 and -1, we say that the good is relatively inelastic, since a 1% increase in price results in less than a 1% decrease in demand.

It has been assumed by many that cigarettes, because of their addictive nature are inelastic. Increase the price, many will continue to buy their pack, or at least enough consumers will remain that total revenue increases in spite of the volume decline.

But is this true regardless of the price? Does a 1% increase in price always result in less than a 1% decline in demand?

It is the question which researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research attempted to answer in a paper called “The Effect of Cigarette Prices on Cigarette Sales: Exploring Heterogeneity in Price Elasticities at High and Low Prices”.

The results were interesting, and reflected what we would intuitively expect. A 1% increase in price when a pack costs $2 results in a lower decrease in demand than a 1% increase in price when a pack costs $10.

The researchers estimated price elasticity at $0.50 intervals between $2 and $10 using four different models. The results are displayed in the table below. I added an average of the four models estimates of price elasticity.

Price Elasticity at Alternative Values of Price Model 1 Model 2 Model 3 Model 4 Average $2.00 -0.37 -0.32 -0.32 -0.35 -0.34 $2.50 -0.46 -0.4 -0.39 -0.44 -0.4225 $3.00 -0.56 -0.48 -0.47 -0.53 -0.51 $3.50 -0.65 -0.56 -0.55 -0.62 -0.595 $4.00 -0.74 -0.64 -0.63 -0.7 -0.6775 $4.50 -0.84 -0.72 -0.71 -0.79 -0.765 $5.00 -0.93 -0.8 -0.79 -0.88 -0.85 $5.50 -1.02 -0.88 -0.87 -0.97 -0.935 $6.00 -1.12 -0.96 -0.95 -1.05 -1.02 $6.50 -1.21 -1.04 -1.03 -1.14 -1.105 $7.00 -1.3 -1.12 -1.1 -1.23 -1.1875 $7.50 -1.39 -1.2 -1.18 -1.32 -1.2725 $8.00 -1.49 -1.28 -1.26 -1.41 -1.36 $8.50 -1.58 -1.36 -1.34 -1.49 -1.4425 $9.00 -1.67 -1.44 -1.42 -1.58 -1.5275 $9.50 -1.77 -1.53 -1.5 -1.67 -1.6175 $10.00 -1.86 -1.61 -1.58 -1.76 -1.7025

According to their models, $6 per pack of 20 cigarettes seems to be a very important threshold, at least in the United States. Above that price point, a 1% increase in price would lead to more than a 1% decline in demand. That would be bad business for Altria, as revenue would effectively shrink, making the impact of price increases questionable.

This piece of information is definitely interesting, but it leads to the next question: How much are people currently paying for a pack of 20 cigarettes in the US?

The answer changes a lot on a state by state basis. Unlike countries like France or Luxembourg where the price of a pack is the same across the country, the US has large divergences in the price of a pack. We need to do a little more work to figure out how much people are paying for a pack.

First we must get our hands on adult population data per state. I got this from Census.gov . Next we need smoking rates per states, which I got from World Population Review. Finally we need average prices of a pack of cigarettes in each state, which we got from Salestaxhandbook.com

This gives us the number of smokers per state and the price paid per pack in that state. Below is a copy of this compiled data.

State Population over 18 Smoking rate Number of Smokers Price of a pack Alabama 3,814,879 20.90% 797,310 $ 5.37 Alaska 551,562 21.00% 115,829 $ 8.81 Arizona 5,638,481 15.60% 879,604 $ 6.92 Arkansas 2,317,649 22.30% 516,836 $ 5.49 California 30,617,582 11.30% 3,459,787 $ 5.53 Colorado 4,499,217 14.60% 656,886 $ 5.26 Connecticut 2,837,847 12.70% 360,407 $ 8.91 Delaware 770,192 17.00% 130,933 $ 5.50 District of Columbia 577,581 14.30% 82,595 $ 7.30 Florida 17,247,808 16.10% 2,776,898 $ 5.50 Georgia 8,113,542 17.50% 1,419,870 $ 4.92 Hawaii 1,116,004 12.80% 142,849 $ 8.99 Idaho 1,338,864 14.30% 191,458 $ 5.23 Illinois 9,853,946 15.50% 1,527,362 $ 7.56 Indiana 5,164,245 21.80% 1,125,806 $ 5.56 Iowa 2,428,229 17.10% 415,228 $ 5.83 Kansas 2,213,064 17.40% 385,074 $ 5.89 Kentucky 3,464,802 24.60% 852,342 $ 5.36 Louisiana 3,561,164 23.10% 822,629 $ 5.42 Maine 1,095,370 17.30% 189,500 $ 6.62 Maryland 4,710,993 13.80% 650,118 $ 6.60 Massachusetts 5,539,703 13.70% 758,940 $ 9.08 Michigan 7,842,924 19.30% 1,513,685 $ 6.44 Minnesota 4,336,475 14.50% 628,789 $ 8.40 Mississippi 2,277,566 22.20% 505,620 $ 5.47 Missouri 4,766,843 20.80% 991,504 $ 4.38 Montana 840,190 17.20% 144,513 $ 6.11 Nebraska 1,458,334 15.40% 224,584 $ 5.32 Nevada 2,387,517 17.60% 420,203 $ 6.44 New Hampshire 1,104,458 15.70% 173,400 $ 5.81 New Jersey 6,943,612 13.70% 951,275 $ 7.66 New Mexico 1,620,991 17.50% 283,674 $ 6.53 New York 15,425,262 14.10% 2,174,962 $ 10.45 North Carolina 8,187,369 17.20% 1,408,228 $ 4.87 North Dakota 581,891 18.30% 106,487 $ 4.82 Ohio 9,111,081 21.10% 1,922,439 $ 6.10 Oklahoma 3,004,733 20.10% 603,952 $ 6.12 Oregon 3,351,175 16.10% 539,540 $ 5.26 Pennsylvania 10,167,376 18.70% 1,901,300 $ 8.27 Rhode Island 854,866 14.90% 127,376 $ 8.87 South Carolina 4,037,531 18.80% 759,056 $ 5.05 South Dakota 667,558 19.30% 128,839 $ 6.01 Tennessee 5,319,123 22.60% 1,202,122 $ 5.10 Texas 21,596,071 15.70% 3,390,584 $ 5.78 Utah 2,274,774 8.90% 202,455 $ 6.43 Vermont 509,984 15.80% 80,578 $ 8.01 Virginia 6,674,671 16.40% 1,094,647 $ 4.78 Washington 5,951,832 13.50% 803,498 $ 8.05 West Virginia 1,432,580 26.00% 372,471 $ 5.53 Wisconsin 4,555,837 16.00% 728,934 $ 7.67 Wyoming 445,025 18.70% 83,220 $ 5.04

With this data, we can now sort American smokers into different ranges, which I’ll do by $0.5 increments.

Source: Data compiled by author

Here are the results. Currently 50% of American smokers can buy a pack for less than $6. Of these smokers the average price paid for a pack is $5.35. These smokers can be found across 27 states.

This would suggest that for half of American smokers, you could have another ten $0.05 price increases before revenue would start to decline.

Whether or not Altria will be able to claim those increases is another question, as they will be competing with governments who want to increase the excise tax on cigarette sales.

If we’re conservative and use the National bureau of economics threshold of $6 per pack, it would seem like price increases would be useless for already half of American smokers located in 23 different states.

However, the fact that Altria increased prices 3 times in a year might signal that the real price elasticities are less than implied by the NBER.

If we extend the threshold to $7, 2/3rds of American smokers would fall below, a number high enough that Altria could increase prices another 7 to 10 times before revenue suffers as a consequence.

Depending on the number of future increases, this effectively gives the company a 3 to 5 year runway before price increases would result in lower revenues.

Unfortunately, I think the reality is likely on the shorter end of that range.

For this reason Altria needs one of its new segments to truly take off within the next 5 years.

One extremely good candidate is iQos, the device which the company has licensed from Philip Morris.

IQOS, Phillip Morris’s device which heats but doesn’t burn tobacco, has been a raging success worldwide. The product has only launched a few months ago in the US. Altria is the only vendor, through a licensing agreement with Phillip Morris. Investors are eager to see what the future holds for IQOS.

For PM, the growth in IQOS was enough to offset the decline in combustible revenues for the first 9 months of the year, as you can see in the footnotes of their latest 10-q.

This is phenomenal, because packs of IQOS Heets (the cartridges of tobacco which go into the IQOS devices) are not cheaper than cigarettes, but they are a lot less taxed because of their reduced risk status. This means they are more profitable.

They’ve been such a success that in the EU, the market share doubled in a year

Now Altria has the same opportunity, and the launch in October happened at the best possible time, during an outbreak of a vicious lung disease which has been traced back to vaping.

As the sole seller of the only “heat not burn” product with FDA approval as “appropriate for the protection of public health”, Altria has an edge.

In the 3rd quarter earnings presentation, the company presented the opportunity for heated tobacco products in the slide below.

One key market Altria will be targeting are users who have tried and rejected E-vapor products. They estimate that this is 40% of all smokers. Those who dual use with E-vapor would also be up for grabs since they demonstrated willingness to try alternatives. For the remaining 40%, each time Altria increases the price of a pack of smokes, the perceived cost of switching to IQOS goes down.

In just a few years, PM turned around its suffering cigarette sales thanks to IQOS. There are now big expectations for the product to deliver in a big way in the US.

I personally believe that right now it is the company’s best shot.

The advantage that Altria has, is that relative the rest of the world, cigarettes are relatively cheap. Philip Morris’s revenues have been down, because in many of their markets, cigarettes are already expensive relative to median per capita income.

Out of 87 countries for which I found data on both average price of a cigarettes and median per capita income, the US is the 7th cheapest place to buy a pack. Note that this is relative to income.

For instance, the median per capita annual income in the US is enough to buy 2580 packs. That’s more than 2.5 times more than in Brazil, the median country. I’ve included the data below for you to look through, sorted from the country in which cigarettes are the cheapest relative to price (Luxembourg) to the country where they are the most expensive (Sri Lanka).

Country Cigarettes 20 Pack median Per Capita Income Income / Price Luxembourg $ 5.30 $ 18,418 3475 Belarus $ 1.51 $ 5,236 3468 South Korea $ 3.86 $ 11,950 3096 Denmark $ 6.65 $ 18,262 2746 Sweden $ 6.82 $ 18,632 2732 United States $ 6.00 $ 15,480 2580 Kuwait $ 2.96 $ 7,487 2529 Ukraine $ 1.63 $ 3,876 2378 Japan $ 4.56 $ 10,840 2377 Argentina $ 1.83 $ 4,109 2245 Austria $ 6.08 $ 12,284 2020 Germany $ 7.07 $ 14,098 1994 Finland $ 8.18 $ 15,725 1922 Slovenia $ 4.53 $ 8,656 1911 Taiwan $ 3.67 $ 6,882 1875 Netherlands $ 7.73 $ 14,450 1869 Kazakhstan $ 1.06 $ 1,958 1847 Russia $ 2.26 $ 4,129 1827 Czech Republic $ 4.48 $ 7,821 1746 Norway $ 13.33 $ 19,308 1448 France $ 8.89 $ 12,445 1400 Belgium $ 7.29 $ 10,189 1398 Canada $ 11.43 $ 15,181 1328 Spain $ 5.52 $ 7,284 1320 Slovakia $ 4.20 $ 5,455 1299 Hong Kong $ 7.59 $ 9,705 1279 Lebanon $ 2.33 $ 2,960 1270 Croatia $ 4.16 $ 5,177 1244 Greece $ 4.97 $ 6,086 1225 Lithuania $ 4.14 $ 4,719 1140 Italy $ 6.08 $ 6,874 1131 Poland $ 4.16 $ 4,578 1100 Malta $ 6.41 $ 6,869 1072 Estonia $ 4.70 $ 5,031 1070 Hungary $ 4.26 $ 4,493 1055 Mexico $ 2.77 $ 2,900 1047 Azerbaijan $ 2.35 $ 2,430 1034 Serbia $ 3.01 $ 3,020 1003 Portugal $ 5.52 $ 5,519 1000 Iran $ 3.12 $ 3,115 998 Latvia $ 4.20 $ 4,000 952 Cyprus $ 5.19 $ 4,932 950 United Kingdom $ 13.12 $ 12,399 945 Brazil $ 2.40 $ 2,247 936 Montenegro $ 3.43 $ 3,123 910 Bulgaria $ 3.11 $ 2,829 910 Bahrain $ 5.30 $ 4,778 902 Turkey $ 2.86 $ 2,538 887 Colombia $ 1.79 $ 1,534 857 Qatar $ 6.04 $ 5,117 847 Israel $ 10.13 $ 7,847 775 Armenia $ 1.25 $ 926 741 Australia $ 20.54 $ 15,026 732 Tunisia $ 2.30 $ 1,646 716 Saudi Arabia $ 6.66 $ 4,762 715 Singapore $ 10.37 $ 7,345 708 Algeria $ 2.09 $ 1,392 666 Albania $ 2.90 $ 1,902 656 Bolivia $ 2.17 $ 1,403 647 Uruguay $ 3.88 $ 2,488 641 Romania $ 4.16 $ 2,618 629 China $ 2.88 $ 1,786 620 New Zealand $ 19.85 $ 12,147 612 Nigeria $ 0.83 $ 493 594 Syria $ 2.45 $ 1,431 584 Malaysia $ 4.28 $ 2,267 530 Costa Rica $ 3.90 $ 2,032 521 Jordan $ 3.53 $ 1,550 439 South Africa $ 2.78 $ 1,217 438 Dominican Republic $ 3.75 $ 1,623 433 Chile $ 4.88 $ 2,040 418 Panama $ 5.00 $ 2,011 402 Georgia $ 1.83 $ 734 401 Thailand $ 4.59 $ 1,795 391 Pakistan $ 1.29 $ 480 372 Morocco $ 3.47 $ 1,135 327 Ecuador $ 5.60 $ 1,682 300 Indonesia $ 1.84 $ 541 294 Peru $ 3.75 $ 1,077 287 Guatemala $ 3.25 $ 898 276 Nepal $ 1.93 $ 519 269 Philippines $ 1.87 $ 478 256 Egypt $ 2.54 $ 623 245 Bangladesh $ 2.83 $ 567 200 Kenya $ 2.36 $ 402 170 India $ 4.21 $ 616 146 Sri Lanka $ 6.61 $ 719 109

This is the reason why, as we saw in the previous section on price elasticity, Altria can still afford multiple price increases without suffering declines in revenue.

This is a privilege, and if IQOS can take off before the end of the runway, the company’s revenues might never have to decline.

What about Cronos and Juul?

I don’t have a crystal ball. I cannot tell you whether Juul will make it. I can tell you that I never liked the $12.8bn investment in the company at an insane price. Altria has about $1.87bn shares, which means that the investment cost investors about $6.85 per share. The $4.5bn write down represents $2.4 of value per share that just vanished, although as you know, it was never really there to start with. This is like making 8 months of Altria’s free cashflow just disappear.

The company is under scrutiny, yet it remains the leader in E-cigarettes and usage has continue to increase across all age segments. Whether the investment will pay off is up for grabs, but if IQOS takes off, the company doesn’t need it.

Cronos is still unprofitable and the path to profitability in the cannabis industry seem to still be far away. Whether or not the cannabis investment pays off would be just icing on the cake, and cannot be at the center of our expectations.

I’m not saying these investments are worthless. Up until recently Juul was viewed as Altria’s future. Now IQOS seems to have a better chance. The next few years will tell us.

What do you get to take a bet on MO?

As you have deduced reading this far, there is a lot of uncertainty around MO. There is a path to the company having a great decade, and thriving well beyond that, but there are still many unknowns.

Yet if you’re willing to take a bet on the company, you’ll get the following for $50:

A cash cow of a company which generates $3.5 in FCF per share each year.

$3.36 of this goes straight into your pocket, in the form of dividends, resulting in a 6.65% yield.

What’s more, the dividend increases each year, and has done so for the past 50 years, a remarkable feat.

If that 6.65% dividend yield isn’t enough, the company gives back an extra 0.85% per year in buybacks, which makes future dividend hikes less costly.

This dividend yield more than compensates you for the current risks. The price has been trading above a strategic level of $50 for the past two months. It is now within a stone’s throw of its 200 day SMA.

During the past 3 years, the price has challenged its 200 day SMA twice already, failing to push above it and sending the stock lower each time.

On the 30th of January, Altria will release earnings. A good earnings call would be the juice required for the stock to break through its 200 day SMA. From there, I see little to no resistance before the $58 mark. This price could be reached by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

However, a dissatisfying quarter would likely lead the price to lose more of its value and trade down to the $45 mark. If this happens, I’d extend my already full position to an overweight position. At $50, I’m happy to collect the dividend and watch what is one of the most interesting stories in the stock market as it unfolds.

Conclusion

Altria’s moves in the next few years will make or break the future of the company. I’m betting on it making the future of the company. While the company can get away with increasing cigarette prices for a while, one of its new ventures will have to take off soon, as price elasticity increases every time the price of cigarettes increase.

