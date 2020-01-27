Sand In My Shoes - December Update

The first quarter of the New Year should be my first quarter over $1,000 in dividends collected.

In December there were no sales and two purchases in the Sand in Shoes portfolio, including one new stock.

Happy New Year! I hope your investing year was as fun as mine, and if you were invested in U. S. equities it probably was. This is the time of the year where we are all full of hope, full of promises to ourselves, and ready to conquer the world. "I'm going to get up at 5 AM and go to the gym every day! I'm going to make a home cooked dinner for my family every night! I'm going to read one classic work of fiction every week! I'm going to get the band back together!", etc.

Of course I have some goals like that as well, but you are not reading my articles to find out what they are. You are interested, presumably, in dividend growth investing.

My intermediate term goal for this portfolio is to receive $10,000 in dividend income in a twelve-month period. So it makes sense to me that given my focus on dividend income and my overarching goal that I set a short term goal for this portfolio relating to my projected dividends.

In August 2018 I added a section to my update articles where I projected the amount of dividends I will collect in the next 12 months if I do not purchase another share of stock and the dividends remain at their current levels. For the twelve month period of calendar year 2020 I am currently projecting about $4,100. At this point last year that figure was $2,900.

I did a little research and found that last year simply by owning dividend growth stocks, my future annual income went up by $172.14. Since I own more stocks now than I did starting 2019, I expect announced dividend increases will add more than $172 to my future income. Let's call it $200, and hopefully that's conservative.

By purchasing more shares of dividend growth stocks, I added $1,014 to my future retirement income. I probably will not add more shares of stock in 2020 than I did in 2019, so I will keep this static - $1,000 in future income by purchasing more stock. That gives me a goal of $5,300 this time next year.

Note that my goal is not for a certain account balance, though if 2020 is a repeat of 2019 I would likely hit $400,000 which would be nice. My goal is to create a healthy and growing stream of dividends that I can spend in retirement.

Now lets take a look at how December and the year wrapped up.

December Dividends

In December I received my first dividend from Prudential Financial (PRU). December income was slightly lower than September, primarily because Walmart Inc (WMT) pays their dividend in January. Total dividends for the year came in at $3,415.28, as I projected this time last month.

December Performance

December wrapped up a rather remarkable year for the equity markets. For the year 2019 my portfolio was up nearly 24%, or just over $60,000 from my beginning balance of $259k.

Since the equity markets were up so much this year and I have a hefty portion of my portfolio in fixed income I lagged the S&P 500, unlike last year (in a down market) where I beat it. For the year, the S&P 500 finished up 28.9%, 31.5% including dividends. For the month the S&P 500 was up 2.9%.

Individual Stocks

Below are my positions and their respective yields for the month ending December 31, 2019.

Of the 27 positions I owned at the beginning of 2019, exactly two are trading below the levels they were at the beginning of the year. 3M Co (MMM) was down 7% and International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) down 4%. Neither of those performances is going to sink a portfolio, and in fact I added to both stocks at levels below where they are trading as I type this.

Of the remaining 25 positions, 23 of them were up at least double digits. The biggest winner, it will probably come as no surprise to many of you, was Apple Inc (AAPL), up an amazing 86% in 2019.

Projected Dividends

Nothing to report. All dividends for 2019 have been collected. Now we look ahead to 2020 and that can be found in the "Forward Looking Dividends" section of this article, just below.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 9.8% 10.0% Consumer Staples 8.0% 8.0% Energy 7.7% 7.5% Financials 9.3% 10.0% Health Care 11.7% 12.0% Industrials 7.9% 8.5% Materials 11.0% 5.0% REIT 8.9% 7.5% Technology 12.3% 15.0% Communication Services 6.0% 9.0% Utilities 7.5% 7.5% 100% 100%

The portfolio is getting very close to my target weighting as I continue to add funds to the sectors that are underweight. Materials are still quite overweight, though less so than a few months ago, and tech and communication services are still underweight. Something I am determined to remedy in the coming months.

Still, if you go back and look at my first several articles (I did) you will see the state this portfolio was in and how much better, diversification-wise, it is now. I enjoy seeing the progress, and I sincerely hope you are advancing towards your goals as well.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

Very nearly every asset class is at the same percentage as last month, except there is slightly more cash. My domestic fixed income was up 2.8% for the month, the best return of any asset class bar none. I'll take it.

International fixed income was down 0.6% for the month, was the only asset class that was down, and was where I added my fixed income distributions this month. This negative performance resulted in a slip in weighting from 8.4% to 8.3% (made up for in cash up to 0.2%).

I wanted to look at something new now that we are at the end of the year. It is difficult to measure the performance of my asset classes since I don't really re-invest my dividends and distributions directly back in to the asset that produced them. I also had about $7,500 in a target date retirement fund at the beginning of the year and had to make educated guesses where to count that in my beginning balances, so this will not be perfect. Far from it, actually. But it will still be instructive I think.

Now we can see that my large cap funds roughly kept pace with the S&P 500, which makes sense. It was easily the best performer of the bunch and helps explain why my asset allocation has gotten so far away from my targets.

All of my asset classes are worth more now than they were on December 31, 2018. International fixed income was the worst performing asset class by far, and my domestic fixed income balance was up 20% for the year, which is something I did not expect. Overall I'm very pleased with these numbers.

Sales and Purchases in December

There were no sales in December. I made two purchases near the end of the month. If you'll notice I collected almost $1,900 in dividends and distributions from my equity and fixed income funds. These large distributions from my ETFs is typical for December.

With these I purchased nearly $500 more of my international fixed income index fund (IAGG) and I added three shares of a new stock for me, my third technology stock in this portfolio, Broadcom Inc (AVGO). Three shares doesn't sound like a lot, but the stock does trade for $310-320 lately depending on the day. I had my limit order of $316 filled, which was definitely not near the 52-week low, but was after a bit of a downturn and they did just hike their dividend by 23%, which raised the forward yield to 4.1%.

Forward Looking Dividends

First, last month I missed an estimated payout of Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) of $15.50 in April. That number has been corrected both in the graph below and the November totals when I compare it to the most recent total.

As mentioned earlier, my expected dividend income with current payouts and with no shares added is just shy of $4,100, up $63.40 from the corrected November total. I did not sell any shares of my S&P 500 Index fund to grow this number, and instead invested dividends and distributions from my funds. That is the best way to grow your income! When your tree produces fruit (money), it is wise to plant the seeds of that fruit and let them grow into trees that produce more fruit. Before you know if you'll be covered up with fruit. Or select your own metaphor...

Here are the details of the $64.30. The dividend increase from Amgen Inc (AMGN) was very nice (10.3%) from $1.45 per share to $1.60. I am looking forward to seeing more from AT&T Inc (T) in maybe a year or two as they steadily reduce their long term debt.

Below is the chart reflecting the $63 increase, as well as the corrected November total.

Final Thoughts

It is always fun to have your future retirement income increase by $63 by reinvesting dividends, distributions, and having the companies you own a piece of give you a raise. My future dividend payments went up by almost $25 simply because these companies have become more profitable and are sharing more of those profits with their owners.

By all measures 2019 was a great year to be an investor. I started the year with a portfolio value of $259,000 and it grew to well over $300,000. The market could suffer a 10% correction tomorrow and the portfolio value would still be close to that $300k number.

Total cash into the portfolio from all sources was about $10,500. My goal, as I mentioned, is to reach $10,000 in dividend income for the year, but that $5,000 from my fixed income investments is not going away. Indeed I plan on growing that as well as I selectively reinvest my distributions each month.

I now have 33 different stocks in the portfolio which is pretty much full for me. I do not expect to add many new positions in 2020 unless I see a bargain I can't pass up. I do have my eye on a media company, and will probably take this weekend to do my due diligence on it and perhaps pick up a few shares, but that might be it. Unless I purge one of the stocks I currently own I will likely not add more positions. No, the idea now is to simply acquire a larger ownership stake of the companies that I already own.

Well, that's a wrap for 2019. It was a heck of a year to be an investor, and I hope you enjoyed watching your portfolio value rise and hopefully your dividend income do the same. If you'd like to keep up with my progress and get my thoughts on some dividend growth stocks, please make sure you follow me. Thanks for reading, and good luck in 2020.

