Langham Hospitality: Loan Refinancing At Lower Interest Demonstrates Quality Of This Undervalued Luxury Hotel Trust

I continue my long-term very bullish view on Langham at current prices, whilst being mindful of potential near-term price pressure from the developing situation of the coronavirus respiratory illness outbreak.

The Hong Kong tourism industry continues to face an ongoing significant downturn, however it is easy to forget that Hong Kong has long been amongst the world's premier tourist destinations.

Sell-side’s price target on Langham is overly pessimistic in my view, and a low price valuation may reflect limitations in DDM model valuations and maximum pessimism assumptions in outlook.

I initiated coverage on Hong Kong luxury hotel investment trust Langham Hospitality Investments Limited (ticker 41 HK for its Hong Kong listing I refer to or LMMHF on OTC) with a very bullish view on 30 October 2019 at its price of HKD2.20 or 0.36x price to NAV then (I suggest reading my initial article for the full thesis, whereas this article is intended as an update and reiteration of the bull thesis). It’s trio of high-end hotel assets (Langham, Cordis and Eaton) are situated in prime locations on Kowloon Island, Hong Kong, but close to sites of social unrest in the protests in Hong Kong. The investment trust last month, refinanced an existing term loan at a lower interest rate, which together with a potentially neutral or downward HIBOR base interest rate in the medium term, augers well for the trust in lower finance costs, which are a significant factor for the trust.

Based on a return to a normalised situation and operations in FY 2021/2022 and taking into account potentially similar finance costs, I derive an illustrative long-term fair value of HKD3.07 for LMMHF under the Dividend Discount Model. In contrast, a sell-side house’s price target for LMMHF using the Dividend Discount Model is HKD2.06. Exploring a low price valuation for LMMHF, it may be a result of limitations in the Dividend Discount Model when the dividend input used reflects earnings that have been abnormally brought down by a Black Swan type event, but which will recover in subsequent years to the previous normal. It may also be a result of maximum pessimism assumptions of a very long-term continuation of the current industry slump. However, Hong Kong is a premier international tourist destination with superb transport infrastructure connectivity to Mainland China, and I am bullish it will ultimately bounce back. At the same time, I am watchful of the recent coronavirus outbreak originating in Wuhan, China which has spread to other countries, and could impact to slow a tourism recovery and affect LMMHF’s price in the near term. Notwithstanding, I maintain my long-term very bullish view on LMMHF, reiterating its significant long-term value at its current prices.

In my 30 October article I wrote: “Amidst the tourism arrivals crash and economic downturn taking place in Hong Kong with the ongoing weekly protests in their 21st week, LMMHF's stock price has plunged more than 30% from its year peak to current price levels of HKD2.20 (52 week low of HKD2.02 to HKD3.28), in the short span of five months. It now trades at a five year historical low range, and a massive 64% discount to its NAV.”

On 10 December, there was a material event where LMMHF announced in a press release, the refinancing of its existing HKD7.2 billion term loan maturing in May 2020, with a HKD7.5billion sustainability-linked loan with a lower interest spread.

Per press release: “The syndicated loan consists of a 4-year HK$6.8 billion term loan and a HK$700 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds of the new loan facility will primarily be used to refinance the existing 4-year HK$7.2 billion loan, which matures in May 2020 and carries interest rate of HIBOR+0.98% per annum. The new sustainability-linked term loan carries a lower interest rate spread than the previous loan.”

Note the interest rate attached to the loan is not specified in the press release, nor are details on the certain sustainability targets to be met to qualify for reductions in the loan interest rate. Nonetheless, the refinancing of LMMHF’s term loan is a positive, as, i) amidst a very challenging tourism operating environment that it faces presently, LMMHF has refinanced at a lower interest spread than its current loan, and ii) demonstrates that even amidst the challenging operating environment, there is a plethora of lenders wanting to participate in LMMHF’s refinancing; a testament to the stellar quality of the real estate assets, its majority shareholder and their management of the investment trust.

Per press release: “Demands from banks for Langham Hospitality Investments’ new sustainability-linked loan have been overwhelming. The syndicated sustainability-linked loan, which is the first raised by a listed company in the Asian hospitality sector, attracted participations by 11 banks in Britain, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.”

The lower interest spread of LMMHF’s new loan, together with what I view will be a potential downward or neutral trend in Hong Kong’s HIBOR rate in the medium term (through end 2020 at least), augers well in potentially lower finance costs for LMMHF from its FY 2018 high.

As a side note, HIBOR is calculated based on contributed quotes from 20 banks determined by the Hong Kong Association of Banks. Of 20 quotes, the highest three and lowest three are discarded, using the remaining 14 quotes in calculating HIBOR. HIBOR does not move in lockstep with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s benchmark interest rate (the HKMA essentially imports the US Fed monetary policy as a result of the peg of HKD to USD therein following the Fed’s three rate cuts this year) as there are the banks’ own considerations to manage. However, with the challenging economic environment, I view it is difficult to see any significant rise in HIBOR taking place in the medium term, until there is a clear improvement in the domestic environment.

In my previous article on LMMHF, I wrote:

“Increasing finance costs from the low seen in 2016 have been a drag to profit and distributable income to share stapled unitholders. LMMHF's floating finance costs are based on HIBOR as the base rate. I expect, after the prior rise in HIBOR, that it will see a more subdued rise, if any at all, over the next 12 months amidst the ongoing Hong Kong monetary authority and Federal Reserve's cuts in rates.

My view is that there is a return to normalization in net property income for LMMHF in FY2021, whilst 2020 sees the continuing effects of the downturn in tourism currently experienced. I view that with a normalization of net property income in 2021 to similar levels to 2018, and providing an allowance for any increases in finance costs, expenses or other items affecting distributable income, that a distribution income to share stapled unitholders in FY2021 of the region of HK0.176 per unit (that is 10% lower than that of FY2018) is a realistic base forecast.”

Therein, with the lower interest rate loan refinancing and a potentially neutral or downward HIBOR base rate in mind, what is a potential bull case scenario for future dividend yield of LMMHF? Assuming a relatively expedient resumption of net property income in 2021 back to the normalised operating environment levels of 2018 (whilst 2020 continues to be affected by the ongoing slump), and no change in finance costs from 2018 highs (a potentially conservative assumption given that there is a scenario that overall interest rates may be lower), I would be looking at a distribution per unit of HKD0.195, which translates to a forward 8.8% yield based on the HKD2.20 price at the time of my previous article (or 8.4% yield based on price of HKD2.32 at 17 January 2020 close).

Valuation target in a normalised operating environment

In my previous article I wrote: “I view a return to at least a 0.50x price to NAV or more in a normalized operating environment, based on historical price to NAV valuations. Therein, at the current price to NAV of 0.36, a upside target of 39% or more, once the operating environment and valuations normalize from FY2021. Factoring in a forecast dividend yield of more than 8% (forecast 8% in FY2021 and a lower distribution in FY2020), I view a path to at least 47% total upside at current price levels, and ultimately expect more than 50% return.”

The above price to NAV of 0.50x previously stated represents a price of HKD3.06.

A common way of valuing REITs and investment trusts is the dividend discount model ("DDM") which is used by most research analysts, and it has its utility as well as it potential limitations.

Gordon Growth Model DDM

The basic formula for the Gordon Growth Model DDM being as follows:

Value per share of stock =

Expected dividends per share one year from now/(Required rate of return - growth rate in dividends forever)

Calculating an valuation for LMMHF using the DDM - if I were to jump forward by a year or two to FY 2021 or 2022 (instead of FY 2020), where I view a normalisation in LMMHF net property income and assume:

the earlier described HKD0.195 dividend yield in FY 2021 or 2022

a modest lifetime growth rate in dividends of 2% per annum

a risk-free rate of 1.79% based on the 10 year Hong Kong government bond yield as at 30 December 2019, a market expected return of 5% and a stock beta of 1.25, to give a required rate of return of 8.04% (which I view errs on the high side for conservatism and to compensate if a recovery to normalisation is slower than expected).

This brings me to a blue skies valuation for LMMHF of HKD3.23, representing 0.529x price to NAV, or 46.8% upside to the HKD2.20 price at the time of my previous article.

If I assume a more conservative forward normalised dividend of HKD0.176 detailed in my previous article, this brings a valuation of HKD2.91 per below (32.3% upside the HKD2.20 price at the time of my previous article):

Taking the mid-point of the two valuations from the above different assumptions, brings a valuation of HKD3.07, close to my previously mentioned target price in a normalised operating environment of HKD3.06, that represents 0.50x price to NAV, still a large discount to book.

Is the glass half full or half empty?

I have come across a sell-side research house's target price of HKD2.06 for LMMHF (12.6% below the closing price at 17 January 2020) issued in November 2019. Their valuation is based on the DDM and using a 7.6% discount rate (the DDM calculations themselves are not outlined). This certainly is a very significant differential from my target long-term fair value.

Exploring further on deriving a low target valuation for LMMHF, I view that an overly low valuation on LMMHF can potentially come about from 1) the limitations of the DDM model in dealing with a black swan type impact on the operating environment and/or; 2) (what I view to be) maximum pessimism assumptions that the current dire slump in the hospitality industry persists for a long multi-year period with an extremely slow recovery towards normalised earnings.

Let us explore these two points and attempt to replicate how a bearish valuation in a low HKD2.00 ballpark might be derived.

Limitations of the DDM

FY 2020 will see a likely continuation of the ongoing slump in the Hong Kong tourism industry experienced from July last year and a significant slump in operating results and FY2020 dividends of LMMHF. As a recap from my previous article, LMMHF derives a base rent of HKD225million and variable rent of 70% of the hotels' aggregate gross operating profit before deduction of global marketing fees payable, the base rent providing a minimum rental income.

Let’s assume a continued challenging scenario across FY2020, where variable rent declines 70% in FY2020 from FY2018 levels (from HKD481.2m to HKD144.36m), to give a total base and variable rent of HKD369.36m (vs HKD706.2m in FY 2018). Making simplistic assumptions on other variables, I assume a FY2020 distributable income of HKD187.5m (about 45% of FY 2018 distributable income recorded of HKD410.5m), or a FY2020 dividend per unit of HKD0.088, translating to 3.99% dividend yield based on the HKD2.20 stock price at the point of my previous article. In comparison, dividend per unit in FY 2018 was HKD0.195.

Based on the mentioned 7.6% discount rate, and if I assume an expected annual growth rate of a modest 3.5% on this (depressed) FY2020 dividend of HKD0.088, brings a DDM fair value of HKD2.139, close to the aforesaid target price of HKD2.06.

The limitations in the DDM potentially come into play here, in dealing with this Black Swan disruption to coming FY earnings, outside of a stable and more typical operating environment when the utility of using the DDM is the most ideal. A decline of 70% in operating profit and a more than halving in distributable income from previous normalised operating levels, is clearly a drastic event, but presumably one that is ultimately temporary, not permanent. However, using this depressed forward dividend in the DDM, given its importance as an input, potentially errs by having a disparate impact to the fair value especially if the depressed dividend only persists for a year or two before a surge to return to much higher, previous normalised levels.

Yet, if we assume a modest 3.5% annual growth rate in dividend, even after twenty years, the depressed dividend will still not have returned back to the FY 2018 levels. Note that the annual growth rate input of the DDM also cannot be higher than the discount rate, else we derive a negative fair value, whilst growth rate inputs which are lower but close to the discount rate will bring overly high fair value results.

Over-pessimism that the current slump persists for a long multi-year period with slow recovery

A bearish DDM valuation of LMMHF (using an abnormally depressed current dividend input and a constrained annual growth rate), could also be reflective of a scenario view or assumption constraint that the current dire slump in the tourism industry in Hong Kong persists for a long multi-year period with a slow recovery towards previous normalised operations.

The recent and current situation certainly can encourage such a pessimistic view – tourist arrivals and hotel occupancy rates have slumped and a long list of events have been cancelled.

Having noted that many events have been cancelled in recent months, I looked for a list of events cancelled - one of the clear effects of the situation here, as many of the major events listed would have been significant tourist drawcards.

Source: Hong Kong Living website All of Hong Kong's latest cancelled events - Hong Kong Living).

However, on a second-level of thinking, the compiled list of events cancelled displays the scale of entertainment events that Hong Kong normally attracts - and when things ultimately return to normalcy, that Hong Kong will continue to host. It may be easy to forget amidst the current backdrop, that Hong Kong has long been one of the world’s premier and most visited tourist destinations.

Notwithstanding the arrivals plunge from July last year, Hong Kong retained the top stop of most visited tourist destination globally in 2019 (its 1H of 2019 was strong), with 26,716,800 arrivals in 2019 (Euromonitor/CNN The most visited cities in the world 2019).

The big contributor, has been tourists from Mainland China (not just for Hong Kong but other top Asian cities in the list). Per CNN, “Asian cities continue to dominate the charts. This is thanks, Euromonitor says, to the ever-increasing traveling power of Chinese tourists”.

My previous article outlined the tourist arrival numbers to Hong Kong from China, which are by far the largest contributor in tourist numbers contributing more than 70% of tourist arrivals.

I noted previously, “the Hong Kong tourism and the hospitality industry also has had tailwinds prior to the protests from the completion of the bullet train to Hong Kong from Mainland China and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge in September and October of last year, which will return as long-term tourism growth drivers after the situation in Hong Kong returns to normalcy.” I continue to view presently that there will be return of Mainland Chinese and international visitor numbers to prior levels broadly, and specifically for LMMHF’s premium market segment, within a 2 year horizon.

Near term potential volatility from coronavirus outbreak

At the time of my finishing this article, there is the developing situation and growing concern, of the coronavirus respiratory illness outbreak originating in Wuhan, China (more info); cases have grown and cases of the respiratory illness has spread to other countries including Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong. Some related tourism and travel stocks have in recent days seen an impact in stock price from this and I do view there is risk for near term price pressure on LMMHF amidst this. Lunar New Year is later this week, and in China, millions travel during the Lunar New Year period. It remains to be seen how the outbreak situation unfolds and the potential impact from it. Notwithstanding, hotel occupancy rates in Hong Kong are already at levels last seen during 2003’s SARS, hence any significant potential risk from the outbreak to the hospitality industry would be to slow a recovery rather than significantly affecting what are already depressed occupancy rates.

In summary, I maintain my long-term very bullish view on LMMHF. The potential for long-term outsized upside comes when the market prices what is an impermanent (1-2 year) impact as one which is long-lasting. LMMHF, with its deep value valuation, for this prime hotel real estate trust, represents this in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.