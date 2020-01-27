Sutro Biopharma's Platform Technology Makes It A Promising Oncology Pick For 2020

Today, we will study why Sutro Biopharma (STRO) is a risky but attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Sutro Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing of next-generation cancer therapies. These include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine derivatives. The company's novel protein manufacturing platform, XpressCf, can biosynthesize proteins from DNA in a cell-free manner. Sutro also boasts of the only cGMP cell-free manufacturing facility located in San Carlos, California.

This manufacturing facility is a major competitive advantage and revenue driver for the company. Sutro has better control over the development of its investigational ADCs, STRO-001, and STRO-002. Both of these investigational therapies are currently being assessed in Phase 1 trials for multiple cancer indications. Sutro, however, earns most of its revenues from collaboration partners by aiding them in discovering and developing unique next-generation cancer therapies.

What differentiates Sutro’s XpressCf protein platform?

ADCs combine the targeting capability of antibodies with the cytotoxic capability of chemotherapy agents. This technology can be deployed to target a variety of cancer tumors with significantly lower toxicity as compared to systemically delivered chemotherapy.

The concept of ADC is to take a cytotoxic payload, which is more potent than standard chemotherapy in its tumor-killing capacity, and then attach it to the targeted antibody. This ADC then delivers the cytotoxic agent specifically and directly to tumors cells. The high specificity prevents the killing of healthy cells by ADCs.

The major challenge is related to the manufacturing of these ADCs in an effective, consistent, and relatively cheaper manner. ADCs involves antibodies that are highly selective for the tumor cells. Historically, ADCs are constructed by attaching the cytotoxic payload to antibodies with linkers formed of naturally occurring amino acids such as cysteines or lysines.

The challenge is that it is very difficult to attach the linker and the cytotoxic payload to a particular site on the antibody. This results in a heterogeneous product containing ADCs with linkers and cytotoxic payloads attached at varying sites on the antibody. There are a few FDA approved ADC therapies such as Kadcyla and Adcetris. However, Sutro Biopharma is working on ADC manufacturing technology for developing a homogenous product, where every time the linker and cytotoxic payload attaches to the same site on all antibodies.

Sutro Biopharma’s cell-free biosynthesis platform allows the company to use a proprietary non-natural amino acid to bind the cytotoxic payload at the optimal site on the antibody. The company’s platform also allows it to manufacture such homogenous ADCs in a much faster way. The site of linker attachment to the antibody determines the efficacy of the ADCs related to tumor-killing as well as the safety of the ADC.

The site where the linker and cytotoxic payload attaches to the antibody determines whether it will work or not. There are some sites where linker attachment makes the antibody completely useless. Then there are sites of attachment where the antibody loses its ability to penetrate inside the tumor and deliver the required cytotoxic payload. Finally, there are sites where the antibody works in the most optimal fashion without changes in the structure. Hence, the position of linker attachment is very essential while optimizing ADC development.

Sutro Biopharma is also working to reproduce its ADC designs from laboratory settings to an industrial setting under cGMP conditions. The company’s cell-free protein synthesis technology is more resource-efficient than the historical cell-based ADC manufacturing technology. Hence, the company aims to reduce the pricing of ADC using its cell-free protein synthesis technology. Besides, the company is also working to overcome the heterogeneity of AD, which is associated with sub-optimal and significant toxicity for the patient.

Sutro Biopharma's investigational assets are targeting innovative antigens

Sutro Biopharma is currently evaluating ADC, STRO-001, in Phase 1 trial in indications such as multiple myeloma and lymphomas such as DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma. The drug is targeting antigen CD74, expressed to a high degree by multiple myeloma cells. This helps the ADCs to rapidly infiltrate the tumor microenvironment and deliver the cytotoxic payload.

Ocular toxicity has been noted as one of the major side-effects of most ADCs, which also becomes a dose-limiting factor. Sutro Biopharma has released encouraging preliminary safety data in terms of the absence of immunogenicity and lack of ocular toxicity for STRO-001 from Phase 1 trial in multiple myeloma indication. The company has also released favorable data from phase 1 study and phase 1 dose-escalation study for STRO-001 in advanced B-cell malignancies. The company aims to evaluate whether the safety and tolerance profile continues to be favorable at higher doses and longer duration of therapy for the drug. The company is also aiming to evaluate the efficacy of the drug at higher doses. This would further add credibility to the company’s unique ADC design and cell-free biosynthesis technology.

Sutro Biopharma is also evaluating ADC, STRO-002, in Phase 1 trial for ovarian and endometrial cancer. It targets FRα (folate receptor-alpha), which is overexpressed in 80% of these cancers but minimally expressed in normal tissues. In November 2019, the company released encouraging safety data for SDTRO-002. The company is also seen early signs of clinical efficacy for this drug. The company expects additional clinical data for STRO-002 in the first half of 2020.

Sutro Biopharma is planning to evaluate the combination of its investigational ADCs with a standard of care cancer therapies. The company also expects bispecific antibodies to prove to be a potent next-generation cancer therapy. The company is working with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to further amplify the effect of the latter’s immunotherapies.

Investors should pay attention to certain risks

The growth prospects of Sutro Biopharma depend heavily on the success of its XpressCf cell-free protein synthesis platform as well as the success of its early-stage ADC candidates. The company is exposed to a significant level of R&D (research and development) failure risk.

It also remains to be seen how amino acid alterations introduced at certain sites in the antibody of an ADC can affect the immunogenicity and stability of these therapies in the subsequent clinical development phases.

Sutro Biopharma is currently not profitable. While it has revenue streams arising from milestone payments, the ongoing development of novel cancer therapy is also associated with mounting expenses. The company may continue to be loss-making for many more years in the future. This may dampen valuations.

At the end of September 2019, the company had cash of $125.16 million on its balance sheet. The company has spent cash of $51.87 million in the first nine months of 2019. Assuming a similar cash burn rate and no net income contribution, the company has the cash to sustain operations till mid-2021. The possibility of dilutive financing, although not on an urgent basis, remains.

What price is right for this stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the stock is $19.71. On January 13, SunTrust analyst Asthika Goonewardene initiated coverage for the stock with a “Buy” rating and a target price of $18. The analyst expects the company’s XpressCf to emerge as a game changer. She believes that the platform can help screen a large number of clinical candidates with “greater tunability” and reduce pre-IND development time by almost half. She has also expressed confidence in the safety profile of the company’s early-stage investigational ADCs such as STRO-001 and STRO-002 and expects even better data readouts for these assets in future months.

In October 2019, BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage for Sutro Biopharma with a “Buy” rating and a target price of $19. The analyst highlighted the improved cycle time of the company’s DNA-to-protein cell-free biosynthesis as a major revenue driver for Sutro Biopharma. Till October, the company had earned $350 million from partnership funding. The company also stands to earn an additional $2.5 billion in revenues from this platform. The analyst also highlighted the company’s BCMA-ADC program with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and engineered cytokines with Merck as attractive opportunities.

In September 2019, JMP Securities analyst Reni Benjamin rated the company an “outperform”, with a target price of $16 and a bull case price of $24. The analyst expects the company’s revenues to reach $729 million by 2029, attributable to collaboration agreement revenues associated with STRO-001 and STRO-002 as well as royalty revenues for BCMA ADC. He also highlighted the company’s multiple high-profile collaboration partners and robust cash position.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since December 2018. While the target price seems to have declined, the overall analyst sentiment has significantly improved in this time frame.

Analysts expect an increase in losses for the company in 2020, as STRO-001 and STRO-002 advance through the clinical development pipeline.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $18 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. The stock is risky, yet very promising as it is working to facilitate access to a costly therapy to a large number of patients. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.