At the end, we derive a formula that calculates the annual rate at which premium BDCs accumulate NAV per share.

Managements of premium BDCs are incentivized to issue shares priced at above book value, likely because they themselves would benefit from the secondary issue.

Markets reward BDCs that have good underwriting or lower cost structures by trading them at a premium to NAV.

However, an opposite effect is also true: BDCs with good underwriting tend to gain NAV over time - but this time by a different mechanism.

As many commentators have observed, BDCs with poor underwriting lose NAV over time - simply because of loan charge-offs.

How Premium BDCs Accrete Book Value

Certain BDCs whose shares have historically traded at premiums to NAV have tended to see share price appreciation over the long run. Conversely, BDCs that have traded near or below NAV have tended to lose NAV per share.

Let's observe some representative charts and see if you can spot the pattern:

3 BDCs That Consistently Trade Above NAV - MAIN, TSLX, HTGC

These three BDCs have each seen long-term accumulation of NAV per share.

3 BDCs That Trade Near NAV - PFLT, MRCC, TCPC

These three BDCs have each experienced moderate declines in NAV per share.

3 BDCs That Trade Well Below NAV - PNNT, PSEC, BKCC

These three BDCs have all experienced dramatic losses of NAV as compared to their peaks.

What drives this pattern?

BDCs that trade at a discount to NAV are disincentivized from issuing more equity capital to expand. Most likely, this is because managements hold a large number of shares and are themselves not keen on seeing their holdings being diluted by shares that are each worth less than what the management members paid for. As a result, as loan losses continue (the very thing that caused the BDC to trade at a discount in the first place), the capital base decays away.

BDCs that trade at a premium to NAV are incentivized to do just the opposite: management, likely holding large numbers of shares of their own company, would be happy for more equity capital to flow into their companies. This is because a share trading at $10 might only have $8 of NAV in it, while new entrants into the BDC contribute the full $10 to get each $10 share - a net win for existing shareholders.

Is it possible to mathematically model this situation? I say "yes" - it just requires a bit of patience. At the end of the article, I'll derive a heuristic formula that lets us translate 1) the rate at which equity capital is issued, and 2) the NAV multiple at which the BDC trades into an annually compounded rate of NAV growth. But first, let's do an arithmetical example to understand the moving parts:

Illustrative Example: Assumptions

We will assume that the BDC suffers no losses on its investments.

We will assume that the BDC trades at 1.5x NAV.

We will assume that in each secondary offering, the share count will be expanded by 10%.

Illustrative Example: Year 1

At the beginning of Year 1, suppose that a BDC has $1,000,000 of NAV, is owned through 100,000 shares, and trades at 1.5x NAV. (Sounds similar to MAIN!) This would imply that the shares trade at $15 each.

Suppose that management conducts a secondary offering of shares and sells 10,000 (10% of float) shares at the current market price. This transaction adds another $150,000 of NAV to the BDC, which now has $1,150,000 of NAV, and is owned through 110,000 shares.

Now, shareholders own $1,150,000 / 110,000 shares, or $10.4545 of NAV/share. This means that once the NAV multiple of 1.5x is attained again, the value of each share is now $15.68.

Illustrative Example: Year 2

At the beginning of Year 2, the BDC starts with $1,150,000 of NAV, 110,000 shares, and trades at $15.68/share, assuming that it trades at 1.5x NAV.

Suppose that management conducts a secondary offering of shares and sells 11,000 (10% of float) shares at the current market price. This transaction adds $172,480 of NAV to the BDC, which now has $1,322,480 of NAV, and is owned through 121,000 shares.

Now, shareholders own $1,322,480 / 121,000 shares, or $10.93/share of NAV. This means that once the NAV multiple of 1.5x is attained again, the value of each share is now $16.39.

Notice that over these two years, shareholders from Year 0 have gained $0.93 of earning power for free, because share issuances inject pure NAV into the BDC, some of which is redistributed to existing shareholders.

Building a Formula

For the sake of simplicity, let's avoid tracking share counts and share prices, and just track NAV. Let's first track NAV as a whole: next year's NAV is equal to this year's NAV, plus the NAV valuation multiple "M" times the fraction by which the share base is to be expanded "F" times the existing NAV. As a formula, we have:

This is a recursive formula that can be expressed as an explicit formula in terms of t. Assuming that the BDC consistently trades at an NAV multiple of M and expands its share count by a fraction F each year, we get this exponential expression:

This is all well and good for the BDC managers that the BDC gets bigger, but what about the shareholder perspective? A shareholder's main concern would be the amount of earning power within each share, or NAV per share, or "NAVPS". Since each issuance of equity dilutes the shareholders by a factor of 1 + F, we just modify our recursive NAV formula as follows:

This can also be written in a more useful explicit way. Assuming that the BDC consistently trades at an NAV multiple of M and expands its share count by a fraction F each year, we get this exponential expression:

Now this might get you interested - this formula tells us how quickly a BDC can accrete NAVPS by simply trading at a premium to NAV and conducting secondary equity offerings. The term:

Can be considered to be the annual rate of NAV compounding, plus one. To use our previous example where M = 1.5 and F = 0.1, substituting these numbers in, we get:

Notice that in the first year of our illustrative example, $10/share of NAV became $10.4545 after the first secondary offering. So, this formula works!

This should be considered just a "heuristic" formula since in reality, secondary offerings are never a constant fraction of the existing share count, and the market's value of the NAV as expressed as a multiple is constantly fluctuating. But just like how the compound interest formula what we all learned in high school:

Does not capture stock market reality since the rate of return, r, is always fluctuating, and I think our little formula is still useful as a heuristic for investing decision-making - namely another argument for holding only those BDCs that trade at a premium to NAV as well as a good underwriting track record.

Because nothing quite beats using other people's money to make yourself a little bit richer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, HTGC, GBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.