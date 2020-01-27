National Oilwell Varco: Little Room For Growth Years After Slashing Their Dividend

Given the gloomy outlook for oil and gas prices in the short and medium-term, it appears as though their shareholders unfortunately still have a decently long wait ahead.

Despite their dividend payments remaining static, their dividend coverage has fallen from 842% in 2017 to only 129% during the first nine months of 2019.

Introduction

When the 2015-2016 oil and gas price crash occurred many companies fought to maintain their prized dividend payments, however, quite often this proved impossible with jeopardizing their financial health. One such example is National Oilwell Varco (NOV), which was forced to reduce their dividend payments by a staggering near 90%.

Given their depressed share price, if their previous dividend payments were eventually reinstated then their dividend yield would jump from its current tiny sub 1% to a very juicy near 8%. Naturally this would require their earnings and thus free cash flow to recover significantly, which unfortunately has actually been heading in the opposite direction during the last three years.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Although free cash flow has varied over the last three years their dividend coverage has averaged a massive 445.30%, however, despite looking very promising on the surface this should be taken with a large grain of salt. The first caveat being that their current dividend payments are so tiny that such strong coverage is not necessarily an impressive feat. Even during 2017 when their dividend coverage was at its strongest level, it would have only provided dividend coverage of approximately 90% for their previous large dividend payments.

The next issue is that their free cash flow been continuously trending lower and troublingly this is a result of lower operating cash flow and not simply higher capital expenditure. This has actually seen their dividend coverage during the first nine months of 2019 fall drastically to only 129.31%. Whilst this would normally be considered moderately strong dividend coverage, given the aforementioned tiny level of their current dividend payments, it is actually quite concerning as it indicates their underlying ability to reinstate their previous dividend payments is actually deteriorating. During the first nine months of 2019 their free cash flow was down 40.95% compared to the equivalent time period year on year.

Financial Position

Given the mixed results from their dividend coverage, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining their scope for further dividend growth. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial ratios it becomes apparent that they are a mixed set of results, with some indicating a strong financial position meanwhile others are actually indicating severe financial pressure. It should also be noted that since the end of 2017 their financial position has deteriorated across all five of the ratios examined. After combining this with their aforementioned simultaneously deteriorating free cash flow it strongly indicates that their previous dividend payments will remain off the table for a while longer.

Overall their financial position is still quite strong largely thanks to their positive, albeit small, free cash flow and very strong liquidity with a current ratio of 2.86. Although these are unlikely to change in the short-term, they should be monitored across the medium-term. Admittedly if their underlying operating conditions were to improve significantly, their financial position would likely improve quickly and require little deleveraging since their current problems are limited and stem from poor earnings and not necessarily a massive debt load.

Conclusion

Given their financial performance during the last few years and the continued concerns of oversupply in the both the oil and gas markets, it seems as though their shareholders will have to continue waiting longer before seeing their previous large dividend payments once again. If there is one benefit of this situation, it is that their tough decision to reduce their dividends ensured their financial position has remained safe and stable, which provides the ability to continue navigating these rough times.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from National Oilwell Varco’s 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

