Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - January 26, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Wright Medical (WMGI)

A trio of filings during the week saw Wright Medical offer clarification on the upcoming lawsuits lodged against the company. These all relate to the proposed acquisition from Stryker (SYK) in which they claim the "Schedule 14D-9 false and misleading". Having issued an amended SC 14D9/A the stock began to climb and continued until the end of the week. By close on Friday, the stock stood at $30.32, up $0.22 leaving a simple spread of 1.42%. The tender offer from Stryker is for $30.75 and scheduled to close on February 27. We have not yet taken a position in this stock but have not ruled out doing so in the future. Although, we suspect the stock will now continue to move towards the offer price without much interruption.

WABCO Holdings (WBC)

WABCO announced some positive news during the week which helped its stock become the second best performer. Thursday saw the DoJ announce,

it is requiring ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF) and WABCO Holdings Inc. to divest WABCO's North American steering components business before it will approve their pending merger.

This caused the stock to increase rapidly and close up $0.44, or 0.32% at $135.87. Leaving the simple spread at just 0.46% against an offer price of $136.50 from ZF Friedrichshafen AG ("ZF"). This deal, which has been on the books for almost 10 months, was originally expected to close by the end of this month. The announcement from the DoJ goes on to say,

The proposed settlement, along with a competitive impact statement, will be published in the Federal Register, after which a 60-day public comment period will open for anyone wanting to submit written comments. The court can then enter a final judgment after determining whether the merger is in the public interest.

We previously had a position in this spread but sold some time ago when we considered profits were for the taking. With this delay, all be it a small one, and with such a small spread, we would advise traders to consider doing the same.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

With all the talk this week centering on the outbreak of the coronavirus, it is no surprise some of the hardest hit stocks during the week had strong Chinese connections. Even those involved in pending mergers and acquisitions were not exempt. Bitauto Holdings (BITA) steadily declined during the shortened week as more news emerged about the scale of the health issue. The stock closed down for the week at $14.72 against an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). A fall of $0.60 or 3.92%. This leaves the arbitrage simple spread at 8.70%, double its value last week.

Data by YCharts

Following our previous analysis, we did manage to exit some of our position although with hindsight we feel we should have been more aggressive with our selling. At some level, BITA will of course become an attractive investment once again. However, we suggest that moment will not arise until a more accurate assessment of the virus outbreak is obtained. Then, and only then shall we consider topping up our position in this spread.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market meandered throughout the first part of the week as news and fears of the extent of the Chinese health scare permeated through the markets. Domestic economic news, especially earnings announcements and the impeachment hearing in the senate have temporarily taken a back seat. Even issues related to the Middle East seem like a distant memory. Following a sharp decline on Friday as traders began to assess the economic impact of China's domestic issues, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.96% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) however posted another positive week. Tracking the SPY for the first part of the week, the MNA moved sharply higher on Friday and managed to post a gain of 0.21% for the week, identical to the previous week. The upward trend, which has seen only one weekly decline in the last three months, continues. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 11 advances and 8 declines this week with 1 non-mover in our index. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. However, the top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com fell 0.19% and the dispersion of returns was 0.92%. This is below the level experienced over the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The negative performance of the portfolio was primarily attributed to the decline in BITA.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of only 3.47%. This is higher than last week and brings to a halt a downward trend following the removal of the abandoned PACB deal previously. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. Investable new deals, which had started to appear towards the end of last year, have become scarce one again. However, the index remains positioned to maintain a full complement of spreads for the near future.

We had previously commented how we were moving back towards a slightly more cautious approach to the profitability of cash only merger arbitrage. Spreads had narrowed considerably and new deals were not being announced at the rate we would prefer. However, the coronavirus is a timely reminder that regardless how hard you look, "not being able to see the forest for the trees", is a timeless a piece of advice as ever. Markets had begun to demonstrate an inkling of complacency recently as new highs became an almost daily phenomena and merger spreads narrowed. We suggest this is an ideal time for traders to pause for a second and make a quick review of their investment objectives.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.