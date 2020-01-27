Why AT&T May Jump Following Results

AT&T (T) will report results on Wednesday, January 29, before the start of trading. Investors will be sure to focus on revenue growth in its newly acquired Warner Media unit while assessing the further decay of its DirecTV unit. Still, the stock comes with an attractive valuation when compared to Verizon (VZ), and should the trends in the two business units at least stabilize, it could be one reason for the shares to rise.

Traders are betting that the stock will rise in the weeks following results by as much as 6%.

Weak Quarter

The quarter is estimated to have been weak, with earnings declining by 1.9% to $0.88 per share, while revenue is forecast to have dropped by 2.2% to $46.95 billion.

The Line Items That May Matter Most

Investors are likely to pay very close attention to just how much growth AT&T is generating out of its new business segments. The newly acquired WarnerMedia Segment has seen its revenue decline by around 4.4% in the third quarter. The unit hasn't seen revenue rise sequentially since peaking in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Additionally, net subscriber losses at DirecTV, which is now called Premium TV, will also come into focus as the unit has been bleeding subscribers for many quarters, and at what appears to be an accelerating pace. The group saw its third quarter subscribers fall to around 20.4 million. What is more shocking is the number of subscribers lost through the first nine months of the year, which has soared to about 2.9 million versus a loss of about 795,000 in 2018.

HBO Max Awareness

But, as the company looks to the future, more attention will start to be paid towards the company's HBO Max streaming service, which will launch in May 2020. However, the company is going to have a much better job of building awareness. Currently, it seems most consumers are completely unaware of this coming product. A survey from Morning Consult shows that out of 2,201 adults, 51% had heard nothing at all about this service, while 24% had not heard much.

Valuation is Low

The one benefit the stock does have its valuation, trading at a slight discount to its most direct peer Verizon. Currently, AT&T trades at 10.1 times one year forward earnings versus Verizon's 10.9.

However, it appears, at times, investors have been valuing AT&T more closely to some of its media peers. The chart below shows AT&T's stock has traded more closely to other media stocks from the middle of 2018 through the middle of 2019. However, it seems clear now AT&T has diverged from the rest of the group more recently.

Traders Betting The Shares Rise

Some traders are betting that the stock will rise in the weeks following its quarterly results. The open interest levels for the April 17 $40 calls have increased by over 42,000 contracts over the past five trading sessions. Data from Trade Alert shows that the $40 calls traded on January 17 on the ASK, for about $0.65 per contract. It would suggest that a trader is betting that the stock rises above $40.60 by the middle of April. That would be a gain of about 6% from the stock's current price of around $38.30 on January 27.

It would seem that if AT&T can at least show some stabilization in those vital business units and can deliver on its quarterly results, the stock should be able to climb.

