Kratos Defense & Security Systems: Droning In On Cash

Kratos Defense & Security Systems makes low-cost drones for the U.S. Army and has recently bagged a very promising training contract.

The National Defense Magazine says that the global market for military drones is expected.

Drones are just another weapon, and they turn out to be a very effective weapon that puts no American troops at risk, and I don't see why we shouldn't use them against identified enemy targets

- Colin Powell

Kratos Defense & Security Systems (KTOS) got my attention after a research-backed post on the National Defense Magazine estimated that global spending and research on military drones will increase to $98 billion by 2029.

The monthly charts of KTOS too look strong and suggest that the stock is in an uptrend with support at around $17.50.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock certainly merits an analysis, so let's do that.

Business Numbers & Prospects (from its Q3 2019 earnings call):

KTOS's drone sales are on a high and have grown 37% year-over-year in Q3 2019. The orders keep on coming and the funding for the company's Valkyrie drones is increasing. Operating cash flow generation was $30 million and free cash flow was $12 million for the quarter ended Sept. 2019. The company expects the drone business to zoom to $250 million annually in the next few years.

Kratos's Valkyrie is an LCAAT (Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology). On 3 Jan. 2020, congressional appropriators gave an additional $100 million to the air force to build low-cost drones that would replace the older models. Kratos's XQ-58A Valkyrie is the centerpiece of LCAAT, and it can deliver a profit boost.

The company's kamikaze-style drones (nicked Gremlins) promise to be a game-changer. These drones are launched from a C-130 transport plane and can also be retrieved mid-air. The air force has already designated this drone as the X-61A, which is a significant development.

Other tactical drone programs such as the Thanatos, Spartan, and Project F too have generated a lot of interest from overseas buyers. However, details are under wraps.

On Oct. 19, the company received a large contract from the U.S. Army to develop a Virtual Prototyping Holodeck (VPH). The objective is to evaluate the troops' physical and mental performance in simulated real-world conflict conditions. This is a large contract and may help the company bag similar global contracts.

The KTOS management team naturally expects to clock higher revenue and better margins in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Recent Developments (post the Q3 earnings call)

Recent developments are extremely encouraging too. On 20 Dec. 2019, KTOS received a contract from the Australian Department of Defense to provide software, hardware, and technical upgrades to CH-47F aviation trainers.

On 31 Dec. 2019, KTOS won a $24 million contract for microwave electronics products. This was an initial contract for multi-year missile system platforms.

On 7 Jan. 2020, KTOS received a $6 million order for unmanned aerial target drones.

The Hedge Fund, PDT Partners LLC, picked up 123,048 KTOS shares as per Q3 2019 SEC filing, even after the stock declined 7.94%. This represents a growing conviction that defense stocks may be in play going forward.

On 16 Jan. 2020, KTOS announced its decision to participate in "a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the U.S. Army advanced communication systems". This will allow the company to compete for contracts worth over $5.1 billion over 10 years and will boost its communications technology in the satellite command-and-control niche.

Summing Up

KTOS's biggest advantage is manufacturing low-cost high-tech drones that are controlled by superior AI (the company claims so). Of course, KTOS is not in the big league yet. However, if it keeps doing what it is doing now, I feel that that it will go very far.

Source: STATISTA

Kratos once burned cash in 2017 and was a penny stock then. It has perked up since then to $18.90 as of 22 Jan. 2020. Given the company's increasing profitability, the Virtual Prototyping Holodeck training contract, and new orders received after the Q3 earnings call, I am of the opinion that the company can fly high in the long term. Get it under your radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.