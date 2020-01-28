Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA Could Be A Buy At Under $30 Per Share

Lithium is a chemical element with the symbol Li and atomic number 3. The soft, silvery-white alkali metal is reactive and flammable. Lithium batteries are primary energy sources that have metallic lithium as an anode. Lithium-metal a critical ingredient in lithium-ion batteries that power electric automobiles.

The top nine leading lithium producing countries in the world are Australian, Chile, China, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Brazil, Namibia, and the United States. While Australia produced 51,000 metric tons of the metal in 2018, Chilean output was around the 16,000-ton level. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) is a Chilean chemical company and supplier of plant nutrients, iodine, lithium, and industrial chemicals. SQM is a leading lithium producer. Given the growing demand for the metal, and the price action in SQM shares since early 2018, this could be an excellent job to consider an investment in SQM.

A downtrend since early 2018

Since 2010, SQM shares have traded in a range from $12.65 to $67.75 per share. The high came in 2011 when most raw material prices reached highs during the height of the rally in the commodities asset class.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that at $28.10 per share on Monday, January 27, SQM shares were trading at over $12 below its midpoint over the past decade. In early 2018, the shares reached a lower high of $64.20 per share as prospects for the demand for electric automobiles rose. Since then, the shares moved steadily lower, reaching a low of $22.71 in August 2019. SQM made higher lows at $22.75 in November and $23.15 in December, before moving back to over the $30 per share level in mid-January.

The lithium producer has been missing earnings estimates

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA has missed its consensus earnings estimates over the past four consecutive quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the company's quarterly earnings have missed by between three and seven cents per share since the fourth quarter of 2018. While the company has been profitable, and quarterly results have been from 26 to 41 cents per share, the trend in earnings is lower. SQM will report fourth-quarter 2019 earnings soon, and analysts expect the company's profit to be around the 25 cents per share level.

An average of 12 analysts has a target price of $27.67 per share, with a range from $19.50 to $34.50. While the current share price is below the average, it is trending towards the upper end of the target band.

Tesla could be providing a clue

The most recent significant peak in SQM stock was in January 2018 when the shares hit $64.20. During the same month, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were at just above the $360 level, not far below its high at the time. Tesla is a significant lithium consumer, and the recent move in Tesla's share price could spark buying in the lithium market as demand for the electric automobile company's products grows.

Source: Barchart

In the third quarter of 2019, TSLA blew away analyst estimates when it reported the company earned $1.86 per share compared to the consensus projection for a 42 cents per share loss. As the chart shows, Tesla shares rose to a new all-time high of $594.50 per share on January 22 and were trading at the $553.21 level at the start of this week. The rise from a low of $176.99 in June 2019 is a significant event and a sign that demand for Tesla products and other electric cars that run on lithium-ion batteries is increasing. If the need for lithium is going to continue to rise in 2020, SQM shares could experience a substantial gain.

An attractive dividend

At $28.10 per share, SQM pays shareholders a 3.38% dividend. The company has a market cap of $7.396 billion. The company has a 15% return on equity, and the company should benefit from the rising adoption and popularity of electric vehicles around the globe.

Recent political unrest in Chile likely weighed on the price of the shares and took the company's stock down to levels between $22 and $24 per share late last year. However, the situation in the South American nation seems to have calmed over the past months.

SQM is not only a play on the price and demand for lithium, but it is also a bet on both Chile and the emerging markets.

Since China is at the forefront of the demand side of the equation for all commodities and electric vehicles, the outbreak of Coronavirus that weighed on markets last week could cause some pressure on SQM shares. I would look at any corrective price action on the downside as a buying opportunity for this company.

Call options could be the best bet

While I favor long positions in SQM, a way to limit downside risk in the stock is via call options. The purchase of a call option limits the risk to the premium for the option. An in-the-money call option with a strike price of $28 for expiration on July 17, 2020, was offered at a premium of $3.10 per share as of Monday, June 27. The call had $0.10 of intrinsic value and $3.00 of time value. If the price of the shares is above $31.10 on July 17, an owner of the call will participate on a dollar-for-dollar basis on the upside. The break-even on the trade is $31.10, but if the shares fall, only the premium of $3.10 is at risk.

The potential for a move to the upside in the lithium market is growing, as the price action in TSLA shares demonstrates. SQM is a significant supplier of the commodity that powers electric vehicles, which could lead to a rebound in the shares over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.