6 Questions For Tesla's Earnings Call

Might Tesla volunteer the information? Possible, but unlikely. Might some analyst or journalist ask the questions if Tesla fails to do so? Well, I can hope, can't I?

Let us instead discuss six questions Tesla might prefer not to answer, but that need to be asked.

No doubt, there will be questions about the Shanghai factory. While of crucial importance, those questions also are obvious.

During Wednesday's earnings call, the usual questions about Tesla's Q4 results will surely be asked. And, as always, they will lack proper context until we see the 10-K.

The Tesla (TSLA) earnings release is upon us. It happens this Wednesday after hours, when Tesla will publish its Q4 results (some of them, anyway, the 10-K will offer important details omitted in the earnings release and its accompanying 8-K).

Tesla enjoyed all-time record deliveries in Q4, and did not yet need to begin depreciating its Shanghai factory assets, so it seems inconceivable that it will not report a GAAP profit.

However, I cannot even hazard a guess as to the profit’s size. No result from a $100 million to $400 million would surprise me. There are simply too many levers to pull and variables to consider, including regulatory credit revenue recognition, Full Self-Driving revenue recognition, warranty reserve adjustments, foreign exchange adjustments, emissions credit payments from the FCA pooling deal, and vendor concessions or rebates.

Shortly after the 8-K is published, analysts and journalists will take to their telephones for a conference call during which, if history repeats itself, much time will be consumed by a lengthy filibuster about largely irrelevant matters, and then a few questioners, carefully selected to avoid any who might be too inquiring, will be allowed to pose a question or two.

There will be, of course, some obvious discussion about:

the earnings number Tesla prints;

forward guidance on profitability and deliveries;

what effect the coronavirus might have on Tesla’s Shanghai forecasts (indeed, whether the factory is even open and, if not, when it will re-open); and

when Tesla expects to cut down that German cardboard forest so it can move forward with its Brandenburg factory.

I here offer six less obvious questions that, all the same, are highly important.

Were Tesla committed to truly transparent financial reporting, none of these questions would even need to be asked. The answers would be disclosed in the 8-K. We would not even need to await the 10-K.

As it is, I expect the answers to none of these will be disclosed in the 8-K, and I doubt even the 10-K will divulge any clues. So, dear analysts and journalists fortunate enough to be permitted to pose a question on the call, it's all up to you.

Question 1:

What dollar amount of goodwill repairs did Tesla perform during the quarter?

Why It Matters:

With the help of Twitter’s @orthereaboot, I’ve explained this one at length. Classifying warranty repairs as goodwill inflates both the reported gross margin and the bottom line reported net earnings (or deflates the bottom line net loss).

We’ve offered plenty of evidence to support our case that the practice is persistent and likely material. We would love to hear Tesla’s explanation. For that matter, we would appreciate hearing whether Tesla’s auditor, who will certify the financial statements in the 10-K, has looked into the matter.

Question 2:

What were the “supplier arrangements” Tesla mentioned in its Q3 10-Q?

Why It Matters:

Tesla’s Q3 earnings release revealed its margins were improved by, among other things, “FX and other non-recurring items.” What were those “other” items? The 10-Q offered a clue about the “non-recurring items” by noting Tesla’s $1.8 billion in “contractual obligations” increased because “certain supplier arrangements were entered into during (Q3).”

What were those “supplier arrangements”? I wonder (and so does @orthereaboot) whether the arrangements were one-time vendor concessions made in exchange for promises of minimum guaranteed orders for Model 3/Y parts (remember, 70% of the parts are common to both cars).

If so, the “supplier arrangements” not only cannot be repeated, but also create a future obligation that could saddle Tesla with more car parts than it can use unless it cuts prices. Both those factors would seem highly material to evaluating Tesla's Q3 results and to evaluating Tesla's purchase obligations moving forward.

Question 3:

What is a “cash delivery?”

Why It Matters:

In its Q3 10-Q, Tesla offered this (emphasis added):

Automotive sales revenue decreased $746 million, or 13%, in the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a decrease of 10,255 Model S and Model X cash deliveries, partially offset by an increase of 17,140 Model 3 cash deliveries from production scaling.

CNBC’s @lorakolodny put up a Twitter thread tracing the recent history of Tesla’s definition of what counts as a “delivery” and asking what this new language might mean. She also asked Tesla for an explanation. Its response? Crickets.

Someone, anyone, doesn’t this simple yet fundamental question cry out for an answer? How can Tesla place such great weight on its deliveries number without also defining what constitutes a delivery?

Question 4:

Does Tesla’s Q4 revenue include charges for upgrades customers did not order but were charged for?

Why It Matters:

There are numerous reports on social media sites (including Tesla forums) of Tesla owners surprised to discover the company has charged them thousands of dollars for FSD or Autopilot-related software upgrades, even though they had never consciously ordered those upgrades. Among the reports is one from a famous author.

A software-savvy Twitter user named Ted Stein investigated and discovered the software updates are likely a result of a change to Tesla’s software that makes ordering the upgrade far too easy to accomplish.

These software features have a margin of close to 100% for Tesla. Given the number of Tesla owners who have inadvertently ordered and been charged for the updates, it seems like a fair question to ask what steps, if any, Tesla or its auditor have taken to remove the mistaken orders from its Q4 results.

Question 5:

If Tesla adjusted its free cash flow to remove the financing lease distortions (as Amazon does), what would Tesla's Q4 free cash flow be?

Why It Matters:

Several weeks back, a Twitter user, @evebitdap, put up an intriguing thread about how Tesla’s financing leases materially understate its free cash flow (which Tesla boasted about in its most recent quarterly report).

To summarize and simplify, the cash component of a financing lease payment is treated as non-cash depreciation for operating cash flow purposes, when in actuality it's a true cash outlay for cost of goods sold or capital expenditure. The true cash outlay that would typically be deducted in the free cash flow calculation is instead deducted elsewhere (in the financing cash flow calculation).

I mentioned the @evebitdap thread in a recent article, which set off a spirited debate in the comments. My conclusion reading the comments is that @evebitdap was correct - Tesla’s extensive use of capital leases distorts (and inflates) Tesla’s free cash flow number (and understates Tesla’s actual capital expenditures).

Amazon appreciates that its own use of financing leases creates such a distortion, and clears up the distortion in its SEC reporting:

So, why can’t Tesla? Tesla should either perform the same reconciliation Amazon does, or stop boasting about its positive free cash flow.

Question 6:

Were any of Tesla’s Q4 sales in The Netherlands fleet sales and, if so, were any achieved with resale value guarantees (RVGs)?

Why It Matters:

Tesla’s record delivery result in Q4 was made possible thanks to an extraordinary result in The Netherlands. It achieved 16,877 deliveries there, which is eight times the number it achieved in Norway (2,109 deliveries), which has traditionally been Tesla’s largest European market. (You can find the data here.)

This was not only predictable, but predicted. An imminent change in The Netherlands’ tax laws pulled forward its EV demand into 2019, while an imminent change in European Union emissions laws discouraged all OEMs but Tesla from selling EVs into the European market until 2020. Seeking Alpha's jaberwock has a terrific explainer.

It appears from anecdotal evidence that many of the Q4 deliveries in The Netherlands were fleet sales. Did Tesla achieve some of those sales by guaranteeing a resale value after a certain time period, as was the case with some Model S sales several years ago? If so, the details are material and should be divulged, especially given that Tesla has recently had to recognize losses on some of its earlier RVG sales.

Also, keep in mind that, in Q1, the United Kingdom, where EVs enjoy an immense tax advantage until April, will be the obvious Tesla target for capturing subsidies. If Tesla used RVGs to enhance deliveries in The Netherlands during Q4, it’s likely Tesla will also do so in the United Kingdom during Q1.

Further Notes:

Correcting An Error

Thanks to an anonymous commenter whose criticism came to me indirectly, I realized I had made an error in my recent piece on Tesla’s gross margin. The article now includes a correction. The error does not change the points made in the piece, but it was an error all the same, and I am most appreciative for the correction.

Has the TSLA share price fever broken?

Very cautiously, very tentatively, allow me to say I think the fever has broken. While there may well be more share price spikes, the news as Q1 and Q2 progress likely will dampen much of the exuberance that fueled the ascent. I’m dipping my toe back into the water with more call spreads and puts, both as far out in time as possible.

What should you do? Resist the temptation. If you can’t resist, remember my rule: Unless you’re a true professional options trader, limit your exposure to no more than 5% of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated call spreads & puts.



The stock remains hugely dangerous. Let time work for you, and both hedge & limit (to 5% or less of your portfolio) your exposure.