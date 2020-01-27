The SECURE Act Should Succeed In Getting People To Save More, But...

Beneficiaries who use retirement calculators could get advice that exposes them to excessive risk, an unintended consequence of the SECURE Act.

Effective January 1, 2020 the SECURE Act - which stands for "Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement" - puts into place numerous provisions intended to strengthen retirement security across the country. Part of the bill addresses the grim outlook for many workers who are not saving enough. Various sources report that America and the world are facing a retirement crisis because most people are not saving or saving very little.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the SECURE Act requires 401(k) plan sponsors to annually disclose projected income in retirement from current account balance. This disclosure should encourage savings. SHRM describes the requirement as follows:

The SECURE Act will require plan sponsors to annually disclose on 401(k) statements an estimate of the monthly payments participants would receive if their total account balance were used to purchase an annuity for the participant and the participant's surviving spouse. The DOL will devise assumptions 401(k) plans can use to estimate the monthly income workers' 401(k) balances are likely to generate over their lifetime, and the disclosure must be made on workers' 401(k) statements a year after regulators finalize those assumptions. The Secretary of Labor is also directed to develop a model disclosure.

How will beneficiaries react?

Of course, the desired participant reaction is that they will save more, and that objective will probably be realized. But some, maybe many, will double down with a combination of additional savings and more aggressive investments. Here's how.

Many will seek out and find a retirement income calculator and tease out the return they will need in order to generate the retirement income they would like. If they haven't saved much, that return will be quite high, and the recommended model for achieving that return will be aggressive.

Investment models are ubiquitous, mapping a required return into an asset allocation. Most services employ a handful of models, ranging from low risk to high risk.

What the models miss

With rare exceptions, models ignore risk capacity, the ability to take risk. There's a special time when investors should not take risk, and it's called the Risk Zone. As we leave the workforce and transition into retirement, our lifetime savings are at risk. Losses in this Risk Zone can devastate lifestyles and reduce the length of time that savings last. Standard models place those with inadequate savings in high risk models regardless of age, and this is a big mistake for those near retirement.

Better models

Better models have just recently been introduced that integrate risk capacity with risk preference, where preference is determined by a required rate of return and capacity is determined by proximity to retirement. These better models play on the success and wisdom of target date funds in 401(k) plans, at $2 trillion and growing.

Coming soon

I'm working on an article about smart investing that begins with an admonition to save enough, because that's the smartest thing you can do. Then the second smart thing is investing wisely. Please look for this article in early February. The 78 million Baby Boomers in the Risk Zone should be sure to read it.

