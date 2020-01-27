Oneok: A Dividend Stock Worth Buying

'Everyone' wants yield in the current stock market environment. Rates, inflation, and economic growth are low causing investors to rush towards utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and well-known dividend aristocrats. One stock that is flying under the radar is the Oklahoma based energy giant ONEOK (OKE) - pronounced 'One-Oak'. This company worth $31 billion is offering investors pretty much everything that makes a dividend company a good buy. The company has a solid balance sheet, profitable and growing operations. A high dividend payout rate and increasing shareholder distributions. I consider this to be a great investment for investors looking for energy exposure without buying into volatile and risky drillers or equipment providers. ONEOK will likely continue to deliver strong income growth for years to come.

ONEOK? 'Never Heard Of It'

ONEOK is a Tulsa Oklahoma based Fortune 500 corporation. The company was founded in 1906 as Oklahoma Natural Gas Company. It changed its name to ONEAK at the end of 1980 and owns major natural gas liquids systems as a result of the 2005 acquisition of Koch Industries' natural gas businesses. The company has a current market cap of $31.4 billion and employs more than 2,600 employees.

ONEOK is currently a well-diversified energy company that engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through the segments of Natural Gas Gathering & Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. In all segments, the company gets more than 80% of its earnings from fees.

As of January 2020, ONEOK has a network of approximately 39,000 miles of natural gas liquids and natural gas pipelines to provide midstream services to producers, processors, and customers. The main sources of growth are industry fundamentals from increasing producer activity, highly productive basins, and increased ethane demand from the petrochemical industry and NGL exports.

According to ONEOK, the investment thesis is built on three competitive positions. The first one being connectivity based on full NGL value chains essential for operations and market connectivity. Multiple pipe systems create flexibility to move raw feed and purity products to meet market needs without significant disruptions. Basically, this service is like a toll booth for pipelines that collects revenues every time the pipeline is in use and accelerates growth once fuel demand rises (like economic growth and higher production)

The second competitive position is asset location. ONEOK has strategic assets in NGL-rich regions due to the location of shale basins - see the map below.

The third competitive position is the competitive advantages caused by a large market share. ONEOK is not specifically mentioning the size of its market share but is mentioning to be the primary NGL takeaway provider in both the Williston and Powder River basins. ONEOK is also the primary natural gas processor in the Williston Basin with more capacity under construction.

Growth Is High And Expected To Remain High

In 2020, ONEOK expects adjusted EBITDA to improve by at least 20%. That's good news as adjusted EBITDA has pretty much flatlined over the past couple of years.

This is expected to turn based on four key drivers. First of all, natural gas flaring. ONEOK expects to add significant capacity to the 550 MMcf/d that is currently flaring in North Dakota. More than 300 MMcf/d is on ONEOK acreage and volume growth from continued strong producer activity. Roughly 650 MMcf/d was recently added from ONEOK and third-party processing plants while 200 MMcf/d of additional capacity will go only through the first quarter of 2020. The second point is focused on increasing Rocky Mountains capacity. In October of 2019 (most recent data), raw feed throughput averaged more than 190,000 barrels per day of NGLs. This is expected to be boosted to at least 215,000 to 240,000 bpd by the end of this year. The third point is aimed at growth provided by the Arbuckle II Pipeline and MB-4. Theses are expected to be fully completed in Q1 of 2020. Point four is aimed to further benefit from growth in the Permian Basin. Strong producer activity will likely supply ONEOK with new contracts at market-based rates. In the first quarter of this year, ONEOK is planning to complete an 80,000 bpd expansion of the West Texas LPG pipeline connected to the Arbuckle II pipeline.

ONEOK's Permian strategy is aimed at connecting Permian to Arbuckle II to utilize incremental, capital-efficient expansions (see overview below).

The long-term growth outlook is not bad either to put it lightly. ONEOK expects to grow earnings per share by 16.5% on a CAGR basis from the end of 2018 to the end of 2021. That is roughly 10 points above the median S&P 500 growth rate of 6.8%. In this case, the company excluded S&P 500 companies that reported negative EPS in 2018. The median EPS growth rate of energy midstream competitors is at 5.4%. That does not generally mean these companies are worse investments; in my opinion, we are just dealing with a stock on a different level in the case of ONEOK. The same goes for dividend growth as expectations are that ONEOK's dividend growth will outperform the median S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats growth rate by 360 basis points.

And speaking of dividends, there are some promising developments with regard to shareholder value.

The Dividend Investor Wins

At this point, ONEOK has a dividend yield of 4.7%. That's already way above the 1.7% the S&P 500 is paying. Even better, only 20 companies in the S&P 500 pay a yield higher than 5%. Despite the strong uptrend of the past several years - the stock is up 300% since 2016 - the dividend yield has been steady above 4.5% after the yield spiked to 12%. Back in 2014, the stock peaked and declined more than 70% within 66 weeks. Back then, oil dropped to $26 resulting in so much damage that investors fled every stock connected to the energy industry. Little did investors know (back then) that MLPs were going to be big winners due to rapidly rising production rates and strong end-product demand due to an accelerating economy. On a side note, a similar yield peak can be witnessed during the Great Financial Recession.

Speaking of dividends, this is currently the main source of investor income besides potential capital gains of course. In the first three quarters of 2019, ONEOK paid $1.1 billion in dividends. That's an increase of 9.8% compared to the prior year and in line with the company's target to grow dividends at 9% per year. In the same period, ONEOK generated operating cash flow worth $1.3 billion. This means 81.3% of operating cash flow was paid as dividends. This is up from 64.8% in 2018. The payout rate has increased significantly over the past couple of years from 20% before 2010 to currently more than 70% on a TTM basis.

The net change in cash and cash equivalents came in at $660 million. That's up from $47 million in the same period in 2018. The only message here is that net cash has been positive. Note that this number has improved as it was mainly the result of a large debt issue. ONEOK saw net cash from financing activities increase by $2.0 billion as the company's issued long-term debt worth $4.2 billion.

Debt Is Rising, But So Are Assets

I know what some of you are probably thinking right now. ONEOK is pressuring debt investors and rewarding shareholders. That's not the case. See, the upper part of the graph below could be the start of a very ugly bigger picture. Long-term debt has risen from $3.0 billion in 2006 to currently $12.5 billion. After a short period of long-term reduction when oil peaked, we are back at new all-time highs as long-term debt has risen by more than $3.0 billion over the past couple of years. The dollar value of company assets has outperformed total liabilities on a long-term basis. In the first three quarters of 2019, ONEOK invested $2.7 billion in capital goods. While I am writing this, more than 80% of the company's assets consist of property, plant, and equipment (adjusted for depreciation).

Another thing worth mentioning is that ONEOK significantly improved its liquidity. Last year, the company had a current ratio of 0.66. Meaning that current assets were covering just 66% of current liabilities. This number has increased to 126% (1.26) in 2019. Total current liabilities fell by 25.7%. This was pretty much entirely caused by a decline in current maturities of long-term debt. In 2018, ONEOK had slightly more than $507 million of long-term debt due. This number has declined to less than $7 million. Meanwhile, current assets soared 40.7% This too is caused by a one-off 'event' as cash and cash equivalents soared by $660 million while accounts receivable declined by $100 million.

Adding to that, ONEOK pretty much always had a tight liquidity position. The latest data shows that liquidity is doing well for the first time since 2014. And even before 2014, the company often had a somewhat tight liquidity position.

One Last Thing & Valuation

I have to say, I like it a lot when companies make overviews like the one below. It does not mean ONEOK is the best company in the S&P 500 - even though the funnel suggests it. I like to use these overviews to see why companies believe their stock is worth buying and to see if I agree. Basically, the funnel below comes down to ONEOK being a large, financially stable growth stock with a high dividend yield. And as far as my data goes, I have to agree that these are indeed the core strengths of ONEOK. Every company has its strengths and weaknesses, but if you are looking for high dividend growth and a good yield, ONEOK is a good addition to your investment in my opinion.

That said, I want to show you something else. ONEOK is up 300% since the 2016 bottom as I already briefly mentioned. The good news, this was and still is not just a valuation expansion as the stock is still valued at 24.7x earnings.

I consider a valuation of 24.7x earnings and 15.5x operating cash flow to be fair given the company's growth potential. Especially because the company is less cyclical. Yes, the company is dependent on energy activity but will be less impacted by mid-term oil trends driven by traders. What matters for ONEOK is the long-term picture and ability to generate income from rising energy demand in the US as well as healthy drilling levels in the South.

This brings me to the last part of the article.

Takeaway

I consider ONEOK to be a good buy as the stock combines a few things I am looking for in a dividend stock. The yield is high and sustainable. Earnings are growing and expected to grow further thanks to a strong industry and company growth measures. In addition to that, I like the valuation and believe this company has a ton of potential in case the economy starts to bottom in 2020. I think the best way to deal with this stock is buying and keeping it for a long time. This is what I consider to be a low maintenance stock from an investors' perspective. Other than that, the largest risk is an oil price collapse. By that, I mean a serious decline to prices that would warrant shutting down production in the US. That also means that I do not care if oil prices are volatile. The bigger trend is important and so far, ONEOK has proven to be perfectly able to grow its business with oil prices below $60.

While I am writing this, the market is starting to weaken due to fears caused by the Coronavirus. Besides that, I think the market is due for some selling anyway. I am not sure if this stock is going to fall to $70, but I think it is a great buy on dips in general.

