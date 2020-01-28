Urovant Sciences Is A Hidden Gem With A Blockbuster Drug Likely To Be Approved This Year And 'Short Squeeze' Potential. PT: $43

We believe, it is highly likely that Sumitomo will acquire the remaining 25% it doesn't already own in the future - at a price that is likely much higher.

Sumitomo recently acquired 75% of the company from Roivant as part of a $3Bn transaction and is providing a $300M low interest loan to the company, eliminating dilution risk.

The company submitted its NDA at the end of 2019 - ahead of guidance provided by management. The FDA approval is highly likely by December of this year.

Urovant released pristine Phase 3 data in March 2019, showing that its key asset (vibegron) has a clear value proposition over the existing branded leader in the market (mirabegron).

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) is a hidden gem - a significantly undervalued company that has been significantly de-risked over the past twelve months:

Clinical data risk : The company released pristine Phase 3 data in March 2019, showing that its key asset (vibegron) has a clear value proposition over the existing branded leader in the market (mirabegron) for the treatment of overactive bladder.

: The company released pristine Phase 3 data in March 2019, showing that its key asset (vibegron) has a clear value proposition over the existing branded leader in the market (mirabegron) for the treatment of overactive bladder. Safety risk : One concern heading both into the Phase 3 readout for vibegron and immediately following the topline data readout was the potential that the drug may slightly increase blood pressure - a risk that was believed to be class-based. Subsequent to the Phase 3 readout Urovant provided data showing that vibegron does NOT increase blood pressure - providing the program with yet another clear selling point over the incumbent mirabegron.

: One concern heading both into the Phase 3 readout for vibegron and immediately following the topline data readout was the potential that the drug may slightly increase blood pressure - a risk that was believed to be class-based. Subsequent to the Phase 3 readout Urovant provided data showing that vibegron does NOT increase blood pressure - providing the program with yet another clear selling point over the incumbent mirabegron. Execution risk : The Company submitted its NDA for vibegron at the end of 2019 - ahead of guidance provided by management.

: The Company submitted its NDA for vibegron at the end of 2019 - ahead of guidance provided by management. Risk that Big Pharma isn't interested in its asset : Urovant was one of the 'crown jewels' in the $3B+ deal between Japanese pharm giant Sumitomo Dainippon and Urovant's former parent company Roviant. We believe it is only a matter of time before Sumitomo acquires the remainder of Urovant shares in order to formally add vibegron to its product portfolio. Later in this report, we provide some context as to why Sumitomo is waiting to tender for the shares of Urovant it doesn't already own AND why it can't wait TOO long.

: Urovant was one of the 'crown jewels' in the $3B+ deal between Japanese pharm giant Sumitomo Dainippon and Urovant's former parent company Roviant. We believe it is only a matter of time before Sumitomo acquires the remainder of Urovant shares in order to formally add vibegron to its product portfolio. Later in this report, we provide some context as to why Sumitomo is waiting to tender for the shares of Urovant it doesn't already own AND why it can't wait TOO long. Financing risk : As part of the Sumitomo deal, Urovant was provided with a $300 million low-interest loan on extremely favorable terms for Urovant and its investors. The loan can be drawn down by Urovant management at their discretion, providing the Company with sufficient capital to get all the way through commercialization. This means that Urovant may never need to raise dilutive equity again. Beyond the substantial risk mitigation that has occurred over the past 12 months, there are several additional reasons why Urovant is an attractive stock to own: Vibegron, upon approval, will be 'best in class' for overactive bladder (OAB) and has all the makings of a blockbuster. Sell side analysts' peak annual sales estimates for vibegron in the US alone are between $1.25B and $1.6B (Source: JPMorgan and Cowen). Urovant has an extremely tight float to complement the fact that it doesn't need to dilute its shareholders further via equity raise. 75% of the outstanding shares are now held by Sumitomo, who have no interest nor rationale to sell shares. The remaining shares are held by 'smart money' biotech investors like Perceptive Advisors and blue chip funds like Fidelity. The tradeable float is vanishingly small. This, combined with one million shares short ( nearly a month of trading days to cover ) could lead to near term short squeeze. Significant optionality exists within the pipeline outside of the substantial US opportunity for vibegron: The European commercialization rights for vibegron are currently unencumbered and are owned in whole by Urovant (Merck currently markets vibegron in Japan). Monetization of these rights could provide even more non-dilutive capital to Urovant and its shareholders. Urovant has a gene therapy program for OAB that is currently in Phase 1. Topline results are expected in 2021 and, if positive, provide yet another driver of shareholder value. We assign zero dollars to this program in our valuation of the shares and investors should view this as a (nearly impossibly) high risk, high reward project. Significant additional catalysts over the next two years to provide substantial potential upside without adding additional risk to the underlying vibegron opportunity and associated value: Topline results from a trial evaluating vibegron in IBS-related pain are due later this year Topline results from a trial evaluating vibegron in OAB symptoms caused by benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) are due in 1Q 2021. Neither of these trials needs to be positive for Urovant to realize the currently estimated potential for vibegron in OAB - investors should view these trials as pure upside. Near term positive regulatory news on the vibegron program including: Notification that the NDA has been accepted for review by the FDA (anticipated later this quarter) Approval of vibegron by the FDA in Q4 of this year Substantial minority shareholder rights provide Urovant investors with ample protections against a low Sumitomo bid. In our opinion, WHEN Sumitomo buys the remainder of the Company it will be at a fair value.

: As part of the Sumitomo deal, Urovant was provided with a $300 million low-interest loan on extremely favorable terms for Urovant and its investors. The loan can be drawn down by Urovant management at their discretion, providing the Company with sufficient capital to get all the way through commercialization. This means that Urovant may never need to raise dilutive equity again.

In short, we think Urovant Sciences is an extremely compelling long and set a price target of $43 based upon a risk adjusted DCF analysis. We believe we have identified the facets of the UROV story that are misunderstood or misinterpreted by the Street and provide details herein as to why we believe this 'hidden gem' is both substantially undervalued and nearly completely de-risked.

Overview of Urovant Science and its lead asset vibegron

While Urovant is a two-asset company, we believe nearly all of the value for shareholders is in the lead asset vibegron in the lead indication OAB. Urovant read out positive topline data for the Phase 3 clinical study for vibegron in March of 2019. Subsequent to that topline readout, the Company provided additional safety data on the program to further strengthen the value proposition for this program. Urovant filed an NDA for vibegron at the end of 2019. We expect to hear in Q1:20 that the NDA was accepted for review by the FDA and anticipate a PDUFA date (and subsequent approval) no later than Q4 of 2020.

Following approval, the commercial path forward for vibegron is straightforward

Vibegron will target the segment of the overactive bladder (OAB) market currently being served by mirabegron (marketed by Astellas as Myrbetriq). Mirabegron has had a stellar launch, achieving sales of over $900MM within its first five years on the market. The value proposition of vibegron over mirabegron is clear (Source: Urovant reports):

(Note: ACH is a generic acetylcholine therapeutic such as tolterodine, which was the 'active comparator' in the Phase 3 vibegron clinical study.)

Expand the segment of the market using a branded drug for OAB by emphasizing the vibegron value proposition. Currently, mirabegron gets premium pricing in the market over its generic competitors like tolterodine. We believe that the value proposition for vibegron is so strong - from clinical efficacy to safety to ease of use - that it will entice some current users and prescribers of generics to make the switch to a premium product like vibegron.

Expand the indications for vibegron should the clinical data readouts support it. The NDA filed by Urovant at the end of 2019 is for the indication of 'standard' OAB - similar to what mirabegron has on its label. We believe that Urovant will be an extraordinarily successful stock with just this indication. However, the Company is pursuing two synergistic opportunities to expand the label and the associated commercial opportunities with IBS-associated pain and OAB in men with benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH).

There is substantial evidence to support the role of a selective, potent β3 agonist like vibegron in IBS-related pain. Urovant will have clinical data in this indication later this year. The Company estimates the addressable market for vibegron in this indication is between 7 and 9 million patients a year in the US (Source: Urovant reports). Urovant is conducting a clinical study (topline data to read out in Q1:21) in OAB in men with BPH. If they are successful in delivering the type of pristine data, they did in the previous Phase 3 study for vibegron this would expand the total addressable market another 2 million patients. (Source: Urovant reports)

We believe that Urovant's vibegron will be a blockbuster in the United States OAB market with the label it has already requested from the FDA in their recently filed NDA. We believe investors should view these label expansion opportunities as pure upside and a less-than-optimal outcome from either or both studies will have ZERO IMPACT on the commercialization of vibegron in the US OAB market.

Vibegron was in-licensed from Merck in Q1:17 under what we would describe as attractive terms for Urovant shareholders. We believe that this being a former Merck asset is considerably de-risking from a regulatory standpoint. According to Urovant, 21 clinical studies have been conducted on vibegron to date. We believe the pre-clinical toxicology package (licensed to Urovant from Merck as part of the transaction) to be highly robust and in line with what a large pharmaceutical company like Merck would prepare for a potential blockbuster like vibegron. As a result, we believe the data package recently submitted to the FDA in the vibegron NDA to be quite strong. We expect the FDA to accept the NDA for review later this quarter and we believe there is little risk that the drug doesn't get approved by the end of 2020. The Company expects approval by December 2020 and is already actively building out a US sales organization to support its launch. We note that as of December 2019, Urovant was already hiring field salespeople and sales managers across the country in anticipation of a year-end launch (Source: Urovant corporate website):

To further enhance the value of the vibegron program (especially to an acquirer like Sumitomo), the molecule has long-lived patents going out to at least 2033. We do not estimate generic vibegron to enter the market until 2034 at the earliest.

Overview of Sumitomo Deal

We believe that the single most misunderstood element of Urovant is the recently closed Sumitomo deal and what it means for Urovant shareholders. Why is this deal so misunderstood? Well, investors are accustomed to two types of deals when it comes to Big Pharma pairing with smaller companies like Urovant: 1) an outright acquisition or 2) a strategic transaction where initial cash is provided to the smaller company (in the form of an upfront payment and/or equity investment) and the subsequent economics of the deal (milestone payments, royalties, etc.) are clearly defined when the deal is announced. The feature set of the Sumitomo deal doesn't fit the prototypical Big Pharma deal but that doesn't make it is any less valuable.

Here are the features of the deal that we think Urovant investors should be focused on:

The transaction replaces Roviant with Sumitomo as the majority shareholder (~75%) on the Urovant capitalization which we believe presents a tremendous upgrade. Roviant had no clear strategic fit with Urovant beyond the maximizing the 'sweat equity' it created in assembling the team and assets. Sumitomo, on the other hand, has a VERY HIGH need for strategic assets like Urovant's vibegron (more on that later). Simply put, Sumitomo has a strategic need to not just own part of Urovant as it does now but to own and control 100% of the assets.

of Urovant as it does now but to own and control 100% of the assets. The $300MM loan (very low interest rate, interest-only for 5 five years) that Sumitomo provided Urovant obviates the need for Urovant to raise dilutive equity capital. The significance of removing (likely, permanently) the financing overhang is highly valuable to Urovant shareholders.

The sheer scope of the Sumitomo/Roviant transaction ($3B to Roviant for the majority stakes it held in companies like Urovant and Myovant) underscores how badly Sumitomo needs to fill its pipeline. One of Sumitomo's current blockbuster products (Latuda) will have generic competition imminently. This deal with Roviant is a major move by Sumitomo to secure its future - especially in the US market - and we believe that Urovant is one of the 'crown jewels' of the Roviant deal.

Here is what we believe investors are missing in the Sumitomo deal:

We believe that Sumitomo is merely waiting for the Urovant team to complete the buildout of the US commercialization infrastructure before buying the rest of the Company. We feel the rationale for doing so is sound and is based upon aligning management incentives and Sumitomo recognizing its own weaknesses in US-based operations. Sumitomo is a Japanese Big Pharma company. It has no commercial infrastructure in place in the United States to launch an OAB product like vibegron. Let's not forget that when Sumitomo acquired Sepracor back in September 2009, it was Sepracor's US-based commercial infrastructure that was one of the main reasons Sumitomo gave for buying the company (Source: Sumitomo):

By keeping the Urovant management team in place and allowing them to continue to execute on building out the US commercial infrastructure on their own we believe they are making a shrewd move. The Urovant management team has substantial equity ownership that will only truly pay off *when* Sumitomo buys the rest of the Company - Urovant CEO Keith Katkin owns 5% of Urovant as of their most recent proxy filing. We believe that the Urovant US salesforce will be in place in a matter of months to support a launch by the end of the year. If they were to have bought Urovant last year in its entirety then Sumitomo would not have these motivated teams in place to build the US-based commercial infrastructure they need to support the effective launch of vibegron and other late-stage assets they bought into as part of the Sumitomo deal.

Sumitomo NEEDS TO CONTROL assets like vibegron - not merely invest in them. We point out that Sumitomo is merely a Urovant shareholder at this point. Until it owns the rest of the assets it will not be in control of the asset nor benefit from the full value of its underlying economics

The Sumitomo deal with Urovant provides shareholders with substantial minority shareholder rights that prevent Sumitomo for buying the remainder of the shares at anything lower than a market clearing price.

We believe that Sumitomo is merely waiting for the Urovant management team to complete its buildout of the US-based commercialization infrastructure prior to acquiring the remainder of the Urovant shares. Sumitomo sorely needs this infrastructure to maximize the value of vibregon and could not build it on its own. We expect this buildout to be completed well in advance of the late 2020/early 2021 launch of vibegron for OAB.

Urovant capitalization and why it matters

We believe that Urovant stock has substantial 'short squeeze' potential for the following key reasons:

The stock is extraordinarily tightly held with Sumitomo holding approximately 75% of the shares outstanding

The Company does not need to increase its float through equity raises given the availability of non-dilutive debt financing provided by Sumitomo which means that unlike many other biotech companies, a rise in share price won't be followed by the inevitable stock offering.

There are approximately one million shares short of Urovant stock which equates to nearly a month of trading days to cover. If you are short Urovant, please comment on this article and let us know why. We don't think we missed anything but we are always interested in different viewpoints.

The holders list for Urovant contains 'smart money' biotech investors like Perceptive Advisors (5% holders) and 'buy and hold' blue chip mutual funds like Fidelity. We expect none of these groups to sell a substantial number of shares given the obvious incentive for Sumitomo to buy the remainder of the company at a substantial premium following the buildout of the commercial infrastructure.

Given the concentrated ownership of Urovant shares (by an overseas pharma company, no less), we do not expect any options to be listed for Urovant nor do we expect the company to be added to any indices. The latter issue will keep daily share volume at its low current levels for the near future.

We believe any and all upward pressure of the stock will force short sellers to cover their positions, yet they would have vanishingly few shares available to do so. Impossibly small tradeable float + high short interest + very low trading volume = short squeeze



Management team

The Urovant Sciences management team has strong commercialization experience across the board and is led by CEO Keith Katkin. Not only does Keith have experience with getting a specialty pharmaceutical company (like Urovant) acquired, he has experience selling one to a Japanese Big Pharma. In 2014, Keith was CEO of Avanir Pharmaceuticals (where he had worked since July 2005) when it was sold to Otsuka for $3.5 billion. We believe that Keith is uniquely qualified to work with Sumitomo on completing the Urovant transaction. Most importantly, Keith and his team are aligned with Urovant shareholders on creating value in Urovant shares. They will be able to realize the full value of their equity if and only if Sumitomo buys the remainder of the shares it does not already own.

Valuation

We utilized a risk-adjusted DCF analysis to arrive at a value of $43 per share for Urovant. Specifically, our model had the following key assumptions:

100% of shareholder value assigned to vibegron and none to the much earlier stage (and riskier) gene therapy program URO-902. As stated previously we think investors should view this program as upside-only should they be able to demonstrate clinical utility in the coming 18 months.

We anticipate a late 2020 approval for vibegron in OAB in the US with a full launch in 2021.

Generic mirabegron to enter the market in 2024

Peak OAB revenue for vibegron to occur in 2031

Modeled vibegron sales in line (less than or equal to) sell side analyst models (Source: JPMorgan and Cowen)

Did not include non-dilutive capital or other revenue from a launch or partnership in the EU

The following is a DCF model that assumes the vibegron launch will approximately match sell side analyst expectations INCLUDING Urovant getting the expanded label for BOTH additional indications (IBS-related pain and OAB in men with BPH):

We then modeled additional DCF scenarios adjusting for the following variables:

A more modest revenue ramp than what sell side analysts have predicted (reduce by 15% in all years)

More conservative outcomes on the expanded label opportunities, namely scenarios that reflect: OAB and OAB in men with BPH as the approved indications only (i.e., no expanded label for IBS-related pain) OAB indication only



A table summarizing these scenarios, the resulting peak revenue estimates for vibegron, the equity value per share and the probability we have assigned to each scenario:

Summary

Aside from the fact that Urovant's capitalization structure makes it an extremely likely candidate for a short squeeze, we see tremendous value in vibegron. And one of Japan's largest pharmaceutical companies (Sumitomo) agrees with us: they purchased Roviant's 75% stake in Urovant plus provided $300MM in debt financing to the Company at very cheap terms. We believe strongly that it is not a matter of 'IF' Sumitomo acquires the shares of Urovant it does not already own but a matter of WHEN. And we believe that once the Urovant management team has completed building out the US-based sales infrastructure to commercialize vibegron by the end of this year, Sumitomo will acquire the remaining shares. And in doing so, gain complete control of a potential blockbuster to shore up its pipeline. We see tremendous upside in Urovant shares and see this as a nearly completely de-risked investment. We believe the Sumitomo deal is not well understood creating a buying opportunity for Urovant shares in the near term.

Risks

The most significant risk to the long thesis is a rejection of the New Drug Application by the US FDA. The disclosed efficacy and safety profile look highly favorable and should support approval. However, new or previously undisclosed findings could emerge that could potentially put an approval at risk. Manufacturing or CMC issues could further delay a drug approval.

A commercial drug launch is expensive and sales could (at least initially) disappoint expectations that are routinely too high for drug launches in general, which could put downside pressure on the stock price in 2021.

All Biotechnology and small cap investments are risky. Investors should be aware that a total loss of capital is generally possible with every equity investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UROV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.