Stronger U.S. Dollar Needed

The Federal Reserve should be nearing the end of this diversion and will be able to keep the value of the dollar near current levels or higher going forward.

The value of the dollar was at near-term highs just before the Federal Reserve got diverted to handle the disturbances taking place in the repo market.

The value of the US dollar has increased this week as risk averse monies have moved into US markets, but, hopefully, the dollar will be able to maintain these levels.

We are approaching another time period when the Federal Reserve can move one of two ways. It can throw its support behind a relatively strong US dollar that will be good for the economy over time, but also for the stock market.

Or, it can move in the other direction, which I believe will be detrimental to the economy and the stock market.

The value of the dollar has gotten stronger this week as the concern over the Chinese virus situation has grown and as another round of risk averse money has moved to US financial markets.

The dollar had gotten stronger through the start of October, but the Federal Reserve had to address the "repo" early in the month and has been dealing with this issue ever since.

Since then the Federal Reserve has focused upon the difficulties it was experiencing in the repo market as it tries to keep its policy rate of interest steady.

This had the effect of weakening the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets. My sense is that the foreign exchange markets don't want a weaker dollar and liked the Federal Reserve's path before the "repo" problem.

Last fall, around the end of September, the US dollar Index got up to 99.40 while the Euro only cost $1.090; the British pound dropped to just under $1.2300; and it took almost 7.1500 Chinese renminbi to purchase one dollar.

Once the Fed began to "support" the repo market, the value of the dollar fell, until the situation last week when the risk averse monies began to flow back into the US again.

As a consequence, the US dollar index (DXY) has moved up to just under 98.00 and the cost of one Euro has dropped below $1.1030, the British pound has back under $1.3100, and the Chinese renminbi is now up close to 7.0000/per dollar again.

Hopefully, the Federal Reserve will be able to put the repo problem behind it and move on into the future where it will try and keep the value of the dollar where it is now... or, perhaps, a little stronger.

I believe that this will be positive for the economy and for the stock market.

It seems to me to be very important for this little episode to get put behind us so that we can move on into the future and concentrate upon other economic concerns.

I will write more on this Federal Reserve problem in my next post.

The value of the US dollar, in my mind, was heading in the right direction.

As I wrote in late December, I would like to see the US dollar index up around 100.00 and I would like to see the dollar cost of the Euro in the $1.08 to $1.10 range. This is a vital part of keeping US business strong and getting the focus of the business community on raising productivity and efficiency.

The economy continues to chug along and is expected to grow at a 2.0 percent annual rate this year. Unemployment continues to remain at a fifty-year low. Many new workers are finding jobs in the current economic situation.

In the short run, the value of the US dollar can remain in a relatively strong position as other nations struggle to get their economies growing more rapidly.

Given this scenario, these other countries will be focusing upon producing more goods. American industry, during this time, should focus upon becoming even more competitive than it is now. Executives just need to see a little reduction in the cloud of uncertainty that has been bothering them in the last couple of years.

Stating this in another way, US businesses need to focus upon the longer run and pay a lot of attention to quality and innovation. This to keep them ahead of their global competitors who are concentrating on getting closer to capacity utilization.

Providing support through a weak currency is not how a nation sustains competitive superiority. And, it does not sustain longer-term economic growth.

Hopefully, the Federal Reserve will be able to move on beyond the recent repo disturbance and give its attention to a policy stance that will maintain the dollar’s value.

As far as the economy and the stock market, maintaining the dollar’s value will provide a stronger foundation for continued growth and more historical highs. Investors should like to see the Fed follow such a policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.