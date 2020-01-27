Hope Bancorp's Earnings On The Downtrend

Hope Bancorp, Inc (HOPE) posted earnings of $1.35 per share in 2019, which was in line with expectations. Going forward, HOPE's earnings are expected to decline partly due to a compression in average yields on the back of the fall in interest rates and high competition. Furthermore, rise in provisions charge and operating expenses is likely to drag earnings this year. Overall, earnings are expected to fall by 8% in 2020. The estimated target price suggests a single-digit upside from HOPE's current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Focus on Deposit Management to Keep Margin From Tanking

HOPE's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to come under some pressure this year due to rolling over of maturing assets into lower yielding assets following the Fed funds rate cuts last year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, around 24% of loans were fixed, 37% were hybrid and 39% were variable rate based as at the end of 2019. The variable loans got re-priced last year, but some of the fixed rate loans will re-price this year thereby leading to lower average yield. In addition, as the management mentioned, the areas HOPE operates in are facing a lot of competitive pressures that will squeeze yields this year.

On the other hand, NIM is expected to receive support from the improvement in deposit mix in 2019. The company reduced the proportion of expensive time deposits in total deposits to 41.2% by the end of December 2019, from 48.3% at the end of 2018. A better mix going into 2020 will result in lower funding cost. Moreover, as mentioned in the investor presentation, the management plans on continuing to shift its deposit mix towards lower-cost core deposits, which will further ease deposit cost this year. Around $5.2 billion worth of Certificates of Deposits are scheduled to mature in 2020, meaning that almost all of the expensive time deposits will get rolled over into lower costing deposits this year. Out of the $5.2 billion, $2 billion are scheduled to mature in the first quarter leading to a dip in funding cost right from the beginning of the year. As a result of the maturing Certificates of Deposits, the management mentioned in the conference call that they expect NIM to decline by only 2 to 3bps in the first quarter of 2020.

The management also expect NIM to start improving in the second half of the year, but I'm assuming that NIM will remain unchanged due to the competitive environment and resultant pressure on NIM. For the full year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 9bps over the average for 2019, as shown in the following table.

Management Expects Improvement in Loan Growth

The impact of a contraction in NIM on net interest income is expected to be partly offset by an improvement in loan growth. HOPE operates in several states across the United States, therefore the economic resilience of the whole nation is an important determinant of loan growth direction in the future. While the nation's GDP growth rate is expected to slide in 2020 due to global economic slowdown and trade related uncertainties, it is still expected to remain positive. In the January World Economic Outlook Report, IMF estimated the economic growth in 2020 to stand at 2.0%, down from 2.3% in 2019. Consequently, I'm expecting HOPE's loan portfolio to continue to expand this year.

The expectation of loan growth is also based on management's guidance. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management expect organic loan growth to be in the range of low-to-mid single-digits for 2020. They expect better growth this year than in 2019 because the management believe that greater contributions from corporate banking group and warehouse line of credit business units will supplement the traditional business lines.

Based on the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting HOPE's loan portfolio to increase by 3.0% in 2020 compared to 2019. The following table presents my estimates for net loans as well as other key balance sheet items. I'm expecting other earning assets and liabilities to rise in line with loans in 2020.

Earnings Decline of 8% Expected

The improvement in loan growth is expected to be undermined by the contraction in NIM, thereby leading to a slight fall in net interest income. This fall in net interest income is expected to drag earnings in 2020. Further pressure on the bottom-line is expected to come from a normalization of provisions charge after it remained subdued in 2019. In addition, non-interest expense is expected to rise as efforts to grow the balance sheet will lead to greater administrative costs. I'm expecting growth in non-interest expense of around 2.2%, which is likely to constrain the net income this year. Consequently, I'm expecting HOPE's earnings to decline by 8% in 2020 to $1.23 per share, as shown in the table below. (This earning estimate is below my previous estimate of $1.27 given in the last article).

Due to the prospects of earnings decrease, I'm expecting HOPE to hold its quarterly dividend steady at $0.14 per share instead of increasing it. The quarterly estimate leads to annual dividend payout of $0.56 per share, implying dividend yield of 3.83%. The fall in earnings is very unlikely to threaten a dividend cut because the payout ratio suggested by the earning and dividend forecast is 45%. Although this ratio is higher than peers and HOPE's historical five-year trend, it is sustainable; therefore, there is little risk of a dividend cut. Moreover, HOPE's tier I risk based ratio was reported at 12.51% at the end of 2019, far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%. As a result, there is very little threat of a dividend cut from capital adequacy requirements.

Downgrading to Neutral Rating

HOPE's average price to book multiple, P/B, in 2018 and 2019 was 0.99. Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.2 gives a target price of $16.0 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 9.5% from HOPE's January 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

The estimated target price is 3% below my previous price target of $16.5. I've reduced my target price on HOPE due to a decline in estimated earnings for 2020, which has resulted in a fall in forecasted book value per share. In addition, I am now using a multiple of 0.99x to value HOPE instead of my previous multiple of 1.0x.

As the new target price implies a single digit price upside, I am now adopting a neutral rating on HOPE, as opposed to my previous bullish rating. As HOPE's price upside falls short of double-digits, I believe it is advisable to wait for price dips instead of investing at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.