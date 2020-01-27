Alteryx Is Still One Of The Best Investments Around

Despite the recent bullish stock price, Alteryx is still one of my best stock picks.

On the surface, this company appears overvalued, but not with gross margin factored in.

Revenue growth of 65%+ for the last few years with no signs of slowing down.

In my last article on Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) back in September entitled "Alteryx: Don't Look A Gift Horse In The Mouth," I gave the company a very bullish rating.

It turns out that I was premature with my pronouncement as this company still had a long way to drop before bottoming out. Happily, the stock turned bullish in late December and is now up 16% since the article was published, as compared to the S&P 500 which is up 10%.

My basic thesis hasn't changed. Company fundamentals are strong and Alteryx still meets the Rule of 40. Examination of the stock's valuation based on forward sales multiple suggests that Alteryx is quite overvalued. However, another perspective based on gross profit margin minimizes such concern. Based on the exceptional 65%+ revenue growth and relative valuation, I am retaining my very bullish rating for Alteryx.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Alteryx's annual sales growth rate is a whopping 72.7%, up from the 3-year growth rate of 67.6%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Alteryx's free cash flow margin TTM is a decent 6%. The free cash flow has been positive since late 2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Alteryx's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 72.7% + 6% = 78.7%

The calculation comes out substantially higher than 40%, indicating that Alteryx has a healthy balance between growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Alteryx is positioned substantially higher than the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is very overvalued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

But not so fast...

Alteryx has a "best-in-class" gross profit margin of 91.5%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Another way to look at relative valuation is to substitute forward gross profits estimate for forward sales estimate in the Y-Axis of the scatter plot (shown above).