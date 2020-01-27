Taiwan Semiconductor: Upbeat Future Outlook Supports Long-Term Investment Case

With the current multiple at a discount to the broader semiconductor universe, valuations offer investors an opportunity to buy into the longer-term story.

Strength in earnings and an upbeat future outlook should allow TSMC's stock to hold onto its recent gains (+60% over the past 12 months) in the near-term.

Management issued a strong sales outlook for 1Q20 amid plans to continue investing heavily in growth capex in 2020, most of which will be directed towards its advanced nodes.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) recently reported a strong set of 4Q19 numbers - revenue increased 8.3% QoQ (9.5% YoY) to NT$317.2 billion, with operating margins also expanding to 39.2% due to higher capacity loading and an increasing contribution from margin-accretive advanced nodes, leading to an above-consensus EPS of NT$4.47.

I see further upside for TSMC, with FY21 EPS set to reach ~NT$20.10 once the company laps its FY19/20 investment cycle, with an 18.5x ex-cash P/E driving a ~NT$397 valuation. Despite the recent rally, valuations are very reasonable on a relative basis and now trades at a slight discount to the broader semiconductor index (vs. a historical premium). Broadening growth drivers and a more benign competitive environment add to the re-rating potential, offering an additional upside to my TP.

A Closer Look at the Results

Strength in Revenue: TSMC's 4Q19 revenue increased 8.3% QoQ (9.5% YoY) to NT$317.2 billion, driven by a 16% QoQ growth in smartphones due to the seasonally strong ramp of its iPhone business, and recovery in Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) high-end Snapdragon modem as well as initial 5G deployments in China. The growth was further supported by moderating growth in high performance computing (HPC)-related applications using TSMC's 7-nanometer technology and was partially offset by flat automotive sales growth sequentially, on inventory correction and slower auto sales, and a 4% QoQ decline in IoT due to seasonally lower demand following the steep ramp of wearables and hearables in the previous two quarters, which are seeing an earlier build.

By technology, advanced technologies (16-nanometer and below) accounted for 56% of the total wafer revenue in 4Q19, with 7-nanometer contributing 35%, 10-nanometer contributing 1% while 16-nanometer accounting for 20%.

From a geographic perspective, North America remained the largest market and accounted for 59% of revenue, followed by China, which contributed 22% to 4Q19 revenue. Notably, the contribution from North America decreased from 69% in 4Q18 and from China increased from 13% in 4Q18. The Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Japan accounted for 8%, 6%, and 5% of total revenue in 4Q19, respectively.

Profitability improves: Gross margin improved 260 bps QoQ (250 bps YoY) to 50.2% in the quarter on account of higher capacity utilization and cost improvement, partially offset by an unfavorable foreign currency translation. Despite an 11.4% QoQ (13.3% YoY) increase in operating expenses, which came in at NT$34.9 billion, on account of higher development spend on 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer and the ramp-up of the 5-nanometer node, operating margin increased by 240 bps QoQ (220 bps YoY) to 39.2%. The improved margins were a result of higher capacity loading and a larger share of margin accretive advanced technologies (16-nanometer and below) in the revenue, partially offset by unfavorable NTD appreciation and under-utilization of 28-nanometer. Overall, the better margins in 4Q19 lifted EPS to NT$4.47, above consensus estimate of NT$4.30.

Upbeat guidance: TSMC expects a "stronger-than-seasonal" growth in 1Q20 revenue, to be in the range of US$10.2-10.3bn, driven by the 5G component ramp-ups in smartphone and HPC segments. Management expects margins to continue to benefit from the higher capacity loading and guided to a gross margin range of 48.5%-50.5% and an operating margin range of 37.5%-39.5%.

For the full year of 2020, management forecasted the overall semiconductor market growth (ex. memory) to be 8%, while foundry industry growth is forecasted to be about 17%. TSMC is expected to outperform the foundry revenue growth by several percentage points in the US dollar term, driven by strong demand for its 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technologies, where it sees strong interests from all four growth platforms - mobile, HPC, IoT and automotive. Management guided to a 20%+ YoY growth for each of the smartphones and HPC platforms, while mid-teens YoY growth is guided for automotive and IoT in 2020.

Additionally, the revenue CAGR target over the next five years is expected to shift towards the high end of the 5-10% target - the shift is driven by the high silicon content 5G infrastructure deployment over the next few years, a significant HPC ramp and an easing competitive landscape.

Raises capital expenditure budget: Owing to the strong growth outlook, TSMC raised its 2020 capital expenditure budget to US$15-US$16 billion range (from US$14-US$15 billion earlier), with 80% of the spend targeted towards advanced geometry - towards the 7-nanometer process node which is seeing a significant ramp-up, the 5-nanometer node which is seeing a faster build-out and towards early R&D work in the 3-nanometer process node. The remaining 20% of the capital expenditure will be equally allocated between packaging and mask and specialty technology.

5G and HPC to Emerge as Major Long-term Growth Drivers

5G expected to be a multiyear play: 5G is expected to be a multiyear megatrend that will fuel the course of all of TSMC's growth platforms in the next several years. Management estimates mid-teens penetration rate for 5G smartphones of the total smartphone market in 2020 and also forecasts a faster penetration of 5G smartphones as compared to 4G over the next several years.

However, I think there is a near-term downward revision risk to TSMC's high 5G unit expectations in China if the reported amendment of the De-Minimis rule to 10% US content (from 25%) materializes. The supply to Huawei will also be affected due to the tighter restrictions on Huawei from the US government. However, this should not have a longer-term impact as there can be a supply chain reshuffle (MediaTek potentially gaining share in Huawei, for instance, in case HiSilicon has shipment restrictions).

HPC - a bigger opportunity: To process the data generated as a consequence of 5G adoption, there will be an inherent requirement of computation capabilities, thus making HPC a major long-term growth driver for TSMC, as per management. CPU, networking, and AI accelerator are expected to be the main growth area for the HPC platform.

TSMC, given its market dominance in the foundry space, has the ability to sanitize orders and limit capacity allocation to avoid client overbuild, while having legroom to divert capacity to a more profitable and high growth HPC platform. As an example, TSMC recently limited its N7 capacity allocation for HiSilicon, which was showing signs of overbooking amid the 5G deployment-related inventory pile-up since 2Q19, and diverted more capacity for its HPC clients.

TSMC has a strong market share for AMD, and there are signals in the downstream server supply chain of further US IDM server chipset push-out. Additionally, I expect strong growth in x86 CPUs (in both PCs and servers), gaming GPUs, and AI accelerators in the next two years, and there are initial signs as well that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may embrace in-house processors for its Mac family leveraging TSMC's 5-nanometer node. All of these are expected to build solid momentum in HPC over the next few years, helping TSMC's HPC opportunity to grow bigger and replace smartphones as the key growth driver in the next two years.

Update on the ramp-up of manufacturing process nodes: With the ramp-up of the most advanced manufacturing process nodes, the company has been able to widen its customer product portfolio and expand its addressable market. Management noted that TSMC's 7-nanometer family of offerings continues to grow and expects them to contribute 30%+ to wafer revenue in 2020. The ramp-up of N7 is in its third year, N7+ is in its second year, and the upcoming ramp of N6 (N7+ paves the way for N6) is on track for risk production in 1Q20 and volume production before the end of 2020.

Additionally, N5, which adopts EUV extensively and is optimized for both mobile and HPC applications at the start (against the norm of releasing HPC process post mobile version), is witnessing high client interest. Management highlighted that N5 is on track for volume production in 1H20 with good yield (current N5 mass production yield is close to that of its pilot line), and ramp-up is expected in 2H20. The 5-nanometer is expected to contribute ~10% to wafer revenue in 2020.

With regard to N3, TSMC is in early design and technology development. Management expects 3-nanometer technology to be the most advanced foundry technology in both PPA and transistor technology when it is introduced.

Ability to win clients' trust with the proprietary Open Innovation Platform (OIP): An additional growth opportunity lies in TSMC's proprietary OIP, which is a comprehensive design technology ecosystem that encompasses all critical IC implementation areas (EDA/IP, design for manufacturability (DFM), process tech and backend services) to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success. This helps clients achieve shorter time to market and sales. Unlike merchant foundries also serving captive demand, TSMC not only offers its clients no conflict of interest, but also the best technology and services to win clients' trust.

Significant Longer-Term Upside Potential

Steady dividend growth supports shareholder return: On the back of a rising net cash position, TSMC has also steadily increased its dividend payout to ~NT$10/share, implying a 3-4% cash yield, while also increasing its net cash position to ~NT$22/sh in 2019. The growing cash balance makes an ex-cash valuation methodology particularly useful in comparing its multiple to historical periods.

Figure 1: Net Cash Position

While the growth of cash slowed in 2019 on higher capex and a growing dividend payout, underlying growth in free cash flow generation and a return to 30-35% capital intensity should drive net cash higher. With TSMC set to return to normalized levels as soon as FY21 following an investment phase, I believe we could see yet another round of dividend expansion next year.

Figure 2: Cash Dividend Trend

Rerated multiple can sustain: On the back of FY21 EPS of ~NT$20.10 and an 18.5x ex-cash P/E, I believe TSMC should trade at ~NT$397.

Fundamental (NT$) 396.55 FY21 EPS 20.10 P/E multiple 18.5 Net cash per share 24.7

Further, TSMC's upward EPS revisions have been outpacing SOX revisions, driving a slight discount relative to the broader semiconductor universe (proxied below by the S&P Composite 1500 Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment). I believe TSMC is well-positioned for a re-rating on broadening growth drivers (e.g., a re-accelerating mobile cycle), a more benign competitive environment (e.g., Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) delay at 10nm and GlobalFoundries' halt in leading-edge node development), and a steadily rising cash position (which should drive a higher payout). Key risks to a bull case include any further trade war developments that could disrupt the semiconductor supply chain.

