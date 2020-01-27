Assessing If The Worst Is Over For Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) is a diversified industrial company which operates in the specialty machinery niche in the US and internationally. Shares are currently trading at $30.61 per share. The firm has a present market cap of $2.28 billion and pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share which equates to a 2.77% yield at present.

This company came across our radar due to the stellar bottom line growth it reported last year. Hillenbrand finishes its fiscal year every September. Last September (2019), management reported $1.92 in earnings per share and $121 million in net income. These numbers were as mentioned, up significantly from the annual numbers reported in 2018. ($1.20 in earnings per share as well as $76 million in net income). As mentioned, Hillenbrand's current share price is $30.61 per share. Based on 2019 annual numbers, the stock has a trailing earnings multiple of 15.9.

When strong growth is aligned with an attractive earnings multiple for example, it stacks the odds in favour of the long-term investor. Why? Because when we buy firms with strong growth and attractive earnings multiples, we can profit in a number of ways.

Firstly, we can profit if earnings continue to rise. The bottom-line net income is the main driver of stocks on Wall Street.

Secondly, we can profit simply by waiting for the earnings multiple to return to its former historic average which is incidentally 22.8 over the past five years. The key here though is that the company in question must be financially sound and the fundamentals of the core product is strong.

With respect to the fundamentals, we believe that all possible fundamentals (both past and what is known concerning the future) are already reflected on the technical chart. As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares printed a multi-year top in the latter part of 2018. Then the share price came right back down and printed a multi-month low in mid-August last year. Since then, shares have bounced back nicely although the recent monthly swing low has been negated and shares still have not managed to break above their 10-month moving average of around $33.48 per share.

The encouraging aspect is that selling pressure has been diminishing as we can see from the monthly histogram slowly moving back towards the zero line. The slow stochastics are even at lower levels than we saw in 2016. Market timing is very difficult but we do have a monthly crossover on the stochastics. All we need now is some momentum to confirm the swing.

Although net income increased significantly last year as mentioned, we did not see the same growth in free cash flow. In fact, free cash flow as a percentage of the firm's sales dropped from 12.5% in 2018 to 8.49% last year. Therefore, although the stated dividend payout ratio came in at around 34% last year, this is a trend worth watching as it obviously would have implications for the dividend.

We see no issue with how the firm's interest coverage ratio has been trending (7.45) and the debt to equity ratio is holding firm at 0.82. Analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to grow by 6% this year. We like how earnings projections have been increasing for 2020 and 2021. The double-digit projected growth rate for 2021 for example is very encouraging concerning where we believe the share price is headed.

To sum up, Hillenbrand shares remain heavily oversold on the long-term chart. However, recent growth along with future projections lead us to believe that the recent multi-month bottom back in August may end up being a multi-year low for the stock. The dividend looks secure and the book value of the firm continues to rise. Let's see if shares can close above the 10-month moving average with conviction over the next month or so. Maybe the firm's Q1 numbers can be the catalyst.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.