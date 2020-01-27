I Am Buying More Bayer Shares Because My Thesis Seems To Be Proving True

There is extreme potential here once the legal problems have been clarified and the synergies of the Monsanto acquisition in the operational business become clear.

Introduction

A month ago I expressed my bullish attitude towards Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF). Since the announcement of the merger with Monsanto, Bayer has lost considerable value but I believe that the merger thesis is still valid. Furthermore, I think that many investors misinterpreted the situation and overestimated the risk which may arise from the merger. This applies above all to the legal risks. However, as it now turns out, I seem to be right with this thesis. While I originally intended to wait until the dividend was announced before making an additional purchase, I have already used part of the money earmarked for the additional purchase to buy Bayer shares. In the following I will explain why I am even more convinced that in the end the soup is not eaten as hot as it was cooked.

Analyses

First of all, investors need to understand why I considered the legal risks associated with Roundup claims to be present from the outset, but not disproportionate or exorbitant. So yes, the company was faced with approximately 42,700 lawsuits in the USA alleging cancer risks from Bayer products. Furthermore, Bayer lost the first three lawsuits in the U.S. courts and received high damages awards. Accordingly, at first everything speaks against my thesis. Why am I still so convinced? The reason, which I have already explained in a previous analysis, is as follows:

From my point of view as a lawyer, the downturn in the share price was a typical herd reaction. I believe that investors have overestimated the risks here because they are not familiar with the customs of such mammoth lawsuits. I'll have to explain a little more about that. One is the amount of the fines. It is generally known that these can still be significantly reduced in other instances (as has already happened). The other is management strategy. The first thing to note is that nobody knows their own company as well as their own management. Before such a mammoth takeover takes place, an incredibly complicated and extensive due diligence takes place. Every email, every contract, everything is reviewed, evaluated and presented to the management by internal and external professionals. When it comes to proceedings at the courts and initial judgments, this development has certainly been part of the strategic simulation games. Anyone who believes that Bayer, as a German company, would dare such an acquisition-undertaking in complete good faith, without having expected the consequences that have now occurred, suffers even from a violent overestimation of his own abilities or has no idea how such transactions work (but probably both).

And this week, the following became public. According to Bloomberg, lawyers for some plaintiffs are discussing with Bayer deals that could lead to a total payout of about USD 10 billion. USD 10 billion? In one judgment alone, Bayer was sentenced to USD 2 billion (an amount that was subsequently reduced). So when you're talking about USD 10 billion in 50,000 lawsuits, that's an excellent deal for Bayer. Even if it gets higher, we are a long way from scenarios that threaten Bayer's existence. The market also seems to be increasingly aware of this. Since my last analyses last month the share price was up more than 10 percent.

Since the low point in May 2019, the company has already gained 46 percent in value:

Concerning possible downside risks, of course, the recent price increases could have been merely so-called "dead cat bounces" or bear traps. Similarly, Bayer may have simply risen because the whole market is rushing from one record to another and Bayer is included in many ETFs. All this is possible. But I still believe in a fundamental rebound and that the share price will continue to rise. All the previous drops in the price have been related to bad news regarding Roundup:

But now it becomes more and more clear that things will probably not be as bad as many had feared. Growth was also well above that of other indices such as S&P500, Dow Jones or the German DAX.

And there are reasons for this good performance. When Bayer is viewed at a macro level, the company is extremely well positioned with its three business units:

With the current consumption of resources, the growth in population and the worldwide increase in prosperity, the need for solutions is growing. And this is precisely where Bayer's business model comes in.

Furthermore, it must simply be said that operationally things are going very well for Bayer. Pro forma revenues of Crop Science, which assumes the acquisition of Monsanto as of January 1, 2018, increased by 5.7 percent on a currency-adjusted basis. Revenues from pharmaceuticals increased by 5.9 percent. The antibiotics Avalox/Avelox (revenue was up 32.8 percent) and Stivarga (revenue up 30.6 percent) performed particularly well. In the Consumer Health segment, Bayer grew by 3.7 percent. Accordingly, we have a situation in which a company has performed well operationally, but the share price has collapsed due to theoretical scenarios. Now, however, a picture is beginning to emerge in which it becomes clear that the risk is probably much lower than some initially feared. Furthermore, the smart money starts to buy massively. These are all developments that make me believe in a fundamental trend reversal and not a simple bear trap.

So what can we learn from that? Here every investor who has sold with losses must ask himself whether his risk aversion was too high and whether there were perhaps signs that the price losses were due to typical herd behavior. From my point of view there were and are these signs, which I have also presented in my previous analysis. The entry of several major investors is particularly noteworthy here. It was a typical scenario in which the herd sold and smart money bought the shares at cheap prices. Of course the song is not sung to the end here and maybe I am completely wrong. But I consider the risk/reward ratio to be very reasonable.

Conclusion

I still consider the merger thesis to be valid and in no way endangered. Meanwhile, it also appears that Bayer will probably find a good solution for the Roundup lawsuits. Furthermore, the company still offers a dividend yield of over 3.5 percent. Bayer is also still more than 40 percent away from its highs. There is extreme potential here once the legal problems have been clarified and the synergies of the Monsanto acquisition in the operational business become clear.

