Kinder Morgan: Q4 2019 Earnings Still Support Long-Term Shareholder Reward Goals

I forecast the company rapidly increasing its dividend to $2 / share - where it was before the cut - while continuing to invest in the business.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the United States. I've talked about the company several times before, but now that Kinder Morgan has just declared its 4Q 2019 results, it's time to revisit the company's ability to achieve long-term growth. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's continued balance sheet improvements and portfolio investments make it a quality long-term investment.

Kinder Morgan - Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan 4Q 2019 Results

Let's start by discussing the company's recent 4Q 2019 results and what happened.

Kinder Morgan 4Q 2019 Results - Kinder Morgan Press Releases

The above image provides the immediate highlights for the company that are worth paying attention to. The company saw 14% year-over-year growth in natural gas transport volumes, which is the 8th consecutive quarter that exceeded 10% growth. The result was $0.27 per share in net income available to common shareholders or $0.59 per share of DCF.

The company's financial strength is headquartered in those numbers - its dividend of almost 5% is paid for under net income and uses well less than half of the company's DCF. The company had $785 million of excess DCF above declared dividends that it will be able to continue its policy of reinvesting into its business. Those reinvestments will allow DCF to continue into the future.

Additionally, despite the Trans Mountain sale that resulted in a significant asset decrease for the company, it still managed to increase full-year adjusted EBITDA by 1%. The company's continued share of pipelines that closed during the quarter will help to support its cash flow. The company plans to use that cash flow to improve its financial profile.

The most important thing to pay attention to, however, is the company's progression on what it said it'd do in early-2016. That was the company's plan to cover all capital and growth spending, utilizing its operating cash flow. Kinder Morgan has continued to manage to do that in this quarter. And it's important because it prevents the company from having another mid-2015 dividend cut.

As we can see, despite a small EPS miss versus analyst estimates ($0.01) the company has continued to execute well across all of its goals highlighting the strong quarter.

Kinder Morgan Balance Sheet Improvements

As we can see, Kinder Morgan had a strong quarter where it accomplished all of its goals. This, combined with the company's asset sales, allowed its balance sheet to improve.

Kinder Morgan Financials - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has $4.1 billion of available liquidity from its cash and credit facilities - more than enough to meet all of its obligations. The company has set its long-term target of ~4.5x net debt / adjusted EBITDA at the start of the company's mid-2015 difficulties. From here, the company anticipates reaching ~4.3x in 2020, below the company's target. This will be more from EBITDA growth vs. debt paydown.

The company managed to make this jump towards its goals through debt paydown as a result of the asset sales that closed in the quarter. The company's net debt declined by $2 billion in 4Q 2019, for a total of $9.4 billion in declines since 3Q 2015. This helps to highlight the overall improvements in the company's balance sheet. Its interest payments have declined by several hundred $ million annually.

Also important to the company's balance sheet going forward is its 2020 guidance, however, we'll discuss the breakdown of that in more detail going forward.

Kinder Morgan Portfolio Investments

Kinder Morgan has continued to invest heavily into its portfolio using cash flow, which should help to provide the company with long-term cash flow increases.

Kinder Morgan Project Investments - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Let's start with an overview of the company's projects before we dive into the progress that the company has made in each one. The company has a total of $4.1 billion in projects - most of which are expected to come into service this year into the next 1-2 years. However, in 2020 alone, the company does have a massive $1.3 billion out of the $2.8 billion of natural gas projects coming in-service, with chunks of other projects.

Separate from this backlog, the company expects ~$2 to $3 billion per year in ongoing organic investment opportunities.

In 4Q 2019, Kinder Morgan saw its natural gas transport volumes increase 14% and its natural gas gathering volumes increase by 8%. The company is operating in a market with significant growth potential, by its own forecasts, U.S. natural gas demand will increase by 30% from 2019 to 2030, much of which will be driven by additional exports and need to be moved through Kinder Morgan pipelines.

Its largest growth project here is the PHP (Permian Highway Pipeline) expected to move 2.1 Bcfd. The company has a 26.7% stake in this $2 billion project expected to come online in early-2021. The most important accomplishment for the pipeline in the quarter was securing >99% of right-of-way along the route - arguably the most important step of the project.

This is great to see given the project represents >10% of Kinder Morgan's backlog. Another project the company has made progress towards is its Elba Liquefaction project. The company placed 3 units in service in 2019 and placed one more in service in early-January. The remaining 6 units will be put in service in 2020. This is another major $2 billion project totally supported by long-term contracts from Royal Dutch Shell.

As we can see, Kinder Morgan is progressing well on its portfolio investments. There's three major themes I recommend paying attention to as we look through the company's investments. The first is that the company continues to move towards executing its projects at a rapid pace. The second is that the company has switched towards a diversified portfolio approach (small stakes in lots of projects) to spread risk.

The third and most important theme is that the company's projects tend to enable it to capture value at every step of the chain. For example, the Elba Liquefaction project is supported by Kinder Morgan gas pipelines to the region. The Permian Highway project is supported by Kinder Morgan terminals and other gathering assets on both ends. As a result, more than just the cash flow from these projects, there will be increasing returns from synergies.

Kinder Morgan 2020 Onward Shareholder Rewards

As we can see, the company has progressed on its projects and portfolio investments along with its balance sheet improvements to generate significant potential returns for shareholders.

Kinder Morgan Key Metrics - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's 2020 budget plans. The company expects $5.1 billion in DCF. This growth is especially remarkable when you account for the billions in assets that the company sold in 2019 and used to pay off debt. The company managing growth on top of billions in asset sales helps to highlight the strength of its portfolio and its portfolio investments.

The company plans to pay dividends of roughly $2.7 billion ($1.25 / share which is a 25% increase over 2019, which alone was a 25% increase over 2018). That's important to note - those who invest today will gain a 6% yield on cost for this year alone. The company's history of dividend returns has been impressive since the 2015 dividend cut and I expect that to continue going forward.

Additionally, the company expects $2.4 billion in discretionary capital on top of its 6% dividend spending. That's more than 5% of the company's market capitalization and will enable it to invest in its business. The company expects $2-3 billion in annual growth opportunities going forward. This investment will enable the company to grow its dividend.

There is a chance if the company's 2020 capital expenditures end up slightly larger than previously expected it'll have to invest more than the $2.4 billion left and borrow some - however, given its plan of maintaining a 4.3x debt / EBITDA (below its 4.5x goal) it does have some wiggle room.

One more quick aspect of 2020 shareholder rewards I want to highlight is the company's $2 billion share repurchase program of which it is 25% of the way through. Repurchasing $1.5 billion of shares now would be enough for almost 75 million shares - or almost $100 million in annual dividend savings - enough to increase its dividend by the mid-single digits.

Should the company choose to finish the share repurchase program in 2020, that, combined with the dividend, could push direct shareholder rewards into the double-digits - an incredibly impressive thing.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Forecast

Going forward, I expect Kinder Morgan to continue this policy of strong shareholder rewards. Here's my forecast of how this decade can reward shareholders who invest today.

For simplicity purposes based on the company's stated goal of avoiding equity market access we will avoid assuming any share buybacks until they're allowed within the parameters of our assumptions. However, it's important to highlight that based on the company's 4.5x debt / EBITDA ratio as DCF expands it can borrow money to buy back shares while staying within its goals.

Year Dividend Payment Estimated DCF Capital Investment Share Buyback 2020 $2.7 billion ($1.25 / share) $5.1 billion $2.4 billion $0.0 billion 2021 $3.2 billion ($1.50 / share) $5.2 billion $2.0 billion $0.0 billion 2022 $3.8 billion ($1.75 / share) $5.4 billion $1.6 billion $0.0 billion 2023 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $5.5 billion $1.2 billion $0.0 billion 2024 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $5.5 billion $1.2 billion $0.0 billion 2025 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $5.6 billion $1.3 billion $0.0 billion 2026 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $5.7 billion $1.4 billion $0.0 billion 2027 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $5.8 billion $1.5 billion $0.0 billion 2028 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $5.9 billion $1.6 billion $0.0 billion 2029 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $6.0 billion $1.7 billion $0.0 billion 2030 $4.3 billion ($2.00 / share) $6.1 billion $1.8 billion $0.0 billion

Assumption 1: Capital Investment will not pass $3 billion / year. All excess will be used for share buybacks.

Assumption 2: Dividend will increase by $0.25 / share until $2.00 / share (where it was before the cut) and then it will no longer increase its dividend until its capital investment hits $3 billion. At this point it will increase at $0.10 / share.

Assumption 3: Every dollar of capital investment will increase the DCF by $0.06 indefinitely based on the 2017-2018 capital budget and subject to DCF increase. This is a low-end estimate.

As we can see, the company's capital budget drops quickly as the company rapidly rushes its dividend back to $2.00 / share. However, for those who invest today, that means an almost double-digit yield on cost - an incredibly impressive return. More so, by the end of the decade, the company's capital budget is back up to its $2-3 billion range.

Throughout this time, the company could (based on its 4.5x debt / dividend goal) repurchase shares opportunistically. This will enable much more investment. For reference, by 2030 the company's stated goals could support $41 billion in debt vs. $33 billion in current debt (additional debt can increase by almost $8 billion). That's a significant opportunity - using it for share repurchases could save $0.6 billion in annual dividend expenditures.

This dividend forecast alone shows the enormous potential that the company has for shareholders - those who buy and hold will be rewarded well.

Kinder Morgan Risks

However, Kinder Morgan isn't a risk-free company. The company faces really only one major global risk, but it's one worth paying attention to. That risk is the risk of declining natural gas production in the United States.

U.S. Natural Gas Production Forecasts - EIA

It's worth noting that U.S. natural gas production by source is expected to increase dramatically as a result of shale gas. It's also important to note that Kinder Morgan doesn't actually need the market to grow - it could redirect growth capital into shareholder rewards and still reward them nicely. It simply needs the markets not to decline to maintain utilization on its existing assets.

As we can see above, that's incredibly unlikely based on forecasts. However, it's worth paying attention to as a risk.

Specific to the company, the company also faces a risk that is worth paying attention to. That risk is the company's project execution and resulting financials. Kinder Morgan's forecasts along with the numbers obviously look good, however, the same could be said before the company's dividend cut in mid-2015.

The issue that time was that the company relied on funding growth by issuing equity. When share prices dropped drastically, the company was forced to decide between stopping growth or cutting its dividend and it chose to cut its dividend. In the future, it has tried to prevent that from happening again by funding growth internally.

But the company has also switched to a policy of taking minor stakes in a number of major projects where it's not an operator. That takes away the company's control over project execution which could mean that some projects don't get completed - and it could hurt the company's financials and resulting plans decreasing the chance of dividend increases.

Again, I feel these risks are unlikely, but they're something worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan's 4Q 2019 earnings still support the company's thesis. The company achieved strong results both financially along with its progress towards its thesis goals. Specifically, in terms of the company's projects, the company is well towards deploying its $4.1 billion in identified projects. A number of projects are expected to come online in 2020 which should support DCF.

Additionally, in 2020, the company plans to increase dividends to what is a 6% yield on cost for those who invest today. I provide guidance about how the company could increase dividends to $2 / share (10% yield on cost) while continuing to invest heavily in its business - something I think the company will do. Going forward, the company's only real risk is from declining natural gas volumes which predictions don't believe will happen and as a result I believe the company will generate long-term returns.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.