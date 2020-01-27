The RealReal: It Looks Like Insiders Don't Believe In The Bullish Analyst Targets

Over the last couple of months, analysts have been displaying their confidence on The RealReal, Inc. (REAL). B. Riley initiated coverage with a buy rating and $23 target. Credit Suisse reinforced its confidence with a $30 target on REAL based on a 5x multiple of estimated 2021 sales. In total, there are eleven analyst ratings averaging a $27.10 target price. Nine of those eleven are either bullish or very bullish on REAL.

Someone should tell REAL's management team and large shareholders that analysts think the stock is undervalued as they seem to have not gotten the memo. Despite the strong analyst ratings, insiders are dumping their shares onto the open market. This selling has caused the stock to sink to $15.50 as of close on Friday, down from the $18 mark at which REAL was trading leading into the lock-up period expiry from its $20 IPO in late June.

Data by YCharts

Insider activity during January includes:

CANAAN IX L.P., one of REAL's venture capital funders prior to the IPO, sold 10% of its holdings or 881,000 shares on January 14. It has 7,925,919 shares remaining.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares at $17.74 on January 8 and 2,549 shares at $16.65 on January 22 for a combined total of $1.4 million. Part of that sale funded 274,329 stock options that she exercised at $1.92 for total proceeds of $527,000 a few days prior to the sale. She has 4,503,190 shares remaining.

COO Rati Sahi Levesque exercised 5,000 options at $7.64 and immediately sold them at $18.03 on January 6. She also sold 1,022 shares at $16.56 on January 22. She has 259,518 shares remaining.

CFO Matt Gustke and CTO Fredrik Bjork each sold 511 shares at $16.56 on January 22. Gustke has 89,994 shares remaining and Bjork has 121,459 shares remaining.

In total, nearly one million shares have been dumped by insiders during January. In the grand scheme of things, these sales are just a small percentage of each person or fund's total holdings, but keep in mind that much of these holdings were accumulated with shares or options at prices that are well below the market prices of today. It's normal for management to take some profits at some point in time. But the aggressive selling so soon after the lock-up period looks bad.

The company completed a private equity round of $70 million at $6.87 in March 2019. That is one-third of the price of the $345 million IPO completed just four months later and less than half of REAL's price today. Canaan and other early stage investors have an incentive to continue to dump and take their quick profits.

There may be a good reason for the insider selling

Insiders know the company better than anyone else. While analysts are telling the market to buy, insiders are selling at lower and lower prices as the stock heads south. Perhaps there is a good reason for this. REAL's online marketplace for the resale of consigned luxury clothing items and jewelry came under fire late last year. The company claimed that its authentication process would be a safeguard against knockoffs. That turned out to not be true as hundreds of fakes reportedly were sold on the site. This was a real hit to the brand's reputation in an industry that is highly competitive.

How much of a hit, if any, REAL will take going forward won't be known until financials are out for Q4 and beyond. Though web traffic results show that therealreal.com has lost some ground to competitors such as tradesy.com and poshmark.com. Both of those sites experienced a growth in traffic in Q4 in response to the holiday shopping season while therealreal.com was flat. Tradesy.com has slightly less web traffic to therealreal.com so the below chart illustrates the closing gap in traffic between the two sites after the controversy gained publicity in October:

The above chart compares therealreal.com estimated monthly traffic (seen in blue) versus tradesy (seen in yellow) Source: similarweb.com

REAL forecasted Gross Merchandise Value between $292 million and $300 million for Q4. We will see in a few weeks if it will hit this target. However, insiders' incentive to sell may be demonstrated by simply reviewing REAL's income statement and operating cash flow from the Q3 2019 financial statements:

Revenue grew a robust 52% from $145 million to $221 million for the first nine months of 2018 to 2019. Unfortunately, the loss from operations grew a nearly as fast, 46.5% from $52 million to $75 million during that time. The operating loss as a percentage of revenue was 35.5% in 2018 and 34.2% in 2019 so the company has had little traction in getting to profitability. Though, Q3 itself did show an improvement from 42.2% to 33.6%.

Gross margins are strong at well over 60%, as one would expect them to be for a marketplace platform where goods are sold on consignment. The issue is the high cost of everything else. Operating expenses have grown from $146 million to $216 million for the first nine months of the year, a 47.7% growth rate. Stock compensation expense was only $5 million, so that is not accounting for a material portion of the expense growth as it so often does for recent IPOs. Operating cash burn was $58 million for the first nine months of 2019, up 46.7% from $40 million in the prior period.

Thanks to the IPO raise, the balance sheet is strong. As of September 30, 2019, REAL had $365 million in total cash, $406 million in current assets and $96 million in total liabilities. REAL has at least two years to try to turn consistent profits. Further dilution or bankruptcy is off the table for now. But it is difficult to justify a $1.3 billion valuation - an over 4x revenue multiple - on a money loser when a similar 2019 IPO, Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), is valued at half of that. I recommend investors to be wary of what bullish analysts say on REAL. The insider selling and growing operating loss suggests more short-term pain to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.