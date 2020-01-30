The Retail Renaissance Is Coming: Buy For Income, Stay For The Capital Gains

Being the landlord is the safest, and highest-yielding way to take advantage of this trend.

Digital vs. brick and mortar is the wrong way to look at retail.

The best time to buy is at the depths of despair - that could be now.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

In the seemingly endless bull/bear debate over mall REITs, the bears have certainly been in control of share prices. In 2019, all mall REITs gave up ground. Perhaps unexpectedly to some, the 16% yielding Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and 27% yielding Washington Prime Group (WPG) held up the best on a total return basis, even beating Mall REIT "SWAN" Simon Property Group (SPG).

This outperformance in 2019 is likely due to WPG and PEI having been beaten down in 2017 and 2018 combined with their oversized dividends. The "retail apocalypse" storyline has clearly ruled the narrative.

We continue to see mall REITs as a space full of deep value in a market that is generally overpriced and at high risk of a correction. Many are likely familiar with one version or another of the following chart.

The basic premise of the chart is that the market is the most enthusiastic just before the fall, and the most pessimistic just before the rise. As humans, it is very easy for us to get wrapped up with positive emotions and feel invincible when our investments do well.

We want to buy more because our previous purchases were rewarded. It is reflected in comments like "Why sell this stock? It is up 300%, it could double again next year!"

At the bottom, it is natural to have doubts. Wonder if you made the "right" decision. Are you "catching a falling knife"? Will you ever gain back everything you lost? Should you sell now and "cut your losses"? Every little bit of less than positive news brings up the fear that another downhill slide is imminent. It is at this point of despair when it is the best time to be a buyer.

Finding that exact point is impossible. What we can do is focus on our income, and keep our eyes on the fundamentals. 2019 was a brutal year for mall REITs, but there are some clear trends that refute the "retail apocalypse" narrative. Malls are not going away, they are changing and preparing their locations to be ready for the companies that will be the next generation - the Retail Renaissance. Those who recognize that and take advantage of today's extremely low prices will benefit.

New Year/New Generations

2020 has already started with a significant difference over 2019 or 2018. Each year, Coresight tracks announced store closings and openings weekly. Here is what those looked like in week 3 since 2018.

Source: Coresight.com Chart Author's

The first thing worth noting is that announced closures are substantially lower than they have been, less than half the number we have seen at this time for the past two years. These numbers do include the closings announced by Pier1 (PIR). On the other side, store openings are starting out substantially higher than prior years and more than twice the number as closings for 2020.

This is consistent with predictions from experts like CBRE

Positive net absorption and rent growth in most U.S. markets will be spurred by a lack of new supply and thousands of retail store openings. Malls are benefiting from the refreshing influence of Generation Zers, who prefer to shop in stores and are driving traffic back to brick-and-mortar retail.

As we pointed out in a previous article, the vast majority of closings over the past 3-years were driven by a handful of companies. With 10 of them accounting for over half of all closings. This is not a situation where most retailers are closing, the data suggests that for every retailer closing a store, 5 retailers are opening stores.

The "retail apocalypse" is caused by the large glut of stores that close all at once due to bankruptcy. Payless Shoesource and Gymboree alone accounted for nearly 1/3rd of all closings in 2019. Fortunately, Payless Shoesource and Gymboree are not the only two brands out there!

So if the "retail apocalypse" is over, what companies are going to drive the retail renaissance?

Omnichannel- Not Digital Vs. Bricks & Mortar

The narrative we see is frequently phrased as digital companies "destroying" brick and mortar, as if it is one or the other. The reality is that it is not an either/or dynamic. The most successful retailers are those that can combine the two mediums.

Target (TGT) for example has reported significant growth in their online sales which grew 31% year-over-year in Q3. 80% of that growth came from their "same-day fulfillment services". Those services require the brick and mortar location. So 80% of TGT's "digital" growth, was serviced at a brick and mortar location.

It is becoming a widely recognized trend that consumers love to order online and pick up the item in-store. Consumers like to order this way for a variety of reasons including:

They can get the item at their convenience, often the same-day.

They don't have to worry about whether their package is going to arrive, whether it will be damaged etc. Nothing is more irritating than waiting two days, finding out your item is lost or broken and waiting another two days - it is almost like being transported back to Y2K. (Known as "the dumb-phone" age)

There is a convenient location to return any items. Raise your hand if you have an Amazon (AMZN) item you said you were going to return but simply haven't.

(AMZN) item you said you were going to return but simply haven't. Getting out. Humans still enjoy some face to face interaction.

A recent study by the International Council of Shopping Centers suggests that the fate of online sales is linked directly to brick and mortar locations. They compared web traffic of brands that opened new stores before and after the new stores were opened.

Source: ICSC

Established brands saw their web traffic increase an average of 27% after opening new stores. Emerging brands, those less than 10-years old, say their website traffic increase 32%.

They also found that closing stores had a negative impact on web traffic.

Source: ICSC

Additionally, having stores provided positive benefits to consumer recognition of the brand and their willingness to recommend the brand. None of this should be terribly surprising, people like to shop local. Having conveniently placed stores is going to encourage interest in those stores.

New Digital Tenants

It is for these reasons that today's digital brands are among the fastest-growing tenants for bricks and mortar landlords.

Source: Macerich Presentation

Digital retailers are realizing that there is a benefit to being able to integrate with bricks and mortar. Consumers want both the convenience of online shopping and the ability to see, touch, feel and ask a real human being questions about the product. The future of retail is not digital versus brick & mortar - the winners will be the companies that most effectively tie together the two experiences.

For digital retailers, that will mean expanding into brick and mortar locations in a way that is cost-effective but appealing to consumers. They are not likely to sink hundreds of millions into building free-standing storefronts. But renting the same square-footage in a recently renovated mall - that is a very logical first step.

For established retailers, that means integrating their existing infrastructure with their websites. The more seamless the experience, the more pleased their customers will be.

Those who fail to adapt will go under.

The Living Dead

Another category of retailers that is opening stores is retailers who filed bankruptcy recently.

Since June 2019, YM has re-opened 130 of the old Charlotte Russe stores, more than their initial plan of 100 stores and YM is looking to maintain their pace of 25 per month into 2020.

Charlotte Russe isn't the only bankrupt retailer coming back from the dead. The Children's Place bought the rights to Gymboree and intends on launching the brand in 2020.

Toys“R”Us has been bought by Tru Kids Brands and opened up two locations in time for Christmas. They have stated plans to expand in 2020, but have not declared how many stores they might open.

It is very likely that we will be finding out about additional expansion plans from the current owners of brands that have gone bankrupt over the past 3-years. The intellectual property is still there and the owners will look for a way to capitalize on it before it becomes worthless as consumers forget about it.

Proven New Tenants

Despite all the hysteria, there have been companies that have been expanding in 2019. Five Below (FIVE) has been snapping up a lot of anchor space, increasing their store count by 20% in 2019. They have a lot more growth planned to hit their target of 2,500 stores. For 2020, they plan to open 180 new stores.

Internet brand Warby Parker has found success and continues to open new stores. Ross Stores (ROST) The TJX Company (TJX) and Dicks (DKS) have also taken advantage of recent anchor vacancies to expand.

This is the natural ebb and flow of retail, as one brand dies, new brands fill the vacancy.

Conclusion

The market remains pessimistic towards mall REITs and when we look at the data, we can see that this time is not different. For decades, mall tenants have come and gone. The sudden loss of revenue is certainly painful for landlords, but it is also temporary.

One thing that has fundamentally changed is the existence of the internet. Thanks to that, people no longer want massive stores with hundreds of thousands of square feet. Instead, they prefer a more personalized experience. That means store size is going to decrease and that is what mall landlords are investing in today- breaking large spaces into many smaller spaces.

The great news is that you can charge higher rent per square foot for smaller spaces. It is a near term cost, but in the long-term, mall landlords are going to gain. Shoppers do not want "internet or physical", they want both. To us it has been exceedingly clear that the future of retail is Omnichannel - the companies that can best integrate the benefits of internet shopping with the benefits of physical retail.

As investors, we can take advantage of this obvious trend by investing in the landlords when they are trading at their lowest. We don't have to worry about which internet brands will be successful in physical retail, nor do we have to worry about which physical retailers will be able to engage digitally. All we need to know is that some of those brands will find the right balance, and that means they will pay us rent.

The best opportunities in mall REITs are currently WPG and MAC, though as pessimistic as the market is on the sector, we expect the rising tide will raise all boats. We continue to hold both in our model portfolio and look forward to what 2020 will bring.

