CXW: Unlock Gains With This Undervalued REIT

The company has returned to growth and with new contracts continuing to come in, I expect the growth to continue into 2020 moving forward.

CoreCivic has been unfairly punished similar to what we saw leading up to the 2016 election.

It has been a few months since I made any new additions to the Reliable REIT Income Portfolio, but I finally pulled the trigger on a new undervalued REIT. I turned to non-other than a prison REIT to unlock future gains. The REIT I added to the portfolio this month was CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW).

As politicians have began the big push towards the November 2020 election, prison REITs such as CoreCivic and The Geo Group (GEO) have found themselves in the crosshairs of the politicians. Over the course of the past seven months, CXW and GEO shares have retreated 30%.

I decided to take advantage of the political pressure to diversify the portfolio with CoreCivic. Let’s take a look at a couple of reasons on why I added shares of CXW.

The main focus here is to invest in high-quality companies paying reliable dividends. My target dividend yield for the portfolio is 6+%. CXW raises the portfolio yield as the stock currently pays a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Unlocking Gains With A Prison REIT

Before I get into reasons for the investment, I wanted to set the record straight that prisons are important to the safety of our society and in no way should this be viewed as a political article. My thesis has politics involved, being that the government is the prime customer for the company, but it should not be seen that I am throwing my hat on either side of the political aisle, but rather a financial analysis that happens to be adjacent to politics.

Now, let’s get into a few of the reasons I believe CXW to be undervalued. One of the most obvious events that I am looking to to help propel the stock forward, happens to be the upcoming elections.

Let’s take a look at how the stock performed during the last election. During the last election, Democrat nominee was the favorite to win the 2016 election, which caused the stock to tumble hard heading into the election. The democratic party tends to be against the idea of private prisons, and with the government being their primary customer, elections are closely watched.

When the 2016 presidential election ended in surprising fashion with President Trump being elected, the stock rallied over 80% in the three months post-election. On the other side of the aisle the Republican party is in favor of private prisons, which is why we saw such a strong rally post-election.

As I have mentioned, government is the primary customer, but it is made up of various governments from federal to state, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons making up roughly 6% of total revenues with the remaining revenues connected to immigration/customs and state governments for the most part.

Here is a look at the company’s top partners as of 9/30/19.

Source: CXW Investor Relations

The U.S. has the largest prison population in the world with over 2 million inmates, which accounts for a quarter of the world’s prisoners. However, prison population has actually been on the decline as politicians from both sides of the aisle have worked on prison reform.

Not only will the 2020 presidential election play a role in where the stock goes from here, but the congressional elections will also play an important part. A re-election of President Trump will certainly be positive and could lead to a strong rebound from the stock, similar to what we saw in 2016.

In the event the Democratic nominee wins the presidential election, CXW could see further pressure, but Democrats would also need to take control of congress as well to really impact CXW.

Now that we took a look at the political side of things, let’s look more at the financial stability of CXW. The company has seen a number of major U.S. banks and private equity firms come out and state they would distance themselves from any business with private prisons. In December 2019, the company received $250 million in financing from Nomura Holdings (NMR).

Here is a look at the company’s debt summary schedule.

Source: CXW Investor Relations

CoreCivic separates their results into three reporting segments: Safety, Community, and Property. The company’s largest segment, Safety, reported Q3 ’19 revenue growth of 8%, which was primarily attributable to new state and federal contracts. The company is expected to report Q4 earnings in February.

The company is finally getting back to positive revenue growth, which I expect to continue to close out Q4 and into 2020 moving forward.

In terms of dividend yield, the stock currently sports an annual yield of 10.9%, which is well-above their five-year average of 7.9%, suggesting the stock is extremely undervalued, based on this metric. The dividend is safely backed by strong cash flows and the AFFO payout ratio currently sits at only 67%, which is still below the company’s stated goal of 80%.

Investor Takeaway

There is no question an investment is not for everyone, as many of you that I have talked with over the years do not invest in so-called “sin” stocks. Outside of being a “sin” stock, the company is connected with political risk that I believe has been blown out of proportion. I believe this to be a high-risk/high-reward investment.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.