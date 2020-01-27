Global Health Scare Will Fuel Gold Demand

The last several days have shown just how quickly risk aversion can replace a care-free attitude among investors. The spreading coronavirus in China has caused investors to turn their attention away from risk assets like stocks and toward safety. In this report, we'll discuss the rapid improvement in gold's short-term outlook in the face of rising global threats and falling interest rates. As I'll explain here, a combination of favorable ECB central bank monetary policy factors and bullish relative strength considerations will combine to increase gold's favor among both retail and institutional participants in the coming weeks.

Gold is now within striking distance of making a new high as of Jan. 24. The metal has spent most of January consolidating its gains from last month's rally, and a breakout above the previous closing high of $1,275 appears imminent.

There's certainly no shortage of fundamental and news-related factors which support a bullish short-term outlook. Most recently, traders were encouraged by developments on the monetary policy front, and the yellow metal also continues to benefit from safety-related demand over a global health scare originating in China.

The ECB announced its latest monetary policy decision last week, leaving its main deposit rate unchanged. The rate remains at an all-time low of -0.5%, which was in line with the market's expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated that rates:

[Will] remain at their present or lower levels until we have seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below 2% within our projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

This news was very welcome by precious metals investors as negative rates in Europe mean less competition for non-yielding bullion. The ECB's refusal to raise interest rates also suggests that the central bank remains concerned over economic growth prospects, which provides investors with another incentive for owning gold as a safe haven.

Elsewhere in international news, it was reported that there have been 600 confirmed cases of the new strain of the coronavirus since December, along with 17 deaths in China from the strain. Although the World Health Organization on Jan. 23 declined to declare a global emergency over the outbreak, the health agency said it's nonetheless taking the situation "seriously."

Investors are nonetheless worried about the potential for the virus to spread as China prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The holiday is a prime travel period for international tourists to China. Lunar New Year also typically sees increased demand for gold in the form of gift-giving.

That investors are growing increasingly nervous over the health scare in China is easy to see when we look at the following chart. It compares the gold price with the Shanghai Composite Index, which is China's benchmark for corporate shares. As you can see, gold is rapidly entering into a relative strength position versus China stocks after the latest news headlines concerning the coronavirus. Gold's growing relative strength versus China's equity market suggests that China's investors moving money into gold as a safety precaution against further news-related volatility in the stock market.

Gold also still retains its powerful relative strength position when measured against the U.S. Treasury bond market. The following graph compares the continuous contract gold price with the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH). It illustrates that gold has been outperforming Treasury bonds since late 2019 as geopolitical worries continue to plague investors.

Meanwhile, gold's relative strength position versus the U.S. equity market is increasingly promising. After several months of underperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX), gold's relative performance versus large-cap stocks is finally showing signs of improvement. This is one of the most important technical factors when evaluating gold's intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook. For institutional investors, regard any major asset which performs well compared to the SPX as potentially worth owning. A move above the 0.490 level in the ratio chart below would tell us that gold's near-term upside momentum is increasing and is likely to accelerate further as the metal begins outperforming stocks and capturing more interest from the managed money crowd.

From a technical perspective, gold's immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains up as defined by the relationship between the metal's price and the 15-day moving average. As long as gold finishes the latest week by closing above the 15-day MA on Jan. 24, the bulls will maintain their advantage heading into next week. Assuming the continuation of concerns over the global health threat in China, the bulls would then be in a position to attempt to push gold above its year-to-date high of $1,575.

In conclusion, gold has several fundamental and technical factors to commend itself to investors. Gold is outperforming several major asset groups right now, including U.S. Treasuries and Chinese equities. Its performance versus the U.S. equity market is also starting to improve. Growing fears over the spreading coronavirus also bode well for increasing gold's safety-related demand in the coming weeks. With gold's "fear factor" clearly strengthening, a bullish intermediate-term posture toward the yellow metal is still warranted for investors.

