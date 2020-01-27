Decreasing 5-Year NAV And Increasing Expenses Means TCG BDC, Inc. Is A Sell

With 1.6% net gains per year for the last 3 years, investors need to be wary and consider declines in equity when using dividends to determine their investment strategy.

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) is a sell. Investors have favored TCG BDC, Inc. for a while due to its increasing net investment income (NII) and high dividend. Over the last 5 years, the stock has seen a 30% decline in its NAVPS and 20-25% decline in market price. This past quarter’s (Q3 2019) negative EPS brought out some underlying issues of increasing expenses and poor loan choices that have been the company’s main reason for hemorrhaging money these past years. A BDC that cannot maintain its NAVPS with increasing net investment income should be a red flag to investors. With total income from dividends and equity losses returning net gains of 1.6% per year for the last 3 years and the inception of CGBD investors need to stay away until efficiency can be achieved.

Overview Of Company

CGBD is a closed-end investment fund that provides loans for middle market companies and is advised and administered by one of the largest investment firms in the world, The Carlyle Group (CG), which manages over $200 billion in assets. Investors formally knew TCG BDC, Inc. as Carlyle GMS Finance until it changed its name in 2017. Investors have highlighted the company due to its high dividend yield of 10% as well as its increasing net investment income over the years. Investors seem to have ignored that the company has seen continued decreases in NAVPS and this past year has had to write off some bad loans as well as seen increases in expenses.

Underlying Bonds Issues

CGBD has 95% of its investments based in the U.S. From Q2 to Q3 2019, their total investments decreased from $2.043 billion to $1.972 billion. Apparently, according to a company presentation, the company has 74% of its loans in “stable risk” however, this label is applied to all new investments. Since Q3 2018, the company has added 15 new investments out of 110 in the recent averaging at $20 million each makes these about $300 million which taken away from the "stable risk" category drops stable risk to 68% of the loans. This seems alarming to me even though BDCs are inherently taking more risk and their bond ratings are generally in the triple B range.

Over the last year, CGBD has taken substantial losses in three categories - “Containers, Packaging & Glass,” “Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals” and “Investment Fund” - which affected their Q3 2019 depreciation of assets. These investment areas had three companies in the non-accrual status according to a presentation by the company. However, when reviewing their loans sheets, I found the following four.

DBI Holding, LLC was listed with a 25% hit to the fair value of the loan.

Dimensional Dental Management, LLC was listed as a $32 million write-off.

Product Quest Manufacturing, LLC was listed as a $30 million written-off.

The Carlyle Group, GSO Capital Partners LP, First Eagle Private Credit LLC and Ares Management (ARES) acquired Sol Aero Technologies in August of 2019. CGBD stated that it took a 9 million write-down but the loan on their balance sheet was listed at 14 million from its original 24 million. This looks like it will carry over and be a 50% write-off or more.

Though these investments counted for the majority of the decline in assets and led to losses, there were a number of other small decreases across sectors that contributed to the decline.

Q3 2019 Report

6-Year Decreasing NAVPS

These bad loans have primarily contributed to the $85 million decrease in net assets seen since 2019 Q2 and $130 million since 2018 Q3. This trend in decreasing net assets is further emphasized by the NAVPS decreases over the last 6 years.

The table and chart above were compiled going back to 2017 when CGBD was first created out of Carlyle GSM Finance. The 2018 annual report had their NAVPS listed back to 2013. Looking at the table, it is clear that the NAVPS has decreased considerably year over year and is not in a healthy spot. This definitely accounts for the embedded discount of price/NAVPS that has fallen in the last 3 years. The 30% decrease in NAVPS since inception also hints that this company is hemorrhaging money in dividends to investors to account for poor income which is supposed to sustain BDCs.

Selling part of the net assets each year helps the company cover the company’s high-yield dividend and stellar 100% dividend coverage rate over the last 3 years. Investors need to be wary of BDCs that slowly decline their NAVPS over the years as it can eat into equity and diminish returns in the long run for these primarily passive income stocks.

Expensive Fees

Another issue is that their expenses as compared to their net assets have gone up from 6% to 8% between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019. This is concerning especially given their commitment to dividends that expenses are further eating away at the assets and eventual equity of the company as well as cutting into net investment income.

Couple this with the interesting fact that the ratio of net expenses/total income was 48% in 2018 up from 43% in 2017 and I become increasingly worried that the fee structure of this company needs to be looked at by management and considered by investors. I look at this ratio to evaluate how much of a company’s income is eaten up by expenses and how much contributes to net investment income.

At the nine-month end of Q3 2019, net expenses/total income was 51%. Even if investors are content with the nice dividend, this is an alarming trend. Net expenses/total income is important for BDCs as it demonstrates the efficiency of the company to generate capital from investments. The Q3 2019 result means that even though net investment income is up on the year from $79 million to $82 million. This increase of 4% combined with the net expenses increase means that investors saw a 1% increase in net investment income for their equity.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income has been positive and increasing for close to 5 years as seen in the table. However, in the context of the decreasing NAVPS and share price as highlighted previously, this factor seems less important and highlights the quarterly results focus over long-term value adding and sustainable increases of NAVPS.

Yield

The company currently pays about a 10% dividend. Even though the company has paid a special dividend each year, the NAVPS decreases. The image highlights the company’s commitment to dividends. It seems that the company is able to maintain higher and higher yields by decreasing NAVPS and thus market price but continuing a steady equal dividend. At some point, it seems that as expenses are rising and NAVPS keeps declining that this dividend will have to be cut.

Analysis Of Dividend And Return On Investment

CGBD has given a total of $4.65 for the last 3 years as of December 2019. Its share price however has declined by $3.78 from $17.78 to $14.00. This means investors are up $0.87 or 4.8% over the last 3 years or 1.6% per year. This is below inflation as the CPI index was up 2.3% for 2019 and below or equal to a high-yield savings account! If we look at NAVPS as the share price, it has declined by $1.54 from $18.12 to $16.58. This means that the underlying assets plus the dividend over the last 3 years has a gain for investors of $3.11 or 5.66% per year. This value is only unlockable if the company were to sell its AUM at a price/NAVPS of 1.0. This is highly unlikely in the near term and most BDCs sell below NAVPS anyways. Overall the real return for an investor based on market price highlights that their money would have been better placed in a CD.

Technical And Industry comparison

Valued at little over $830 million in market cap, CGBD is in the middle of the pack for size. For the BDC industry, CGBD currently at 0.86 PB is below the average PB ratio of 1.06 due to the issues discussed above. This however could be a potential boon to investors if they are able to purchase CGBD and NAVPS and expenses start to stabilize as the stock price should eventually get back to a 1.0 price/NAVPS and potential 1.06 of the industry price/NAVPS.

CGBD currently has a ROA of 5%, which is standard in the BDC industry. Its ROE of 3% is 2% below industry average and is the result of high expenses as backed by its low profit margins of 15% compared to the industry average of 32%. These factors are all symptoms of the overall health of the company and are contributing to the continual decline of NAVPS which is destroying investor equity.

Risks

CGBD is subject to interest rate fluctuations and the financial strength of the companies it issues loans to and their solvency. Currently, about 99% of the loans in the company are set with flexible rates, which is positive for CGBD regardless of which way interest rates swing. However, this can significantly decrease their margins if interest rates head towards 0. The company’s loans are usually rated around the triple B range and so are definitely prone to recession issues and defaults, which come with the BDC market.

Conclusion

I can understand that some investors are positive about CGBD as it writes off its bad debts this year and has had increasing NII over the years. However, the long-term NAVPS depreciation and high expenses should indicate otherwise. If CGBD can cut costs and tighten its balance sheet, the company might be able to cut its current market discount and see its price/NAVPS currently 0.86 reach market parity of 1.0–1.06. As highlighted above, the return to market parity would unlock a lot of value for investors, however, until the stock starts performing well or it sells all its AUM, investors are losing money from a long-term hold perspective. Until CGBD stabilizes expenses in proportion to its investment income and NAVPS, I would stay well clear of CGBD for the time being as it seems to be an investment manager’s dream and an investor’s nightmare.

