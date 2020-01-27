Adobe: Reasons To Be Cautious

Even though Adobe is very well positioned, this stock's expectations are too high already.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) is an unquestionable leader in not one but two separate sectors, namely digital media and digital marketing.

I recently noted that:

[Adobe is] an impressive company, which has successfully diversified away from a pure-play document editing into an overarching digital software experience. [...] With Adobe, it was always [...] challenging. And even today, if asked, I could certainly highlight many positives, and make an extremely compelling bullish call.

Nevertheless, despite the run-up on its shares, or better yet, given the recent run-up on its shares, I contend that investors would do well to take profits and sidestep this investment.

Guidance at the Heart of the Thesis

To argue that Adobe is an impressive company in and of itself is meaningless - every objective reader knows this already. What's more pertinent is the fact that Adobe's top-line growth rate is demonstrably slowing down. Why is this so relevant? Surely, I grasp that all companies slow down eventually?

Companies do slow down, but the reason why Adobe is so highly prized is that it has had strong predictable growth into highly innovative next-gen opportunities.

Again, my sole contention here is to question the upside potential. This is not the same as arguing that anyone short this stock.

Digital Experience: Reset?

After all, Adobe has plenty going for it. Indeed, when questioned on the call as to prospects, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen pointed out that Adobe's growth is being driven through new customer acquisition across all geographies.

Furthermore, Narayen argues that its Digital Experience segment, which holds the eCommerce platform Magento, continues to benefit from customer cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.

Having said that, little-discussed but nevertheless key is the fact that for Q4 2019 Adobe's Digital Experience grew by 24%, while looking ahead to Q1 2020 it's guided for just 16%. Then, looking further ahead to full year 2020, this segment is expected to grow by just 15% year-over-year.

In other words, given that Adobe's Digital Experience was up 31% in 2019, this growth rate of just 16% for 2020 appears fairly unremarkable.

Strong Capital Returns

For now, investors are happy to give Adobe the benefit of the doubt.

Unlike many of its SaaS peers, Adobe is not only growing its top line at a rapid pace, but it has demonstrated that its ability to convert its revenues into strong cash flows stands head and shoulders above its peers.

Part of the bullish thesis should find support from the fact that Adobe continues to aggressively repurchase its own shares. For 2019, Adobe returned $2.7 billion to shareholders in the form of cash at an average price of $273. In other words, highly accretive to its shareholders.

Valuation - no Margin of Safety

Thus, we go full circle: to acknowledge that Adobe is a fantastic company, is important.

But when expectations are so high, there is more downside than upside potential. Indeed, it's not good enough to know that a company is great if every other investor already knows this too - and the stock is pricing in its full potential many years' hence.

The table above highlights Adobe's cash flow multiple and compares it with its peers. To argue that Adobe is undervalued because its peers are so incredibly overvalued carries some weight - of course.

However, to pay up 39 times Adobe's cash flows when it's only expected to grow at less than 20% over the medium term speaks of an unsatisfactory investment potential.

As you know, there is a large difference between a great company and a great investment.

Takeaway

Successful investing demands understanding an opportunity before others price it in. It is not about jumping on the wagon that everyone else has long ago recognized and priced in.

I declare that even though Adobe is one of the best opportunities in this space, investors are not forced to participate in this overvalued sector. There are plenty of other compelling investments aside from Adobe.

