The Gap, Inc.: Sell The News

Despite a surprisingly upbeat holiday result, The Gap (GPS) thesis remains unchanged – the company is still a structurally challenged retailer in the midst of a never-ending turnaround. In sum, The Gap value proposition simply does not seem to have regained its competitiveness; this applies to Banana Republic as well, as both brands seem to have lost relevance with customers. I’d caution against investors looking for a turnaround story here - The Gap brand has been in “turnaround mode” for decades now, and the constant CEO departures do little to inspire confidence in this regard. I see little respite for The Gap in the medium term, and as a result, limited capacity for share repurchases or EPS growth, as any SG&A savings will likely be reinvested into future "turnaround" efforts. Further, the canceled Old Navy spin challenges the case for a premium multiple on the business; the stock should de-rate from here.

The FY19 Guidance Raise Is Not A Reason For Optimism

Following the FY19 EPS cut at the 3Q19 results announcement ($1.70-$1.75 from $2.05-$2.15), the subsequent raise heading into Q4 earnings should come as little surprise. Recall that management had attributed the poor 3Q19 results and downward guidance revision to macro challenges as well as slower traffic, in addition to the ongoing product and operating challenges across its brand portfolio.

Figure 1: Gap FY19 EPS Guidance Evolution

28/2/2019 30/5/2019 21/8/2019 7/11/2019 21/11/2019 16/1/2020 $2.40-$2.55 ex. $0.29 of restructuring costs $2.05-$2.15 Adj. $2.05-$2.15 (reported $1.88-$2.08) Adj. $1.70-$1.75 (reported $1.38-$1.47) Adj. $1.70-$1.75 (reported $1.38-$1.47) Moderately above previous range $1.70-$1.75

I’d also point out that management was quite clear at the November CEO departure event that the EPS guide down was effectively a “kitchen sink” event. From the 3Q19 transcript:

“We still have much work ahead to restore profitability to the Gap brand. The margin rate improvement has not been sufficient to offset the negative revenue trends and leverage the cost structure.”

The latest FY19 guidance numbers are as follows: 1) same-store sales at the high end of the –MSD range; 2) net sales at the high-end of the –LSD range, and 3) EPS “moderately above” the $1.70-$1.75 guidance range.

The Cancelled Old Navy Spin Is A Positive

GPS also announced at its latest update that it would no longer pursue an Old Navy separation. In the press release, the rationale given was that the Board had decided against the spin given the costs and incremental complexity, with ongoing weakness at Old Navy impacting the company’s ability to command a premium valuation. This makes sense, in my view – following an exceedingly strong FY18, Old Navy’s comps have slipped into negative territory, posting a -5% and -4% comp in 2Q19 and 3Q19, respectively.

Figure 2: Old Navy Same-Store Sales

On dis-synergies, management highlighted the complexity of separating the interconnected technology platforms and supply chains, potentially requiring a multi-year process that would have distracted from the respective businesses’ core focus areas. If the previous guidance numbers are anything to go by - one-time costs were pegged at ~$400-450M in expenses and $300-350M in capital costs, with $70-90M in dis-synergies at Old Navy and $90-110M at The Gap Inc. – I think the decision was prudent.

Another Executive Departure At Gap

The third major announcement was the departure of Gap brand president and CEO, Neil Fiske, after only ~18 months at the helm. Fiske will not be directly replaced; instead, Gap is opting for a leaner leadership structure to facilitate more efficient decision-making. Mark Breitbard (Banana Republic President and CEO) will oversee Gap Inc.’s collection of specialty brands (i.e., Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Janie and Jack, Intermix and Hill City).

I’m not sure the latest management shakeup will have much of an impact – Gap brand remains plagued by consistent comp and traffic declines that have led to operational deleverage on a large store base. Fresh leadership may be an incremental positive, but it does not change the fact that Gap is structurally challenged on the back of its declining relevance with customers - for instance, in 2017, Gap lost 54% of its shoppers in one year.

As things stand, I believe the Gap base case is now continued comp declines and operating losses, with an accelerated pace of store closures and the associated lease termination costs paramount to the investment case.

Figure 3: Gap Brand Store Count

A Difficult Thesis Repair Job

As things stand, the Gap story will likely remain challenged going forward – the canceled Old Navy spin raises some very pertinent questions around the veracity of the sum-of-parts bull theses. In particular, the case for a higher multiple on the Old Navy business appears to be significantly weakened at this point, and I am concerned that the bull case now rests on a Gap turnaround. With the consolidated company still under-performing peers and executive turnover at worryingly high levels, any stabilization (never mind turnaround) of the Gap brand is likely a long way away. I’d also point to the stock’s above-average valuation relative to peers at ~11x fwd EPS; this stock should be trading lower, in my view.

Key risks to my "sell the news" call include above-consensus outperformance across both the demand-side (strong comps) and cost-side (lower cotton prices). However, strength on both counts would point toward a temporary lift to margins, rather than a secular one, in my view. Another potential catalyst on the horizon would be the new Gap Inc. CEO announcement.

