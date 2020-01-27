Tanger Factory Outlet: Not Exactly A Bargain, But Still Pretty Decent

Unlike high-end malls in prime areas, outlet malls are often in less than ideal locations limiting the options you can do with the space.

Tanger (SKT) is an interesting stock as there seems to be a lot of bullish authors in Seeking Alpha despite the stock being in the retail sector. With a yield now close to 10%, I felt this was a name worth examining.

As mentioned in my previous articles, as yield investments are based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow, I am primarily concerned about the safety of my yield and the ability to continuously compound this yield in the years to come. I will be using a qualitative and quantitative assessment to evaluate this REIT.

For the benefit of readers who may be unfamiliar with this name, Tanger is one of the largest owners and operators of outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. In the past, outlet stores were used to dispose of old, out of season or unpopular items at massive discounts. This isn't the case though anymore, as, in the last few years, brands typically have dedicated items that shipped directly to outlet stores. So, the way I think about it is that the outlet would carry the "lower quality" fast-casual version of the brand. I think most consumers, especially millennial customers who are more savvy and less influenced by nostalgia, are starting to catch on to this game, and have started to become very picky in what they pick up in-store. In this sense, maybe consumers eventually would be better informed and not really consider goods at the outlet store as a "bargain".

Another issue I have when assessing Tanger's business model and its moat is that outlet malls are often in not ideal locations, such as further off the downtown centers or other places that are hard to get to. Due to the location of outlet malls, unlike high-end malls, there aren't a lot of alternative uses for them. Think of a high-end mall that starts to lose tenants, it can maybe use the space for a gym or restaurants or an office. However, since outlet malls are in non-prime locations, it'll be hard to convert those into anything else.

As I discussed in my previous article, the headwinds facing the retail industry are largely structural in nature and caused by a variety of factors such as the growth of online shopping, the oversupply of retail stores, and shifting consumer habits with the rate of closures showing no signs of stopping.

Given that outlet malls have devolved into a place for cheaper lower quality items, there is not only the current threat of online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) but also other future online-based threats. As retailers start to build out their online capabilities, there is a high possibility that most discounted sales can move toward a direct to customer level bypassing the need for outlet stores. Looking at the consumer profile in the company's presentation, we can see that millennial shoppers defined as those between the ages 16 and 36 make up the smallest demographic at 23% of the consumers base.

Furthermore, discount chains like TJ Maxx and Marshalls (TJX) could become more popular in the future as big-box retailers like Macy's (M) continue to lose ground. Stores like these could displace outlet stores as they essentially replicate the bargain-hunting experience albeit in locations closer in geographical proximity.

What this means is that we need to note this business trend when examining Tanger's financials and only invest should we be presented with a deep enough discount.

Financial Analysis

In terms of scale, Tanger is a slightly below average-sized REIT with Total Assets of $2.3 billion and Total Gross Assets of roughly $3.3 billion. For reference, Moody's considers the largest of REITs to have greater than $60 billion in Total Gross Assets. The larger the REIT, the less exposed it is to the negative events from a single property/location. The downside though to larger REITs is that it is harder to grow cash flow the larger the company.

In terms of growth opportunities, the number of new outlet centers launched by Tanger and the industry has largely stalled. With only a handful of new outlet centers launched by Tanger in the years 2016-2018. The company seems to be focused more on the densification of its current locations.

I've used the data from Seeking Alpha to examine Tanger's revenues which have remained largely flat from 2016-2018 with revenues of $480m, $499m, and $496m, with 2019 not looking that much different. Total revenue for 9 months of 2019 was $358m, a decrease of 3% from the same period prior. The relatively flat to slightly decreasing revenue calls to question how long Tanger can maintain its relatively large dividend growth rate of 10% and if that dividend growth rate expectation is baked into the stock price.

For REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the Net Debt/EBITDA, Fixed Charge Coverage ratios, and the Dividend Payout/Funds from operations.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. It's odd that Tanger doesn't really report EBITDA and most of the metrics regarding its debt usually involve its assets. I used the financials from Seeking Alpha to get the 2018 EBITDA and net debt of $278 million and $1.7 billion respectively and the trailing 12-month 2019 figure EBITDA of $268 million and $1.57 billion respectively. This translates to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.11 for 2018 and 5.85 for 2019 which is roughly average for its industry based on Moody's methodology for REITs

The Interest Coverage Ratio is an indicator of a firm's ability to pay interest from its operating performance and is defined as Net Operating Income divided by interest expense, preferred dividends, and distributions. Based on the company's presentations, as of 2019, Tanger had an interest coverage ratio of 5.0.

Since REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable net income to shareholders through dividends payments, the funds from operations payout ratio ("Dividends/FFO") is calculated in order to check if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. Based on the company's presentation, in 2018, the company had a payout ratio of 56%. Using the trailing 12 months 2019 financials from SA, we can see that FFO is $227.3 and dividends are $132.5, implying a payout of the ratio of 58%. Which is a pretty solid ratio.

Going through the assessment, I think that Tanger's financials are in pretty good shape. From a financial perspective, my only worry is for how long will the company be able to maintain its high dividend growth rate given that revenue has remained largely flat and that the retail industry is facing structural headwinds. The company's current payout ratio is in good shape, so they should be fine for the next few years but what about 5 to 10 years down the line? Tanger has a forward yield of 9.1% at the current share price of 15.53 and a quarterly dividend of $0.355. It's definitely a bit of a risky play given the industry headwinds, but at this price, it's a decent investment.

