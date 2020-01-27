Epizyme Has One FDA Approval Down, One More To Go In Coming Months

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announced that it had received accelerated FDA approval of TAZVERIK (tazemetostat) for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma. This drug, for this specific indication, is estimated to generate roughly $100 million. However, I'm more inclined to say that this approval isn't the only one that is possible for this year. That's because an NDA to the FDA was already submitted for possible approval of tazemetostat to treat patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). This sets up another catalyst in the coming months. That's because there will be a decision on the filing in the coming weeks. I believe that with the latest FDA approval for epithelioid sarcoma, along with another indication with the same potential, that Epizyme remains a good buy.

FDA Accelerated Approval Based On An Unmet Medical Need

I believe that the FDA approved tazemetostat because of the unmet medical need that exists with this patient population. Why do I make such a claim? There are two important reasons to highlight. The first reason is because about 45% of those with this type of cancer have metastases. That is, the cancer spreads to other parts of the body. The second reason is because of the dire outcome. It is said that 31% who have it will die from it. There were reservations by the FDA about the drug before its advisory panel. The main item to note was that the FDA was concerned about the 13% Objective response rate (ORR) from the pooled phase 2 data for this patient population. If this is the case, why was the drug approved? First, it falls back on my first claim that there was a significant unmet medical need. The second thing was that the very next day, there was a highly positive panel vote. Matter of fact, the advisory panel voted unanimously in favor 11-0 for recommending approval. In my opinion, this panel vote pretty much sealed approval. I didn't believe that the FDA would reject tazemetostat on the back of a unanimous panel advisory vote. Peak sales of the drug won't reach blockbuster status, but they will bring in revenue regardless. It is expected that Epizyme could earn peak sales of $100 million for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma. In order to keep the drug on the market though, the biotech will have to succeed in a confirmatory study. Such a study has incorporated TAZVERIK in combination with doxorubicin compared to doxorubicin plus placebo for front-line treatment. On top of this study, additional post-marketing activities will be required. The best part of all is that commercial launch of the drug is already underway. It is expected that patients in the U.S. can get their hands on the drug in 10 business days.

Opening The Door To Next Potential FDA Approved Product

The first approval may not generate blockbuster sales, but it gets the company its foot in the door with a commercialized drug. Not only that, but also there is another chance up for grabs with the drug in another indication. An NDA to the FDA had already been submitted back in December of 2019 for the use of tazemetostat to treat patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma with or without EZH2 mutations. This is the indication that is going to be more ideal. That's because FL accounts for 20% to 30% of all non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cases. It is estimated that the global NHL market could be worth $10.8 billion by 2025. The FDA will likely notify Epizyme in the coming days/weeks if the accelerated application for the FL indication is accepted. If the FDA has no issues and accepts the application, then it will allow tazemetostat to be put up for review for possible approval for this indication. FDA approval is highly likely because of the ORR observed for both patient populations. This is the split of FL patients with EZH2 mutations and those with wild-type EZH2. The ORR for those with EZH2 activating mutations was 77% and then those with wild-type EZH2 was 34%. Safety of tazemetostat was also established in this study. Only 5% of patients ended up discontinuing the drug due to adverse events (AEs). Based on these facts, I believe there is a good likelihood that tazemetostat will also receive accelerated approval for relapsed/refractory FL.

Risks To Business

The first risk involves the NDA submission that was made for tazemetostat for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory FL. There is no guarantee that the FDA will accept the application for accelerated review. However, based on the evidence of safety and efficacy, I don't see a reason why it would reject it. Additional risks involve both indications, should even the FL indication also receive accelerated approval. In order for tazemetostat to remain on the market for its respective indication, it needs to pass confirmatory studies. That's because if the confirmatory study doesn't meet the intended endpoint, then the FDA has the authority to pull the drug from the market.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Epizyme had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $292.9 million as of September 30, 2019. It believed that this would have been enough cash to fund its operations into Q1 of 2021. However, it is important to note that Epizyme has decided to take a different route. Rather than continue to raise smalls amounts of cash, it chose to form a deal with Royalty Pharma and its affiliate Pharmakon Advisors. The whole purpose of this was to establish an aggregate amount of $270 million on cash. This deal was broken down into two parts. The first part involves an upfront payment to Epizyme of $100 million for exchange of shares of common stock at a price of $15 per share. From there, there is an opportunity for Royalty Pharma to buy additional shares of Epizyme common stock totaling another $100 million. The second part of the deal entails a separate agreement made with Royalty Pharma's affiliate Pharmakon Advisors. Specifically, there was a $70 million loan facility, which can eventually be brought up to $300 million as well. The reason for this type of loan facility is that regulatory milestone payments are owed to Eisai, both for epithelioid sarcoma and then possibly follicular lymphoma as well. The bottom line is that this new agreement, along with the existing cash already on hand, is enough to fund operations into at least 2022.

Conclusion

Epizyme receiving FDA Approval for tazemetostat for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory epithelioid sarcoma is good news for the company. It is also good for patients who have limited treatment options. Especially, those who have unresectable disease. The peak sales for epithelioid sarcoma is not highly ideal, but it's a good start. Regardless, there is also another potential FDA approval up for grabs. If the FDA accepts the application for tazemetostat for the treatment of relapsed/refractory FL, that opens the door for another catalyst. That also will allow the company to generate additional sales for its drug. Based on all these positive events, I believe Epizyme is a buy.

