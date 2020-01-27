Tesla Would Likely Report A GAAP Profit In Its Q4 Earnings Report

On January 29th Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report Q4 and full year earnings. Much uncertainty remains as to how investors would react to the earnings report (ER), and equally, or perhaps more important, Tesla's 2020 guidance. Of course, as we have seen in recent weeks, Tesla stock continues to baffle analysts (here), as such I cannot opine where the stock will be in a month or two, but long term I am bearish, given the current stock price.

Here, I provide my best estimate of Tesla's Q4 revenue and earnings. I calculated a likely range for my estimates which I constrained between an upper and a lower bound. This range represents the set of likely values for revenue, earnings and gross profit, in my opinion.

My Q4 projections for total revenue are between $7.28 billion and $6.98 billion. My gross profit projections range between $1.44 billion and $1.22 billion, and my GAAP net income estimates range from $220 million and a loss of $22.6 million. Outside of that range values are possible, but less likely.

It has become evident that investors are weighing Tesla's profitability metrics much heavier than they used to. In past years, investors often brushed off the lack of profitability as long as the company reported strong growth on deliveries and revenue. When Tesla reported both strong growth metrics and GAAP profits, investors reacted enthusiastically. For example, when Tesla posted a surprise GAAP profit on Q3-2018 (here), the stock shot up and closed 20% higher after seven trading days. More recently, we saw something even more dramatic. When Tesla reported Q3-2019 earnings (here), investors overwhelmingly brushed off poor growth metrics in favor of GAAP profits. YoY total revenue declined 8% and automotive revenue declined 12%, but a surprise profit of $143 million was enough to propel the stock up 29% in just two trading days. Of course, deliveries growth helped with a 16% growth YoY. This begs the question as to whether investors have shifted from demanding hyper growth to demanding profitability, even if growth is largely reduced. We will get more clarity on that over 2020. For now, let us focus on the Q4 earnings estimates.

Q4 Revenue Estimate

I used Tesla's reported Q4 delivery numbers for Models S and X (19,450), and Model 3 (92,550), to calculate the automotive sales using the following equation:

Tesla does not report the average sales prices ("ASP") for each model, so these need to be assumed. I assumed the ASP of Model S and X to be $85,000, and the ASP of Model 3 to be $44,000. The ASP for Model 3 has declined steadily as buyers had shifted orders towards the lower priced Standard Range Plus version, currently offered at $39,990 in the U.S.

To calculate automotive sales using the equation above, I need to assume the portion of the automotive sales attributable to regulatory credits and deferred revenue from autopilot. In Tesla's Q3-2019 10-Q, it disclosed it "expect to recognize $662 million of revenue in the next 12 months." This is part of automotive sales (see page 10 of Tesla's 10-Q).

During Q3 Tesla recognized $134 million in regulatory credits. I assumed a value of $200 million and $100 million respectively for my upper and lower bound estimates of regulatory credits and deferred revenue due to autopilot/other.

To estimate revenue from automotive leasing, I assumed that the ratio of revenue from leasing to automotive sales remains equal to that of Q3, which was 0.043. Then, I assumed the values of revenue from development services, and energy. Table 1 shows the actual Q3 results and my projections for Q4. I estimate total revenue between $7.28 billion and $6.98 billion. My mid-point estimate ($7.13 billion) is slightly higher than the analysts' consensus of $7.02 billion (here) at the time of writing this article.

As shown at the bottom of Table 1, the growth metrics do not support the Tesla narrative of hyper growth. At best it shows a 23% growth on deliveries, but no corresponding revenue growth in either the upper or lower bound scenarios. The market shrugged the negative revenue growth in Q3 because Tesla showed a surprising profit. Will it shrug again if Tesla shows a profit in Q4? How many quarters are investors prepared to wait for a resumption of the double/triple digit revenue hyper growth story? If the stock trajectory observed in the past weeks is any indicator, the market appears to assume an imminent resumption of the neck-breaking pace of revenue growth from past years.

Importantly, on a full-year basis, my estimates of 2019 would show total revenue growth between 14.0% and 12.6%; still some growth, but hardly the hyper growth story Tesla has sold investors.

Table 1. Q4 Estimates of Revenue (thousands)

Q3-2019 Q4-2019e (upper Q4-2019e (lower) (A)Total Revenue = (B)+(E)+(F) 6,303,000 7,280,244 6,975,944 (B) Total Automotive revenue = (C)+(D) 5,353,000 6,180,244 6,075,944 (C) Automotive Sales 5,132,000 5,925,450 5,825,450 of which Regul. Credits and def. rev. autopilot 134,000 200,00 100,000 (D) Automotive leasing 221,000 254,794 250,494 (E) Development services and others 548,000 600,000 500,000 (F) Energy 402,000 500,000 400,000 Growth metrics YoY Growth on Total Revenue 0.8% -3.5% YoY Growth on Total Automotive Revenue -2.3% -3.9% YoY Growth of Total Deliveries 23% 23% Source: Q3 is from Tesla 10-Q. Deliveries source is from Tesla Form 8-K. Q4-2019 numbers are my own estimates.

Q4 Gross Profit Estimate

I assumed the cost of automotive sales to be $41,500 per vehicle delivered; slightly higher than the $41,302 in Q3. This slight increase is expected due to inefficiencies arising from the start of operation of the Shanghai factory.

To estimate the cost of automotive leases, I assumed that the ratio of the cost of automotive leases to the revenue from automotive leases, is the same as in Q3, or 0.529. Next, I estimated the cost of energy generation and storage. I used the ratio of the energy generation and storage cost to revenue from same. I assumed that ratio to be equal to the Q3 value, which was 0.781.

Finally, I assumed the cost of services and other, equal to its Q3 value, or $667 million. Table 2 shows the Q3 values, and my upper and lower bound estimated cost of revenue and gross profit.

Table 2. Q4 Estimates of Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit (thousands)

Q3-2019 Q4-2019e (upper) Q4-2019e (lower) (A) Total Cost of Revenue = (D) + (E) + (F) 5,112,000 5,840,286 5,759,912 (B) Cost Automotive Sales 4,014,000 4,648,000 4,648,000 (C) Automotive Leases 117,000 134,786 132,512 (D) Total Cost Automotive = (B) + (C) 4,131,000 4,782,786 4,780,512 (E) Energy Generation and Storage 314,000 390,500 312,400 (F) Cost of Services and Other 667,000 667,000 667,000 Gross Profit 1,191,000 1,439,958 1,216,033 Gross Automotive Profit (%) 22.8% 22.6% 21.3% Source: Q3 is from Tesla 10-Q. Q4-2019 numbers are my own estimates.

Q4 Earnings Estimate

Next, I used the gross profit calculated earlier to calculate earnings attributable to common stock. To that end, I first calculated the total operating expenses. I used the Q3 dollar amount of selling, general, and administrative expenses per vehicle delivered, or $6.133 thousand per vehicle. This is a metric that has improved dramatically in the past two years. Dramatic cost reductions as those attained by Tesla are difficult to sustain when customer service deteriorates, as reported in the media (here). Moreover, with the current expansion in China and in Europe, I expect this metric to increase (i.e., become worse). I'm being conservative using the same value as in Q3, especially given Tesla's own admission that a substantial increase in business services centers is needed (here) to address poor customer experience. For that reason, for the lower bound estimate, I used the slightly larger value of $6.300 thousand per vehicle. This is a metric I will keep an eye on in the coming quarters.

Then, I assumed research and development expenses of $340 million, slightly over the Q3 value. I also assumed zero expenses related to restructuring and other. Next, I assumed interest income of $20 million and interest expense of $200 million. I also assumed $20 million from other income/expense (net). Finally, I assumed a $26 million provision for income taxes, and net income attributable to non-controlling interest of $7 million.

Table 3 shows the Q3 data, and my upper and lower bound Q4 estimated earnings. These indicate that net profit will fall between $220 million and a small loss of $22.6 million, while earnings per share will end up between $1.23 and -$0.13.

Table 3. Q4 Estimated Earnings (thousands)

Q3-2019 Q4-2019e (upper) Q4-2019e (lower) Total Operating Expenses 930,000 1,026,896 1,045,600 Research and Development 334,000 340,000 340,000 Selling, general and administrative 596,000 686,896 705,600 Restructuring and other 0 0 0 Profit(loss) from operations 261,000 413,062 170,433 Interest income 15,000 20,000 20,000 Interest Expense (185,000) (200,000) (200,000) Other income (expense) net 85,000 20,000 20,000 Profit (loss) before income taxes 176,000 253,062 10,433 Provisions for income taxes 26,000 26,000 26,000 Net profit (loss) 150,000 227,062 (15,567) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 7,000 7,000 7,000 Net profit (loss) attributable to common stockholders 143,000 220,062 (22,567) No. of shares (thousands) 179,000 179,500 179,500 Earnings per Share 0.80 1.23 (0.13) Source: Q3 is from Tesla 10-Q. Q4-2019 numbers are my own estimates.

Conclusion

While my revenue estimates are in line with analysts' estimates for Q4, I am a bit less optimistic regarding EPS; a lower $1.23 value compared to the consensus of $1.65 (here) at the time I wrote this article. In my opinion analysts are probably assuming a lower cost of automotive sales than I assumed. In any case, after the recent price action of Tesla's stock, I doubt it will make any difference on investor's sentiment if the final EPS is equal to the consensus or my mid-point estimate. However, if Tesla reports a loss at or worse than my lower bound estimate, the stock price probably will cool off from the recent rally or even suffer a downward correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of writing I am short TSLA via long dated puts.



Disclaimer: This article should not be interpreted as an individualized or specific investment advice, nor as a recommendation to buy, sell, or trade Tesla's stock or options. The author does not make any expressed or implied representations or warranties as to the accuracy of these projections or assumptions. Actual values are likely to be different from those projected in this article. Accordingly, the author can give no assurance as to whether or how closely the actual revenue, gross profit, or earnings will correspond to the projected values in this article.