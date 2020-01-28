Launching The Gold And Oil Corner: Focusing On These 2 Key Commodities

The regular price will be $45 a month or $375 for a full year. However, by applying the above discount, your subscription will pay $36 for the first month or $300 for a whole year if you subscribe the first month after my Marketplace has been launched.

It's called "The Gold and Oil Corner." The primary focus will be on these two commodities and how they interconnect, to take advantage of this knowledge for profit.

With more than 1,860 articles published on Seeking Alpha and nearly 15,000 followers since 2014, I finally decided to launch my own Marketplace service.

Introduction

"You must look within for value, but must look beyond for perspective." Denis Waitley.

The act of investing is much too complex and sensitive to perform alone if you expect success. Communicating with selected professionals is a fundamental prerequisite that grants you the needed perspective - also called your mental inner compass - that will guide you along this delicate journey. Ultimately, you will be able to identify trading patterns when others see only chaos.

Your perspective is how you choose to approach the investing world and what it has to offer. It’s the unique way you form your views and opinions of the market to create a distinct strategy that fits your purpose. It's a fundamental step for your financial stability, and getting a solid handle of that concept is what connects us here now.

Unfortunately, with so much noise going around and with so many preachers telling you what to think, it’s easy to be influenced and lose focus. As a result, your perception becomes distorted, and that can severely affect the way you trade and invest in the market.

I have more than 30 years of experience in investing, and I can tell you that I know very well how challenging it is to manage a stock portfolio and expect a decent return year after year. Often, the lack of "preparation" is to blame for wrong decisions made on the way that will take years to repair.

I have launched the The Gold and Oil Corner to help you take a step in the right direction. I will be available at your fingertips through my unique private chat room where I will share my opinion about trading/investing strategies.

The Gold and Oil Corner. Why should I subscribe?

Most of you already know me through my numerous articles on Seeking Alpha, and you have undoubtedly experienced how I'm interacting and what kind of support I can provide.

The Marketplace is a service based on the same honest principle. My attention will shift to the private chat room, and my subscribers will be the exclusive recipients of my attention. However, with my commitment to focus on your needs, I also will provide you with some actionable ideas and tools to be a better investor.

1 - You will get the Fun Trading stock tracker: A unique and valuable tool.

The Fun Trading tracker represents about 58-plus different Google spreadsheets available, one for each stock listed in the main Google spreadsheet, linked directly to the service's main page.

Each Google stock spreadsheet accessed through the Fun Trading stock tracker provides you with:

Historical data updated quarterly, such as critical financial data (e.g., revenues, net income, free cash flow, EBITDA, dividend, shares outstanding, etc.) And complete production details (gold production total/per mine or upstream oil production with details oil/LNG/NG and more). Graphs already set up.

I also will add extra spreadsheets for a particular group of companies (e.g., oil supermajors, etc.). You will be able to compare more efficiently which stock is the best adapted to your style in the segment chosen. Below is how it's presented.

Note: Below Q3'19 column No. 2 are listed 27 gold stocks and 30 oil stocks. As I said above, if you click one ticker, you will be directed to the individual stock Google spreadsheet with more details.

Below is the Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Google spreadsheet you get when you click AGI above.

The stamps below the table are individual graphs that can be enlarged.

In this particular case, you have revenues, free cash flow, cash/debt, total production, AISC, and production per mines history from 2Q'15 to 3Q'19 or 4Q'19, depending on the timing.

Sometimes, I indicate production numbers for the next quarter while the financial results are not still out. It's frequent for the gold miners who release gold production before announcing the quarterly results.

2 - You will get my opinion on how to trade the stock, using a simple technical analysis.

My articles always include my TA interpretation with comments and a chart. Below is an example.

I will regularly discuss this aspect in the chat room. I will be able to give you updated details and a more recent TA. I generally use Finviz as support.

3 - You also decide which type of subscriber you are

This service is suitable for four different types of investors. Your assignment will be to select what type of subscriber you think fits your needs. You will be directed to an individual article to help you decide what subscriber type you want to be. It will help me to better respond to your needs.

I have defined four distinct types. Your subscriber model will be associated with two concepts embedded deep inside the Marketplace called the "binary" portfolio and the "combo" strategy.

When you are done with this critical step, you will be guided to the virtual portfolio as an example of my "binary" investing portfolio, with or without my "combo" strategy. It's another tool to help visualize what my approach is all about.

What's a "binary" investing portfolio?

It's a portfolio that splits evenly between the gold and oil industries. It's two commodities that have a unique relationship that's very interesting for investors and traders alike.

Their interconnectivity can be anticipated depending on specific situations (e.g., geopolitical conditions, market outlook, etc.).

They can act either in the opposite direction or follow the same pattern. This peculiar "entanglement" offers many advantages for the ones who focus on this particular pair.

What's a "combo" strategy? The virtual portfolio

The "combo" strategy is a dual strategy connecting a long-term investment with short-term trading to take advantage of the volatility. It's the cornerstone of my approach.

In general, I recommend trading about one third of your long-term position regularly based on technical analysis (e.g., TA patterns, RSI, moving averages, etc.). However, this ratio can go higher, depending on the stocks selected. If the company is not offering sufficient security long term or if it's not paying a dividend, then the trading portion can go to two-third or more. The long-term portion cannot go below 20%. To help you to understand how it works quickly, I created the virtual portfolio, included as a link to the Marketplace.

The virtual portfolio will hold a maximum of 12 stocks, half gold and half oil.

Note: I recommend choosing an equal number of companies for each commodity (binary portfolio) and decide the trading portion (combo strategy) for each stock. It could be 12 stocks, more or less. It's up to you. You cannot go lower than two for obvious reasons.

Also, in my virtual portfolio, the trading percentage (column #6) below is decided by you. Of course, you pull the trigger, buy or sell, when you think it's the right time for you. I will follow you all the way, but it's you who will make the final decision.

The virtual portfolio is not meant to be used for real trading but shows you "how."

Image: From the Fun Trading virtual portfolio.

Finally, it's essential to know that you are free to use the service as you wish, without any constraint or obligation. The stock tracker tool combined with the private chat room may well be sufficient for most subscribers. You can spend some time learning about my strategy and compare, but it's not a commitment. It will take several months to adapt and get the benefit of our collaboration. Take it slow, ask questions, be curious, and be patient.

I recommend choosing an equal number of companies for each commodity and decide the trading portion for each stock. Of course, pull the trigger to buy or sell when you think it's the right time. I will follow you all the way, but it's you who will make the decision.

What includes your subscription?

Seeking Alpha's unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee for the ones who enrolled for one year, of course.

My unequivocal unbiased, direct and honest opinion that many have experienced and enjoyed in my precedent articles.

that many have experienced and enjoyed in my precedent articles. A members-only chat room (The Gold And Oil Corner) . It's a compelling and exclusive Live Chat feature offered during the trading day with plenty of information to be shared in this select community. Your questions and concerns answered in real time. I will be able to send you specific charts, TA analysis charts, and other data as well as comment on the news.

. It's a compelling and exclusive Live Chat feature offered during the trading day with plenty of information to be shared in this select community. Your questions and concerns answered in real time. I will be able to send you specific charts, TA analysis charts, and other data as well as comment on the news. You will have access to a detailed fundamental analysis based on quarterly information attached to every stock listed in the Fun Trading's stock tracker that you will receive immediately upon subscription. The stock tracker includes 57 different stocks (presented in a Google spreadsheet).

You will get an in-depth technical analysis that covers the short-term situation and the long-term outlook for investors and traders. You will find the technical analysis always at the end of my articles (either public or specific to the service). This topic will be discussed and updated often in the chat room.

I will work with you to grasp my investing/trading strategy that combines a long-term commitment with short-term trading. It can be for two specific stocks or a group of stocks. I call the "binary" or "dual" portfolio under a "combo" strategy that combines long-term commitment and short-term trading. We will work on a " virtual portfolio" that could be used later on when you feel confident enough.

short-term trading. It can be for two specific stocks or a group of stocks. I call the "binary" or "dual" portfolio under a "combo" strategy that combines long-term commitment and short-term trading. We will work on a " that could be used later on when you feel confident enough. You will have complete access to all my previous public articles (approaching 1,900 articles as we are entering 2020).

Thanks for reading, and I look forward to seeing you in The Gold and Oil Corner. However, If you are not convinced, and have a few more questions to make up your mind, do not hesitate to email me.

