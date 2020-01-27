Freeport-McMoRan Is Entering A Transition Year

FCX is turning into an excellent tool for trading short term in 2020.

Production outlook for 2020 is not encouraging and CapEx is expected to go up from $2.65 billion in 2019 to $2.8 billion in 2020.

Freeport-McMoRan announced its fourth-quarter results on January 23, 2019. The company is shifting from a depleted open pit to underground mining at its giant Grasberg mine.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is mainly a copper producer, with gold and molybdenum as by-products. The company owns and operates copper mines in the USA, Peru, Chile, and Indonesia. It is the world's most significant copper producer.

The company reported a copper production drop in the fourth quarter. It indicated that it expected higher CapEx in 2020, as it shifts from a depleted open pit to underground mining at its giant Grasberg Block Cave and Deep MLZ area in Indonesia. Consequently, copper and gold production at Grasberg were significantly down in the fourth quarter, which put pressure on the stock.

Also, the company has greenlighted $500 million for the development of a new smelter in Indonesia, adding to its CapEx.

Below is the production per mine and per metals that the company indicated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Note: The Grasberg mine located in Indonesia is the second-largest copper mine in the world. Also, it is providing the majority of the gold output of the company.

The investment thesis is not very bright this year. The company is signaling that production will not get better in 2020, even if it shows a noticeable increase in 2021 when Grasberg will be completed and running.

Furthermore, copper is still struggling, and the outlook is uncertain despite some analysts' bullish comment a bit too early, in my opinion. Richard Adkerson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"Copper is a key driver in mitigating carbon emissions through the application of renewable energy technologies and is a net positive for the future economy."

We can compare the miner to three other large companies in this segment, and we can see that Freeport-McMoRan is underperforming the sector:

Southern Copper (SCCO) Rio Tinto (RIO) BHP Group (BHP)

Data by YCharts

The investing idea that I shaped the last quarter is to consider FCX as a contrarian after copper-related stocks have taken a beating for the past two years and may have turned into a possible bargain for the midterm. This in-between period is excellent for short-term trading and should be the primary focus here.

Richard Adkerson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"We at Freeport had an excellent fourth quarter, doing what we said out to do. During this period of time, execution is our battle call, and that's exactly what we did. We executed."

Freeport-McMoRan - 4Q 2019 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 4,868 5,168 4,908 3,684 3,792 3,546 3,308 3,911 Net Income in $ Million 692 869 556 485 31 -72 -210 9 EBITDA $ Million 1,910 2,061 1,703 637 676 390 296 561* EPS diluted in $/share 0.47 0.59 0.38 0.09 0.02 -0.05 -0.15 0.01 Cash from Operations in $ Million 1,369 1,309 1,247 -62 534 554 224 170 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 402 478 512 489 630 628 669 735* Free Cash Flow in $ Million 877 831 735 -551 -96 -74 -445 -565 Total Cash $ Million 3,702 3,859 4,556 4,217 2,833 2,623 2,247 2,020 Total Long term Debt* in $ Million 11,123 11,127 11,127 11,141 9,905 9,916 9,919 9,826 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,458 1,458 1,458 1,458 1,457 1,451 1,452 1,457

* EBITDA has been calculated by Operating cash flow minus DD&A.

* I used CapEx indicated by the company in the press release.

* Long-term debt includes short term debt (< one year)

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $3.911 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019

Revenues increased 6.2% to $3.911 million, from $3.684 million the same quarter a year ago. The net income for the quarter was a gain of $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a profit of $485 million, or $0.33 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.02 per share. The company beat analysts' expectations.

2 - Free cash flow

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component that we can use to see if the company can afford to pay the dividend or share buyback.

Yearly free cash flow is still a loss of $1,179 million, with an estimated loss of $565 million in 4Q'19.

Freeport-McMoRan's free cash flow is concerning with a substantial loss in 2019. The dividend is not covered by such results, and the company could reduce the dividend if the copper market continues to falter.

The yearly dividend is $0.20 per share and shares outstanding (diluted) count is 1.458 billion. It represents an annual cost of $292 million.

3 - Net debt is now ~7.81 billion. It is an increase of 1.8% sequentially

Debt is going down, but cash on hand is going down at a faster rate, which means that net debt is growing slowly. The cash on hand is barely above $2 billion now, and we can see that it is a multi-year low. The company has no maturities in 2020, as we can see in the chart below:

Source: From the presentation.

3 - Production analysis. Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production fell nearly 1.7% to 827 million pounds (net 696 million pounds) from 841 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). However, gold production is weak, down significantly compared to the 4Q'18 due to the Grasberg mine transition in progress.

Consolidated sales from mines were 649 million pounds of copper, 223K ounces of gold, and 18 million pounds of molybdenum.

Source: Presentation.

Copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan the past eight quarters:

Price 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Copper price realized - Cu 3.08 2.80 2.75 2.90 2.75 2.62 2.74 Gold price Realized - Au 1,274 1,191 1,255 1,291 1,351 1,487 1,491 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 12.89 12.40 12.75 12.69 13.15 12.89 11.65

Source: Fun Trading for FCX filings.

Note: One notable project is called the Lone Star Leach development project in Arizona, with the first copper by YE 2020. According to the company, the project is advancing on schedule and budget (75% complete).

Production outlook 2020

Freeport-McMoRan is guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2020 to be around 3.5 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 88 M pounds of molybdenum.

Production for the first quarter of 2020 will be 725 million pounds of copper, 105,000 ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of molybdenum. The company expects CapEx to be around $2.8 billion in 2020 ($2.65 billion in 2019).

Conclusion and Technical analysis

I had read many so-called analysts defending the case of bullish copper in 2020 after the recent buying trend that the metals experienced when the USA signed phase 1 of the trade deal with China, which may be all we ever get.

So far, I do not buy it, and I believe the copper price will follow a weak economy punctuated by a few scare-drops as a warning to a potentially damaging stock correction amid a global economic contraction.

As we know, the market has no memory and very quickly forgets everything that could be concerning until the bitter end, and then falls into extreme anxiety. Not much balance to expect.

Yes, copper got a boost recently, and Andy Home at Reuters is making some good points:

"Funds have been holding a net long position on the CME copper contract since the beginning of this year. The last time they were collectively this bullish was back in April 2019."

However, this bullish talk is based on a wrong assumption. I do not see a bullish economy supported by an agreement that is not quite one and an economy running on three cylinders with an overvalued stock market manipulated by politic. How long will it last?

Freeport-McMoRan is not positive either for 2020. More CapEx and less free cash flow, while Grasberg is going through the transition, is not the recipe for a winning H1 2020.

My opinion is that FCX could be considered as a long-term investment with some potential for 2021-2022, but there will be plenty of opportunities to buy the stock at a discount this year. Trading the stock short term will be essential.

Technical Analysis

FCX experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern at $12.65 and dropped quickly to its secondary support at $11.20.

I believe the new pattern is a falling channel pattern with line resistance at $11.90 and line support at $9.75, which is also the line support of the mid-term ascending channel that I have indicated in blue.

The short-term strategy is to take profit from $12 to $12.80 and accumulate slowly from $11 with a potential retest of $9.75.

If copper price turns bullish, which is not very likely, FCX may retest $13.80 with a potential resistance breakout with a high to the double top at $14.75.

Watch the copper price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long term position but I mostly trade short term right now.