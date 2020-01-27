Atlassian: Very Strong Quarter, But Valuation Slightly High

The only knock on the name is valuation now; ~22x forward revenue after the 10%+ pop in the stock post-earnings.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a software vendor that specializes in workflow and collaboration tools. The company reported a very strong Q2 earnings with revenue growth of 37% compared to expectations for only ~30% growth. In addition, billings and EPS were nicely ahead of expectations, as the company was able to significantly expand margins during the quarter.

The strong quarter led to TEAM raising the full-year revenue guidance by ~$30 million, which was more than the Q2 revenue beat. In addition, operating margin guidance was raised, though still seems slightly conservative.

After the strong earnings report, the company saw its stock pop 10% following earnings. Even though I am a long-term believer in the company's fundamental and financials, I believe the current 22x forward revenue valuation is a bit extreme for the time being. In order to justify this premium valuation, investors would need to expect revenue growth coming in at 35% during FY20 (current guidance is ~32%) and another 30%+ revenue growth in FY21. While I believe this is possible, I believe the law of large numbers and the near $2 billion run-rate in revenue could make this challenging.

Valuation has become a bit too much for my liking and I will wait for a better opportunity to buy some shares. I believe the company will remain at a premium valuation for many years to come, but history has shown software companies with 20x+ revenue multiples tend to contract if there is a soft spot in the market.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter was very impressive at 37% growth to $409 million, well above expectations for only ~30% growth. Expectations for the quarter were for revenue of $389 million, and the Q2 revenue acceleration broke the trend of recent quarter's decelerating revenue growth.

Subscription revenue continues to drive the company's growth, as investors love to see this revenue stream remain healthy. Given the high visibility related to subscription revenue, investors tend to place a higher valuation multiple on companies that are able to generate a majority of their revenue via subscriptions. During Q2, subscription revenue grew 50% to $229 million. This revenue stream now represents ~55% of the total company revenue and tends to come with higher operating margins.

Billings were also very strong during the quarter and came in at $486 million, which was much better than consensus expectations for ~$430 million. While some of the billings strength can be attributed to better pricing impacts, the dollar value of billings remains well above the dollar value of revenue, signaling a strong backlog of potential future growth.

Even as the company continues to mature and has seen its revenue growth rates fluctuate over the past several quarters, investors can't deny the strong operating margins during the quarter. The company reported $125 million in operating profit, which represents a ~31% operating margin, up significantly from the 25% margin in the year ago period.

Two of the main drivers of the better operating margins during the quarter were some increased pricing impacts over the last few quarters and the strong subscription revenue growth, which comes at higher margins. I believe over time, the company will continue to drive margin expansion via gaining more scale and better leveraging its expense base. In addition, the company's ability to expand margins gives it more flexibility in terms of investing into growth opportunities, such as international markets.

The very strong revenue beat combined with significant margin expansion led to EPS during the quarter of $0.37 compared to expectations for $0.27.

During Q3, the company expects revenue of $395-399 million, which represents ~28% growth at the midpoint and was pretty close to expectations for ~$397 million. While gross margin guidance remains healthy at ~85%, operating margin guidance of ~16% seems slightly conservative given the recent strength in margin expansion.

For the full year, management raised its revenue guidance to $1,590-1,600 million, up from $1,560-1,574 million. The new revenue guidance represents ~32% growth at the midpoint and the ~$30 million revenue raise was more than the Q2 revenue beat, demonstrating continued strength in its operations.

Operating margin guidance was also raised to ~21-22% compared to the previous guidance of ~20%. While Q2 operating margin came in at 31%, this implies lower operating margin for the remainder of the year, which could be slightly conservative considering operating margin was ~18% in Q3/Q4 last year and the company has done a good job expanding margins. EPS guidance was also raised to $1.03-1.09 which was above expectations for ~$1.02.

Valuation

The company's Q2 earnings report provided upside to nearly all financial metrics investors pay attention to. Revenue growth was surprisingly strong at 37% and was well above expectations. In addition to the much better than expected revenue growth, operating margins showed some significant expansion.

Nevertheless, the company's valuation continues to rise. After the strong Q2 earnings report, the stock popped an immediate 10% as valuation was again pushed higher. Even though the company is firing on all cylinders and the momentum is nearly all bullish, I have become more concerned around valuation.

Over the past year, the company's high-point in terms of forward revenue valuation was ~25x, and with the stock trading at ~22x forward revenue now, I think investors should start to place more emphasis on valuation.

The company has a current market cap of $35.85 billion, and with ~1.95 billion of cash/investments and ~$0.9 million of debt, it has a current enterprise value of ~$34.8 billion. Management recently raised its full-year revenue guidance to $1,590-1,600 million, which represents ~32% growth for the full year. Even if this proves to be slightly conservative, which I believe the company will beat this guidance, forward revenue valuation of ~22x is expensive.

The company is quickly approaching a $2 billion run-rate revenue, and with growth of ~35%, it does not seem plausible that this growth will continue over the next several quarters. In fact, with revenue growth of 36-37% through the first two quarters and full-year guidance of ~32% growth, this implies revenue growth decelerating rather significantly for the remainder of the year.

If we assume revenue comes in ahead of management's current guidance and ends the year closer to $1.65 billion, we can start to build out expectations for FY21. This would imply revenue growth of ~35% during the year, and we can expect revenue growth to decelerate in FY21. Assuming ~30% growth, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$2.15 billion, which would imply a FY21 revenue multiple of ~16x.

Even though ~16x multiple seems about right when looking at the above chart, investors would have to assume 30%+ revenue growth over the next year and a half. At that multiple, the stock would be about in line with other faster growth software names. I believe we could see slightly lower revenue growth as the company reaches scale and the law of large numbers kicks in.

Although I am a long-term fan of the stock, I believe valuation has gotten slightly too high, especially after the 10%+ pop in the stock post Q2 earnings. For now, I am waiting for a better entry point, but note that investors should not be quick to sell out of their positions.

