A Comprehensive Analysis Of Home And Personal Care Sector - 2 Stocks To Buy And 2 Stocks To Avoid

Overview

Sector rotation into defensive stocks due to the looming risk of recession made consumer staples a very attractive space for the most of 2019. The sector has also been benefiting from the low interest rate environment as stable earnings and high dividend yields made consumer staple companies a good substitute for bonds, while deflationary environment has also been extraordinarily accommodative for the sector. However, the risk of that trend reversing is the reason why investors in this space should now be extra careful and stick up with the best in class players.

In this analysis I will review a sample of home and personal care consumer staple companies - Procter & Gamble (PG), Unilever (UL), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Clorox (CLX), and Church & Dwight (CHD). In consequent updates I intend to expand that peer group to include companies such as Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and perhaps some other smaller players.

I will start with an overview of past 5-year performance in share price and some important fundamentals. The section will help us understand why some companies are valued at a premium and others are not.

Following that we'll have a closer look at return on capital invested (ROCI) on a time series and cross sectional basis. A detailed analysis of profitability and efficiency drivers will be provided to help explain some key strengths and weaknesses of each company.

In the third section I will focus on earnings quality which will help identify potential threats for future operating profitability. The fourth section will then be dedicated to a more strategic qualitative analysis and some soft and market related measures.

Finally, by putting all this together we will see why Clorox (CLX) and Procter & Gamble (PG) are the best picks within the sample above and why I view Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Church & Dwight (CHD) as the stocks most likely to underperform the rest. I will also provide some key insights into strengths and weaknesses of each of the stocks quoted.

Setting up the stage

Share price return vs. Free Cash Flow

Of the 7 companies reviewed, only one outperformed the S&P 500 on a non-risk adjusted basis - CHD. Over the period S&P 500 returned around 62%, compared to a 77% share price increase of Church & Dwight.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

PG and CLX came in second and third place respectively, while RB.L and CL being the worst performers. CL being the worst performer, returning less than 5% (excluding dividends) over the whole period.

As seen below, growth in Free Cash Flow was one of the main drivers behind share price performance.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

* Throughout the analysis 2019 would refer to the company's last twelve months of reported data, with the exception of Unilever which reports full set of numbers annually

** Due to fiscal year ending on 30th of June for PG and CLX, fiscal year 2019 of these companies will be referred as 2018 and so forth

For the most part ranking of FCF growth is the same as share price performance with only two companies showing a much lower FCF growth than what the increase in share price would suggest - RB.L and KMB. With that in mind, they should be able to grow FCF substantially into the following years to support past returns.

Plotting this relationship on x-y axis reveals that CL is the only company which share price return has lagged significantly that of its free cash flow growth.

As we will see later and as I have outlined in my last analysis on CL, it is really the case that the company should face headwinds for its free cash flow in the coming years which would bring FCF growth more in line with share price returns.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

How is each company priced?

On an EV/EBITDA vs. Free Cash Flow Yield basis we also see some outliers within the group.

* PG and UL operating profits have been adjusted for one time gains on disposal and impairments

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance, Morningstar and SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

To control for companies investing more heavily in capital expenditures (CapEx) the size of the bubbles represent CapEx/Depreciation & Amortization expense ratio. Therefore larger bubbles show companies that invest more aggressively now and thus have a temporarily lower FCF.

Supply chain restructuring projects of KMB are the main factor for the abnormally high CapEx. If the company was spending the same amount on CapEx as its D&A expense, the FCF yield would have been exactly 4.0%.

On ROIC, the big driver there for the next couple of years, Ali, is the investment in the restructuring program. We talked about the fact that we're expecting between $600 million and $700 million of incremental CapEx as we execute that program. And in 2018, we did a great job on the restructuring, a lot of what you saw was on the SG&A side of the house. Source: KMB Q4 2018 Conference call transcript

KMB's restructuring program should therefore be a key focus for current and potential investors.

CL and CHD on the other hand are the two companies with the lowest level of spending on CapEx relative D&A expense, which explains their high FCF Yield. However, even after adjusting for the lower capital spend CL is still among the most attractively priced companies on a free cash flow basis.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

Not surprisingly, on an adjusted basis we see a much lower variance in FCF yield, with RB.L, CLX and CL being the most attractively priced. While there are risks associated with large M&A deals for RB.L and CL, I see a much lower risk for CLX's future free cash flow generation. UL and KMB on the other hand have the lowest adjusted FCF yields after controlling for capital spend, which means that expectations for future FCF generation for these two companies could easily prove to have been too optimistic.

Finally, looking at share buyback yield, RB.L is the only company that has discontinued its buyback program due to its extremely high leverage.

On average CHD has been the most active since 2014 while UL has been the most aggressive in that regard since 2017. Such discrepancies from the group average could also help explain the divergence in returns from the peer group for these two companies.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

From the graph below, it becomes clear why RB.L's management has decided to discontinue the buyback program following up the $16.6bn Mead Johnson deal. From a debt load perspective UL is also significantly riskier than the rest of the group.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance, Gurufocus and SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

Return on Invested Capital Drivers

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

** Calculated as Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Invested Capital

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

KMB has the highest, second most volatile and largest increase in ROIC within the reviewed set. The company has manged to improve its profitability during the last twelve months by offsetting the drop in gross margin with significantly lower operating expenses. This came as a result of the FORCE Programs & Global Restructuring which are also to blame for the lower FCF that I flagged in last section.

CL noted a drop in ROCI in 2019 due to its large acquisition of Laboratoires Filorga. The acquisition in combination with those of PCA & Elta MD will give the company a strong platform for expansion into professional skin care while at the same time ROIC remains the second highest in the group.

RB.L and CLX are also among the worst performers over the 5-year period, following the large scale acquisitions of Mead Johnson by the former and Nutranext by the latter. Although major acquisitions are not something uncommon for large cap, slow growing consumer staples businesses in a near zero interest rate environment, these deals do need to be reviewed with scrutiny. Following an acquisition there is usually a trade-off between sales growth and long-term synergies versus an initial drop in ROIC caused by lower profitability and asset turnover.

Finally, PG was the only company that managed to steadily improve its ROIC over the period, making the company the most consistent in its efforts to improve shareholder returns. UL on the other hand has not been as successful.

Profitability

Starting with profitability as a key driver of ROIC, in the graph below we clearly see that KMB was the only company that experienced a drop in gross margin over the period.

Moving on to profitability, full year gross margin was 33.2%, down 270 basis points year-on-year. Commodities were drag of $795 million. That was an all-time high and well above our initial planning assumption coming into 2018 of $300 million to $400 million. Source: KMB Q4 2018 Earnings Transcript

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

To tackle the already low and falling gross profitability KMB has been focused on its Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere or FORCE Program. Even though this is the only solution possible in an industry segment where brand differentiation is low, it is still a risky strategy as too aggressive cost cutting could jeopardize the company's ability to compete in the long-term.

In absolute terms CL and RB.L have the highest gross margins due to their high exposure to the personal care market and strong brands driving a premium product pricing. This is an important competitive advantage which makes the two companies more resistant to higher commodity prices.

* Excluding lower margin consumer tissue, baby & feminine care segments

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

CHD and UL have lower gross margins that what their exposure to the personal care market would suggest. One of the reasons for that is their high share of value products.

Source: Church & Dwight 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

When considering operating expenses, KMB alongside PG have cut these significantly since 2014. In the case of KMB, however, operating expenses as a share of sales are reaching extreme levels which in my opinion is an important red flag for long-term competitiveness of the company, in spite of its dominant position at the moment. Also, during the last quarterly conference call KMB's CFO indicated that advertising and investments in digital marketing have started to increase and will continue to do so over the next three-month period, thus likely to reverse recent improvement in operating margin.

CL and RB.L on the other hand are still comfortable spending more on advertising, sales and R&D due to their high gross margin products. High exposure to personal & healthcare markets, where consumers are willing to pay higher premium for strong brands when compared to home care, is a significant tailwind for these two companies.

Efficiency

1) Total Assets, Goodwill & Intangible Assets

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

RB.L is the company operating with the highest level of goodwill and intangible assets to total assets and the lowest asset turnover ratio. The company's ratio of intangible assets to total assets increased from 73% in 2014 to 79% in 2019, following the acquisition of Mead Johnson.

Although organic growth should always be favoured against M&A, there is one thing to keep in mind here and it is that RB.L is focused on becoming a pure play Health & Nutrition company. It sold its food division in 2017 to McCormick and by restructuring its operating segments in 2018, RB.L shows its intentions to sell its Home division. In addition some of the most well-known brands, such as Dettol & Veet, were moved out of Home and to the Health division.

Through that move RB.L will focus on its high margin segment - Health and significantly reduce its huge debt load. However, speculation of further M&A deals remain as giants such as Pfizer and Merck indicate a potential sale of their Consumer Health divisions. That could trigger another wave of acquisitions for the company further increase the risk of successful integration.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Annual Report 2018

Even if Hygiene Home division is sold, the Goodwill & Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio of RB.L will not fall as much, keeping the company's asset turnover ratio low.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Annual Report 2018

CHD, which now has the second highest Goodwill & Intangibles to Total Assets ratio, has undertaken two large acquisitions in recent years - both under the new CEO. Although the new CEO has been with CHD since 2006, there has been some skepticism about his execution. Also, two of the largest acquisitions - that of Waterpik for $1bn and that of Flawless & Finishing touch for $900m, represent an entry into some consumer electronics categories which is a risky strategy for a FMCG company, in spite of the fact that these acquisitions complement the existing product portfolio.

PG, UL, CL and CLX although all being relatively close in terms of intangibles to total assets ratio, differ materially in terms of total asset turnover with CL and CLX having a much higher asset turnover. Operating margins of these companies are not very far off from each other, which makes high asset turnover of CL and CLX the main driver of ROIC. As we will see down below in the former has a high inventory turnover ratio, while the latter high fixed asset turnover.

On the other end of the spectrum is KMB, which is the only company in the group that has been growing predominantly organically. In spite of that fact, the company's asset turnover ratio is only marginally higher than that of CLX and CL. The significant capital intensity of KMB's product categories is a significant drawback for the business asset turnover.

2) Inventory and Fixed Assets

By plotting each of the companies on a gross margin vs. inventory turnover axes, we could see the areas where companies are able to compete more on brand differentiation vs. cost leadership where high inventory turnover is key to drive costs down.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

KMB's more commoditized products do not allow for as much brand differentiation as in the skin care segment for example, which makes efficiency and high inventory turnover ratio a key competitive advantage. Over the 5-year period the company has successfully improved inventory efficiency which in combination with lower operating expenses were the key drivers of its very high ROIC.

On the other end of the spectrum are the companies with high exposure to the personal & healthcare markets, where brand differentiation is much more important - CL and RB.L. Both of which have moved towards more premium and higher margin products at the expense of lower inventory turnover.

UL is another company that has been moving aggressively towards more premium personal care brands. Although this move has been achieved through an acquisition spree for the past 5 years, so far the strategy is paying off.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Unilever Annual Reports

Moving towards more premium segments and brands drove profitability of UL, without affecting inventory efficiency much. Reigniting organic growth, however, has been the weak spot of the strategy.

CLX saw the biggest drop in inventory turnover, followed by CHD. In the case of Clorox, that was the main driver behind the falling ROIC and was brought by two acquisitions into health and wellness segment - Renew Life and Nutranext. Both of these resulted in a slower moving inventory levels, while not providing a high enough sales amount to offset that.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Clorox Annual Reports

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

CHD has been the only company which managed to significantly improve its fixed asset turnover over the 5-year period. The company's sales increased by around 50% during the period while property, plant & equipment fell by nearly 10%, which in combination with the extremely low CapEx to D&A expense ratio raises the question of whether the company is becoming extremely efficient or just not spending enough on fixed assets. Moreover CHD has an extremely low remaining useful life of its fixed assets:

** due to undisclosed depreciation expense for some peers, the ratio is calculated as Property, Plant & Equipment, net / D&A Expense

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

The huge fall in fixed asset turnover of RB.L was primarily as a result of the capital intensive business of Mead Johnson. CLX, currently ranking third in fixed asset turnover, maintained its high turnover ratio of x6.0 in spite of the increased CapEx spending and the two large acquisitions.

Earnings Quality

Assessing the quality of earnings could raise a number of red flags regarding CapEx, accruals, working capital or more expenses being capitalized to boost profitability. For the purpose of this analysis I raise a red flag if a company's ratio differs both from its historical and peer median numbers.

I have divided this analysis into three sub-categories:

by evaluating cash flow statement

A consistently lower cash flow from operations than operating income could indicate a potential overstatement of earnings. Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

From the reviewed sample UL, RB.L and CL have Operating Cash Flow to EBIT ratio lower than their historical median and the median ratio of the group of x0.9.

Capital Expenditure to Depreciation & Amortization expense is another ratio that could point out to a company that is underinvesting to boost its free cash flow. As a result future D&A expense is likely to increase, thus lowering earnings. When large acquisitions occur the ratio could also fall as intangible assets put on the balance sheet are being amortized.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

UL and CL are again among the flagged companies that seem to underinvest in fixed assets. CHD is also among the risky companies here, with a consistent underinvestment throughout the whole period and a ratio as low as x0.42.

by evaluating working capital

Inventory and receivables that outrun growth in sales are frequently considered a negative signal because such increases suggest difficulties in generating sales. Disproportionate inventory increases may also suggest the existence of slow-moving or obsolete items that need to be written off in the future. In the case of accounts receivables that could mean difficulties in selling the firm's products, as well as increasing likelihood of future earnings decreases form increases in receivables' provisions.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

CL, RB.L and PG are among the companies with a higher percentage change in inventory levels than growth in sales.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

CL is again among the flagged companies on receivables vs. sales signal. Alongside Colgate are also KMB and CHD.

by evaluating capitalized expenses

A larger percentage change in operating margin than the relative change in total asset turnover could suggest that a company is capitalizing more expenses than it should.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

Once again CL is among the flagged companies, together with KMB.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

Percentage change of intangibles vs. change in total assets is another ratio I use for evaluating earnings quality. In this case PG, CL and CHD are flagged.

Finally, although it is usually seen as a common practice, changing a long-term relationship with an auditor could be due to significant accounting changes.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

In summary, CL receives the largest number of red flags - 6, followed by RB.L, UL and CHD with 3. KMB and PG both have 2 red flags and CLX none.

Stepping away from Financials

A few words on strategy

Rising commodity prices and changing distribution channels through more online, direct to consumer and subscriptions are the key risks facing the industry.

Larger enterprises are usually better suited to address risks related to distribution channels with lower share of sales from a single brick and mortar customer:

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

PG has been pivoting towards the e-commerce business with organic sales growth of 25% in last fiscal year, versus 5% total sales organic growth. The company has been focused on developing its subscription based models with Tide Wash Club, Gillette monthly subscription and acquisition of Billie. Subscription based model for the Gillette brand, however, failed to impress with increased competition from Unilever's recently acquired Dollar Shaving Club and PG's following $8.3bn goodwill impairment charge. PG's strategy has also been focused around acquiring smaller digital only brands, which seems a less riskier strategy than that of UL.

UL on the other hand has been focused on acquiring larger, premium skincare brands to help grow its online presence. Although this strategy is allowing UL to tap into more data when learning how to successfully build its online business, being very aggressive in M&A deals significantly increases the risk of successful integration. Chasing more premium brands is also positively affecting the company's profitability as we saw earlier, but has also resulted in a much higher debt load than PG.

Under its new CEO, RB.L is still facing a significant challenge on how to reduce its huge debt load and whether to sell, spin-off or keep its Home and Hygiene division. A while ago UL was rumored as the most likely buyer of the division that was likely to fetch a £21.9bn price tag in 2018. After selling its spreads business and rumoring the sell more food brands, UL could potentially be interested in RB.L's home brands. However, during the recent quarterly results call the new CEO pointed out that "anything else that detracts focus and attention from improving the operational performance is paused". The Health business also has stronger e-commerce presence with more than 10% of sales made online.

CL recent decision to enter the skin care business has increased the amount of reported intangibles on the balance sheet. The skin category is a good fit for Colgate-Palmolive brand and the company has also favoured those acquisitions due to their supply channels that complement Colgate's existing ones. Similarly to the Hill's brand and its Oral Care business, the company's skin care unit also relies heavily on professional distributor channels. Nevertheless, the huge acquisition of Filorga posed a number of questions on whether Colgate is not significantly overpaying for the skin care business. Similarly to its larger peers Colgate is also aiming to develop its subscription model with investment in Hubble.

Faced with falling margins, KMB has made a move to premiumize its product portfolio with the new CEO commenting the following: " And so I do personally believe premiumization is the path that a company like ours needs to take globally". This, however, will be much harder to achieve in a product category where differentiation is hard to achieve.

The smaller size of CHD and CLXis a disadvantage as far as distribution channels are concerned as their bargaining power with suppliers is lower, while they also lack the scale to develop successful DTC channels as fast and efficient as their larger peers. Nevertheless, both companies are making a good progress in growing their e-commerce sales.

Soft Measures

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) scores are often used by investors looking for prudently run businesses that also care about the environment and the communities they impact. Environmental activities by FMCG brands are becoming increasingly important as plastic pollution becomes an important global issue.

According to the ESG analysis by CSRHUB, CLX gets the highest overall score of 97, with CL being the only competitor coming very close followed by UL and RB.L not very far off.

PG and KMB are at the bottom of the ranking and CHD scoring the lowest.

Source: CSRHUB and Glassdoor

Employee reviews at Glassdoor website could also point out to internal problems within an organisation. By taking the total company rating, approval of the CEO and whether an employee would recommend it to a friend two companies stand out again - CLX and CL.

CHD, KMB and RB.L are scoring at the bottom of Glassdoor ranking with RB.L having the lowest scores.

Brands' digital performance is another key soft measure, especially for FMCG brands. The Gartner L2 Digital IQ Index benchmarks brands in four categories - Site & E-Commerce, Digital Marketing, Social Media and Mobile & Tablets.

The Clorox brand is currently the highest scoring in the home care segment, with Tide, owned by PG, being the only other brand ranked as Genius. Febreeze is another PG owned brand in Top 5, while seventh generation was acquired by UL in 2016.

In the higher margin Personal Care segment, the highest ranking brands are Gillette, Pampers and Crest- all owned by PG. However, as I outlined earlier, PG has been having difficulties in its Grooming segment recently with sales declining and margins being under pressure.

The third highest ranking brand - Burt's Bees was acquired by Clorox back in 2007.

Source: Gartner

Factor exposure and market risk

Finally, I will have a look at Fama and French 5-factor exposure of each company. If you are not familiar with the 5-factor model you could read more about it here. The model consists of market risk (MKT), size (BATS:SMB), value (HML), profitability (RMW) and investment factor (NYSE:CMA).

The Fama and French model shows that the highest expected returns are attained by companies that are small, profitable and value companies with no major growth prospects (Fama and French, 2014).

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and Fama and French

Some of the more conventional risk measures such as standard deviation of daily returns and beta are also shown below:

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

Conclusion

Why I am not long yet

With the new round of "Not QE", yields hit a low in September last year. With that rotation into defensive sectors was in full speed and although Consumer Staples sector hit new highs by mid-2019 since then valuations have been under pressure.

As I pointed out in the beginning the sector's stable earning and high dividend yields made consumer staple stocks a good substitute for bonds.

Source: CNBC

Valuations of the above reviewed companies are also correlated with bond yields.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance and SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

That makes the sector very risky, should real interest rates or inflation start to increase. The current deflationary environment has been very accommodative for the sector and with recently increased probability of recession valuation stretched out further.

The flurry of departing CEOs within the sector was yet another sign of a bumpy road ahead.

Final thoughts

Even though I don't like the sector as a whole and there is a high probability that it will underperform, some of the companies above I consider attractive long-term investments.

Starting with the ones I find most attractive - Clorox is my absolute favourite as a long-term investment, alongside with Procter & Gamble. These are the only two stocks from the sample above that I would consider as a long-term investments at this point.

I am neutral about Unilever as the business is in overall good standing but significantly more vulnerable than the ones listed above. I am also neutral about Reckitt Benckiser which although historically has been one of the best performers now faces significantly higher risks which is why I would not consider it as a potential investment. Colgate-Palmolive is another company that I am rating as neutral for now as its attractive position would be challenged over the short-term.

Finally, I will stay away from Kimberly-Clark and especially Church & Dwight. The former seems to be at a disadvantage to the other peers listed due to its high exposure to low margin product categories, while the latter is a very risky investment in my opinion.

