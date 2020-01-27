The Big FAAMG Theory: Market Cap Is Running Way Faster Than Net Income

We started the year being bullish and overweight on the technology sector, and this week is likely going to be a make-or-break for this stance.

The sector and the Fab-5 specifically are already trading at stretched valuations. In order for the rally to continue, they will have to meet the market expectations, and then some.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook are expected to report their earnings over the next few days, as part of the busiest week for this earnings season.

The total market cap of the FAAMG stocks has more than doubled since 2019 started. Nonetheless, their profitability hasn't increased anywhere near that rise.

The total market cap of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) is now $3.668T, more than double their aggregate market cap of $1.743T at the beginning of 2015.

These Fab-5 are now making up a whopping ~18% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500's (SPY) index.

That's the highest percentage in history, showing just by how much these top players are dominating the stock market right now.

Thing is, while the aggregate share of these top companies keeps climbing, their share in the S&P 500 profitability isn't following through.

If you pay close attention to the arrows in the below chart, you'll see that the exact same trends - higher share in the market cap, combined with a lower share in the net income - happened to the top 5 S&P 500 stocks in the late 1990s. Will history repeat itself?

In case the above chart isn't sufficient to demonstrate just by how much the price (valuation) is running way ahead of earnings (profitability), here's the change in the P/E (trailing twelve months) of the Fab-5 since 2019 started:

Does this (alone) make Apple and Facebook the most overvalued among the FAAMG group? Not necessarily, but it's something to keep in mind, and probably part of our recent call to build a bearish strategy around AAPL.

In case you wonder by how much the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 has risen during that time-frame, the answer is 18.3%. This means that only Amazon's P/E has increased less than the index's P/E rise over the past circa 13 months.

Another aspect (of valuation) that investors may wish to take into consideration is by how much the Technology sector (XLK) is trading above its moving averages.

The below chart shows that the valuation of the leading sector (by far) among the S&P 500's eleven sectors is quite extreme.

Trading at nearly 20% above its 200-day moving average, around the 90th percentile, appears stretched, at the very minimum.

The earnings season is about to shift gears this coming week.

About 145 S&P 500 companies, representing 43% (!) of the S&P 500 aggregate market cap, are expected to report earnings during the last trading week of January, turning it into the busiest week of the Q4 (and FY) 2019 earnings season.

Several major tech companies, including four of the five FAAMG stocks, are scheduled to report earnings this week: Apple, AMD (AMD), Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks (SBUX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), McDonald's (MCD), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Tesla (TSLA), and Caterpillar (CAT).

By the way, Google/Alphabet is scheduled to report its earnings the following week, on February 3rd, 2020.

There is no way (or reason) to underestimate how huge this coming week is for US earnings.

Since October, the FAAMG plus Netflix (NFLX), that already reported its earnings last week), have led the massive bull run.

While the S&P 500 index is up "only" 11%, some of these shares are up 20%-40%.

Out of the two stocks that seem to have run the most (from a P/E perceptive), Apple is expected to post 8.7% Y/Y earnings growth on January 28th, and Facebook is expected to post 6.2% Y/Y earnings growth on January 29th.

Both are priced for (or at least near) perfection, so they better not disappoint their shareholders. Otherwise, a pullback might be brutal.

With tech stocks rallying twice as much as the S&P 500 since 2019, investors will be watching the coming week very closely to figure out whether this tech rally can keep being justified.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) valuation is at the highest level 2007 ahead of its top components' earnings.

In spite of the technology sector trading completely off the charts, we started the year with an overweight tech allocation. So far so good, and our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP") has certainly benefited greatly from the almost-unreal performance of the tech sector YTD.

Having said that, this coming week is going to put our bullish stance to a major test. With the top tech stocks reporting their earnings this week, it's likely to become a make or break for the sector, possibly for the market as a whole.

"The Pursuit Of Happyness" that we wrote about at the end of 2019 may provide the Nasdaq with a boost towards the 10,000 magical level or send it back, quite quickly, below the 9,000 mark.

