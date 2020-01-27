Freeport-McMoRan: 2020 Should Be A Good Year

2020 should be good as the company is finishing its transition and we should expect an economic growth bottom in the first quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) (hereafter referred to as 'Freeport') just reported its fourth-quarter earnings. Both sales and earnings came in above expectations but were unable to support the stock price. Year-to-date, Freeport is down nearly 10% offering investors great entry prices in my opinion. Although the stock suffered from lower production in 2019 as a result of the ongoing global growth slowing trend, there are reasons to believe we are nearing a turnaround. On top of that, Freeport is close to ending its company transition, which will lead to higher production volumes going forward. All things considered, we are dealing with a correction worth buying as I expect 2020 to be a good year despite starting it off quite disappointing.

2019 Was A Bad Financial Year

Before we get to the bullish part, let's get the bad news out of the way first. 2019 was a bad year without any doubt. After almost two years of double- and triple-digit EPS increases, the trend quickly turned and pushed earnings back to breakeven as all four quarters in 2019 had negative growth. The last three quarters had EPS numbers close to zero. Two of these went below zero. The just-released fourth-quarter result saw a decline to $0.02 from $0.11 in the prior-year quarter. This translates to a decline of 82%. The only good news is that earnings beat expectations. Even though it's just $0.01 higher than expected it's always a good sign when things are not worse than previously assumed in an already tough situation.

Source: Estimize

The Good News, Not Everything Is Bad

These declines have a good reason and do not at all mean I regret becoming bullish in August of 2019. Back then, I mentioned the benefits of betting on a new growth cycle.

The stock is trading at 14.1x next year's earnings and the company's production plans will do wonders to this stock during the next upswing. I can only imagine what is going to happen to the share price once higher production meets higher prices.

In all fairness, I have to mention that we did not get a growth bottom in 2019. I expect this to happen in the first quarter of 2020 as we are getting strong signs that growth is back. The graph below is a great example of the current and past business cycles. The graph displays future and current business conditions. As you can see, both indicators peaked in 2018. This caused investors to price in lower growth on a global scale. As a result, commodity prices and shares of cyclical companies went either down or started to underperform the market.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

At this point, it once again looks like we are getting upside momentum. The same happened in 2012 and 2016. The good news is that we are seeing green shoots as German flash manufacturing business activity levels reached an 11-month high. It's still too early to call it a growth recovery, but it seems we are getting close.

That said, Copper has recovered roughly 5% since August when I wrote my last article. Meanwhile, Freeport has recovered by 33%.

Source: FINVIZ

The overview below shows quite well why a stock like Freeport functions like a leveraged bet on copper prices. Based on current fundamentals, the company is generating EBITDA worth roughly $3 billion at a copper price of $2.75. At $3.25, this number improves to more than $4 billion. That's a 33% increase as a result of an 18% copper price rally.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, you might wonder why there are two bars for every copper price. These two bars show the difference between the current company transition years and the period after the transition. This entire transition was the core of my previous article as Freeport is entering a period of rapidly rising production capabilities.

For example, the Lone Star Leach project in Arizona is expected to start copper production in 2020. Estimates production will be 200 million pounds per year. The project is on schedule and within the budget. The graph below shows a good picture of the transition years and the growth potential that follows. Next year, copper sales are expected to rise to 4.3 billion pounds. That's an increase of 23%. Total copper sales are expected to grow by roughly 30% between 2019 and 2021 with 40% growth in gold. Meanwhile, lower investment costs will reduce unit net cash costs by 25% resulting in at least 100% higher EBITDA.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

Concerning the 2020 copper market, Freeport maintains a 'strong fundamental outlook' as exchange inventories are near multi-year lows and medium-term supply growth is limited. Prices will likely be positively impacted by modest demand growth. On a side note, I expect guidance to get a significant upgrade in case the economy indeed manages to bottom. I expect most companies will keep their expectations very conservative - even if they expect growth to pick up significantly. The risks of disappointing investors are just too high.

Adding to that, the company further reduced long-term debt. Total long-term debt was valued at $9.8 billion. That's down from $11.1 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net debt ended the year at $7.8 billion. This is down significantly from $20.2 billion at the end of 2015. Back then, the stock got sold-off because of falling economic growth, crashing commodities, and the fact that debt levels were high. This time, Freeport enters 2020 with a total debt to equity ratio of 1.34. That's very sustainable and is more than likely going to improve further as investments are paying off and resulting in higher production rates and lower cash costs.

The Bottom Line

Q4 was not pretty. There is no doubt that the entire rally that pushed the stock towards $14 was built on hopes that economic growth would pick up rather sooner than later. While it did not happen in 2019, I highly expect it to happen in 2020 - starting in the first quarter.

As long as the economic growth is hovering around low levels, I think the stock won't be able to rise above $15 per share. However, if we are indeed getting a recovery, I think the stock will quickly recover lost ground and move towards $20. I hope to buy shares close to $10. The odds of a short-term decline are high as the market is significantly overbought and coronavirus fears are adding to growth concerns in China.

Source: FINVIZ

All things considered, I remain a bull and hope to buy shares rather sooner than later. Freeport is changing its business and should get help from higher copper prices and recovering demand. So far, 2020 is shaping up to be a good year despite starting the year with a 10% decline.

Stay tuned!

