The Fed Will Be Forced To Lower Rates Again

Where the financial market is concerned, complacency is one of the biggest mistakes that both investors and policymakers can commit. For when everyone becomes comfortable with a prevailing trend, an untimely piece of bad news can have a significantly adverse impact upon the market.

The reference here is aimed mainly at the U.S. bond market, which has suddenly awoken from a multi-month slumber. In light of recent developments that we'll discuss here, investors and officials alike must remain alert to the interest rate outlook in the coming weeks and months. I'll make the case that as long as participants remain fearful over the global outlook, Treasury bond yields are likely to decline. Consequently, the Fed will at some point this year be forced to make another pivotal decision as to whether or not it should cut the Fed funds rate. My argument is that the Fed will remain vigilant and maintain its accommodative policy stance throughout this year. Equity investors should therefore remain bullish and avoid succumbing to the latest headline fears.

How quickly relief gives way to fear! Starting last fall, investors were given a reprieve from the trade war-related stress they felt throughout much of 2019. And while concerns about the U.S.-China trade dispute have greatly diminished since October, a new source of consternation has risen in its place.

The most salient fear facing investors right now is the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the latest strain of coronavirus in China. The virus has killed 26 to date, with more than 900 infections reported. It has also spread from China to Europe and the U.S. and is therefore a growing worry for health officials. Along these lines, a recent Slate article admonishes Americans not to panic, but suggests they should "be concerned about global health."

Investors seem to be taking this advice to heart, as attested by fast-rising interest in several safety-oriented assets. One such safe haven which has attracted greater interest in the wake of the global health scare is gold. Gold is widely known to be a hedge against economic, political, and financial market uncertainty. That the metal's price is nearing a multi-year high despite the recent strength in the U.S. major stock market indices shows that there's enough worry out there to compel investors to hedge their equity holdings.

Source: BigCharts

Demand for U.S. Treasury bonds - another major safe haven - is also on the rise once again. After drifting lower for over four months, T-bond prices have started rallying again in response to the market's heightened fears. This can be seen in the graph of the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH), my favorite T-bond market proxy.

Source: BigCharts

The potential for additional strength in Treasury bond prices is considerable, as the following graph suggests. This shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows for a large basket of actively traded U.S. bond funds. Bond ETF momentum has exploded higher since early December, yet only in the last several days have Treasuries reflected this increasing incremental demand for bonds. What began as a rally for corporate and municipal bonds last month is now bleeding over into the T-bond market. As long as this indicator is rising, the near-term path of least resistance for government bond prices is assumed to be up.

Source: NYSE

Rising bond prices mean that yields are falling, which is an indication that fear has definitely re-entered the market. When bond yields are rapidly declining, it can sometimes create abnormal volatility for the stock market as participants respond to plunging yields by selling stocks and moving more money into bonds. Yet once the initial headline-induced panic has subsided, lower yields tend to be bullish for equities due to the obvious implication of lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

Fortunately, unlike the last time the stock market nearly entered bear market territory in late 2018, rising yields aren't an issue this time around. This is one reason why equity investors shouldn't fear the bear's return anytime soon. However, if bond yields continue to fall, it will eventually create another conundrum for the Federal Reserve.

Along these lines, I've long argued that the only yield curve that really matters for the intermediate-term stock market and economic outlook is the 10-year yield versus the Fed funds rate curve. Whenever the Fed's benchmark interest rate is above the 10-year Treasury yield, it means that the central bank's monetary policy is too restrictive. And when this happens, sooner or later bad things happen to the financial market and, sometimes, to the economy.

By contrast, a loose Fed policy is characterized by the Fed funds rate being below the 10-year yield, as it is now. The following graph shows that while the Fed's rate is below the T-bond yield, the gap between the two is quickly narrowing and threatening to go negative again. If the 10-year Treasury yield falls below 1.55% in the coming months, the Fed will then be forced to decide on whether it will lower its benchmark rate again. Assuming bond rates fall decisively below the Fed funds rate and stay below it for several weeks, a failure to act on the Fed's part would then pave the way for a renewed bout of financial market volatility.

Source: St. Louis Fed

We're not at that critical juncture yet, so it's too early to start worrying about this scenario. But that hasn't stopped the mainstream financial press from discussing the threat to global growth which is presumably reflected in the latest drop in Treasury yields. According to a Jan. 24 MSN Money article, investors are starting to worry that the U.S. bond yield decline is a sign that both U.S. and global economic growth may begin to slow in the coming months. The "wall of worry" for equities is thus seen to be very much intact.

I anticipate that most likely the 10-year Treasury yield will go below the 1.55% Fed funds rate at some point in the coming months. Even if the U.S. economic numbers remain healthy, the Fed will probably be forced to make an important decision by this spring. When and if that happens, a failure to respond by lowering the Fed funds rate would be an open invitation for the bears to once again raid the stock market as they did in late 2018. However, given the central bank's vigilance in responding to the bond market's previous warning signals in 2019, investors should expect the Fed to follow the bond market's lead and cut rates when the time comes. Based on the Fed's demonstrable fidelity to maintaining a loose money policy, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) stance toward equities is therefore still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.