Sandy Spring Bancorp Growing Its Footprint, Making Progress On Funding

Two things I was looking for when I last wrote on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) were improvements in the funding mix and some activity on the M&A side, and the company delivered both in 2019. Looking into 2020, loan growth prospects are still pretty healthy and the bank management believes they can continue to improve the funding mix. The shares have done okay since the time of that last article, outperforming regional bank indices, but underperforming the S&P, and I still see value in the shares today.

An Okay Quarter To Close The Year

Sandy Spring didn’t have a great fourth quarter, but it was good enough, with ongoing progress in areas like deposit/funding mix.

Revenue rose almost 6% yoy and declined less than 1% qoq, beating expectations by about 1%. Net interest income (FTE basis) fell 1% yoy and 2% qoq, missing expectations by about 2% on weaker net interest margin (down 19bp yoy and 13bp qoq, missing by about 6bp). Fee income was strong, though, growing 37% yoy and 3.5% qoq (beating expectations by close to 14%) as the company benefits from efforts to build its mortgage banking and wealth management businesses (including an acquisition to support the latter).

Core operating expenses rose 6% yoy and about 1% qoq, missing by more than 2% and pushing the efficiency ratio lower (though still attractive in the low 50%’s). Core adjusted pre-provision profits rose more than 5% yoy but fell almost 3% qoq, missing expectations by less than 1%. Provision expense was basically in line, but taxes were a little lighter than expected, leading to a roughly 1% core income beat.

Tangible book value per share rose 9% yoy and less than 2% qoq, and Sandy Spring’s capital ratios (tangible common equity and CET1) were fine.

Loan Growth Was Sluggish, But Mix Played A Role And Funding Is Improving

On a reported basis, Sandy Spring was yet another bank to miss sell-side loan growth targets for the quarter, with this bank coming in around 2% below expectation (below the “magic number” of a 1% miss that has seemed so common this reporting cycle). Loans rose 2% yoy and a little less than 2% qoq, but commercial loans were up 7% yoy and about 3% qoq, with mortgage loans down 8% yoy and almost 7% qoq.

Sandy Spring has been reducing the amount of mortgage loan production it keeps on its own books, and this is impacting its overall loan growth. C&I loan growth was okay at over 3% (this isn’t a major category for Sandy Spring), while CRE lending was mixed; investment CRE lending rose more than 6%, but owner-occupied CRE rose only about 1%. These weren’t bad numbers next to a similar metro DC bank I follow, with Eagle (EGBN) reporting a greater than 3% improvement in owner-occupied loans but a 3% decline in investment CRE loans.

Loan yields declined 16bp yoy and 16bp qoq, with commercial yields declining 24bp yoy and 19bp qoq. Mortgage yields declined less (down 5bp yoy and 6bp qoq), but are more than 110bp below average commercial loan yields.

One place I do think Sandy Spring management deserves credit is with the ongoing improvements in the funding mix. Deposits rose 9% yoy and declined 1% qoq on a period end basis, but rose 11% and 1% on an average balance basis, with average non-interest-bearing deposits rising 9% and 1%. With improving non-interest-bearing and core interest-bearing deposit balances, Sandy Spring has been able to run off some higher-cost wholesale deposits. With that, interest-bearing deposit costs fell 15bp qoq (rising 6bp yoy), and total deposit costs fell 11bp qoq (rising 5bp yoy) to 0.91%. Both interest-bearing and total deposit costs are lower here than for Eagle.

Credit quality looks fairly stable. There was a 3% qoq increase in non-performing loans and thus a small increase in non-performing loans to total loans, but the absolute level is still low and the reserves look adequate. Charge-offs also remain very low. The D.C. property market is in pretty good shape now and doesn’t ever tend to be as cyclical as other metro-area CRE markets. There was a controversial new school redistricting plan approved in Howard County that could, theoretically, impact home values, but it wouldn’t be material to Sandy Spring.

Building The Business

I had previously expected Sandy Spring to use its balance sheet to make acquisitions, and they have done so. Most recently (November) the bank announced a small acquisition of a Virginia-based asset management company (Rembert Pemberton Jackson or RPJ), a deal that will boost Sandy Spring’s AUM by roughly 40%.

The bigger announcement was in September, when Sandy Spring announced an agreement to acquire Revere Bank (OTCQX:REVB). Revere is quite a bit smaller than Sandy Spring ($2.8 billion in assets versus $8.6B for Sandy Spring), but it will vault Sandy Spring over that $10 billion asset threshold that management had been preparing for for some time. Earnings accretion potential looks decent (9% in 2021), but it will be dilutive to tangible book (about 5%) with a three-year payback.

Sandy Spring appears to be paying up, paying 1.73x tangible book against what I’d estimate as fair value at around 1.4x tangible book, but it adds more deposits and branches in the D.C.-Baltimore corridor and a complementary loan mix (79% commercial). It’s also a growing business, with double-digit loan growth and higher margins. I’d liked to have seen a better mix of non-interest-bearing deposits (18%), but I think the cost save target (45%) is reasonable.

The Outlook

I think Revere will prove to be no worse than a decent deal for Sandy Spring, and I think there will be worthwhile expense leverage opportunities (Sandy Spring was already paying the elevated costs in preparation of going over the $10B threshold). I think management’s target of mid-to-high single-digit loan growth in 2020 could be a little optimistic, but I also see opportunities for the bank to outperform sell-side expectations with its ongoing deposit remix.

Incorporating Revere Bank into the model, my core earnings growth rates go much higher, but my core expectations of mid-to-high single-digit growth remain in place. Sandy Spring management has done a good job of building its fee-based businesses, and that could be a source of further upside down the road. I also see more opportunities for community bank M&A, either in the metro DC area or toward Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the earnings back, as well as using a PE-based methodology and my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, I believe fair value is in the $39 to $40.50 area. That’s enough upside to be worth a closer look. I will note that the DC area is getting more and more competitive, with new banks starting up and banks like F.N.B. (FNB) and Pinnacle (PNFP) putting the area on their radar. While that’s an inevitable cost of doing business in an attractive market, I think Sandy Spring can emerge as a winner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.