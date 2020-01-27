Going Viral

From my perspective, the big story is in bond land, where the long-end has now completely priced out the Q4 reflation narrative.

I've been a lot of things (not all of them good) in my day, but I've never been mistaken for a virologist.

So, when it comes to navigating something like a burgeoning pandemic, I'm flying just as blind as the next guy.

That's an unusual position for someone like myself, who has made it his business over the years to know at least a little something about everything.

Maybe I just never felt like it was necessary to know much about internal medicine. My mother was an LPN when I was a child, then an RN when I was a teenager, then, long after I was gone off to college (and thereby far too late for me to enjoy the pool she finally put in the backyard), a doctor, so whenever I had health questions, I would just call her. That obviated the need for me to educate myself in the area, and that uncharacteristic intellectual laziness on my part left me bereft of the kind of knowledge I would have needed to invest in, for example, the biotech space.

Anyway, the point on Monday is that I'm viewing the Wuhan outbreak through a macro lens, which at this point is arguably all you need.

The reason stocks are selling off on scary-sounding virus headlines isn't because anyone fears the apocalypse, but rather because investors are worried that if it keeps spreading, it will derail the nascent bounce in global growth. Because the epicenter is in China, those fears are particularly acute, given that recent upbeat data out of Beijing is part and parcel of everyone's "growth inflection," narrative.

On Sunday evening, in the earliest of early trading, I flagged a 6bps plunge in 10-year yields, which hit the lowest since October 10. They fell further overnight, ultimately touching ~1.60%.

This is a notable development. It was October 11 when Donald Trump and Liu He first announced that the US and China were set to work towards the “Phase One” trade deal which was finally signed last month. Given that the deal was a big part of Q4’s reflation optimism, there’s a very real sense in which the long-end has now entirely priced that optimism out.

This comes just one session after 10-year yields finally breached the knee-jerk lows hit in and around the Iran counterstrikes against US interests in Iraq earlier this month. I argued on Friday evening that last week's big story wasn't that the S&P had its worst week since August, but rather that the long-end continued to rally. Now, here we are one or two negative headlines away from 10-year US yields making a run at 1.50% and 10-year German yields back down to -0.39%.

With the front-end anchored by an "on-hold" Fed, shocks arrive at the long-end, which means that as long as the safe-haven bid continues, the curve will bull flatten. That is an issue, as market participants who had banked on Q4's reflation narrative carrying over into the new year were looking for more bear steepening for validation. Instead, we've got this:

The 2s10s has now halved Q4's steepening. We're now inside 17bps.

That's not necessarily some kind of bad omen, but what it underscores is that the duration trade, in all its various manifestations, was (and still is) deeply entrenched. It's going to take more than a couple of decent manufacturing PMI prints and the signing of the “Phase One” Sino-US trade deal to break the spell.

In a testament to that, note that the global stock of negative-yielding debt grew by $1.2 trillion last week alone. Have a look at this chart:

In 2019, the worldwide pile of negative-yielding debt ballooned as manufacturing PMIs fell, which makes sense - the gloomier the growth outlook, the better for bonds (lower yields). The sharp inflection in the red line starting in late August represents the Q4 reflation trade. That is, the global stock of negative-yielding debt shrank (the right scale is inverted) all the way from $17 trillion in August to $11.5 trillion in December, as yields rose in recognition of an improving growth outlook. See that turn downward in the red line over there on the far right-hand side? That "blip" is actually a $1.4 trillion rise in the global pile of negative-yielding debt. The problem is that it's playing out against an inflection for the better in Germany's manufacturing PMI (green line) and expansionary prints on the official China manufacturing gauge, and IHS Markit's gauge of US factory activity (ISM remains the outlier stateside).

That sounds convoluted, but it's not. The point is simply that bond yields are falling again even as factory activity is improving (in Germany) and expanding (in China and the US, again with the caveat that ISM doesn't "agree" with Markit). And that's just to cite PMIs. You could also point to robust industrial production and retail sales data out of China for December, a seemingly imminent end to the year-long export contraction in South Korea, and on and on. The renewed bid for the long-end (the return of the "duration infatuation") is playing out against decent data. That's not good.

As I wrote Monday, there’s a sense in which that doesn’t feel "fair." The data hasn’t been bad, and nothing has really “changed” from November/December to January in terms of the catalysts that underpinned the pro-cyclical rotation trade. The problem in 2020 is that two left-field events (the assassination of Iran’s most revered general and, now, a burgeoning pandemic) tipped the scales back in favor of duration.

When it comes to equities, dealer gamma positioning may well have flipped negative on Monday. That potentially opens the door to the dreaded selling-begets-selling dynamic, as dealers effectively short more on the way down. At the same time, CTA positioning is, at the least, elevated. As for the vol.-targeting crowd, their leverage is probably very high by virtue of how calm markets were in Q4.

The visual is a proxy for vol.-control exposure. What you’ll note is that it’s characterized by a demonstrable “escalator up/elevator down” tendency. Some worry that with exposure now running near the highest levels since just prior to the February 2018 VIX ETN “extinction event,” the market could be set up for a nauseating ride down the elevator.

But, as JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic reminds you, "on average, volatility targeters don’t follow short term equity volatility, but rather medium-term multi-asset volatility." So, those sudden de-risking episodes shown in the chart belie the fact that volatility needs to sustain a broad-based spike in order to trigger de-leveraging.

I wouldn't want to downplay the precarious nature of the current setup. Dealer hedging may exacerbate price action going forward and although it's impossible to say exactly when the CTA de-leveraging would begin in earnest, another sharp downdraft on top of Friday and Monday's selloffs would, by definition, bring us closer to "trigger" levels.

With big-cap tech earnings on deck, along with the Fed, there is a certain extent to which this week is akin to striking matches while standing in a pile of dry leaves and hoping one never lights (I don't know why you'd do that, but I'm feeling lazy with the analogies today). That goes double given the likelihood that more virus headlines are in the cards.

Of course, one (or more) blowout reports from the tech titans could easily turn the tide back in favor of the bulls in equity land.

What's less clear, though, is what catalyst could push yields back higher and re-steepen a curve that looks like it may want to make a run at inverting again.

