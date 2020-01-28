Retirement Strategy: REITs To The Rescue

Dividend payments imply that a company’s management is willing to transfer money from their control to shareholders’ control.

Dividend-paying companies have less internal cash flow available to fund organic growth opportunities.

Dividend-paying securities must have earnings and cash flow to distribute to shareholders, or else their dividend payments wouldn’t be possible.

In a recent article titled, The Omnipotent Roth IRA: Maximizing The Best Tax Shelter In The IRS Code, there were almost 500 comments.

To us, that signifies intense demand for retirement-focused content. As a result, we’ve decided to put together a series of retirement-focused articles in a “Retirement Strategy” series.

When you think about it, everyone reading this article and its “sequels” should benefit – no matter where they are in life. Sooner or later, all of us will have to deal with retirement and retirement-focused planning.

We believe that almost everyone should have a plan that will allow them to achieve their goals with these four objectives in mind:

Standard of Living : What do you want to do and where do you want to live?

: What do you want to do and where do you want to live? Timeline : When do you want to retire? How much do you need to save?

: When do you want to retire? How much do you need to save? Savings/Investments : What type of plan fits your needs?

: What type of plan fits your needs? Risk Profile: What can you afford to gain – and lose?

Whether your goal is for growth or income in retirement, your asset allocation should be in line with these objectives. They can and will play critical roles in achieving your retirement goals.

Your Risk Profile

To us, the risk profile is one of the most essential elements to your retirement strategy. After all, it will influence all your other objectives.

During the past 10 years of writing on Seeking Alpha, I’ve become increasingly observant of these things.

Some favor a higher-risk investment strategy with higher-yielding stocks with zero interest in total returns. Others are more conservative, seeking safe and growing dividends, and always focusing on principal preservation.

Then there are those with more of a “middle of the road” strategy. They want to generate income without sacrificing the sacred nest egg. Once retirement hits though, most investors look to reduce risk by owning shares with dependable dividends.

After all, stocks that generate divided growth outperform those that don’t. As Sure Dividend points out:

“The long-term performance of the dividend aristocrats has handily beaten the markets, delivering returns of 10.85% per year over the past decade compared to 7.51% per year for the S&P 500 index.”

It also points out that:

“Dividends have historically been a strong contributor to the long-term total returns of the broad S&P 500 index – which includes both dividend-paying stocks and non-dividend-paying stocks. Between 1930 and 2015, the contribution from dividends to the S&P 500’s total return was 43%.”

Then it lists three reasons that dividend stocks outperform:

They must have earnings and cash flow to distribute to shareholders – otherwise their payments wouldn’t be possible. They have less internal cash flow to fund organic growth. So corporate management must focus on the best growth opportunities only. It’s harder to make it all about management when dividends are involved.

Josh Peters, in his book The Ultimate Dividend Playbook, summed it up nicely:

“The dividend forces intense discipline on the management team of the company… Dividend increases provide the best possible evidence of dividend safety... I like to see companies with good dividend records, because doing so prompts me to believe that management is committed to maintaining and increasing the dividend.”

What About REITs?

The power of REIT dividends is rooted in the disciplinary concept described by Harvard Professor Michael Jensen. His research article – Agency Costs of Free Cash Flow, Corporate Finance, and Takeovers – describes the free cash flow hypothesis:

Essentially, a company with too much free cash flow will produce internal insufficiency and wasted corporate resources. That then leads to agency costs that detract from stockholder wealth.

Yet REITs don't have that problem. Remember they’re unique since they must pay out at least 90% of taxable income. And most pay out 100%.

As Jensen explains:

“Payouts to shareholders reduce the resources under managers' control, thereby reducing managers' power and making it more likely they will incur the monitoring of the capital markets which occurs when the firm must obtain new capital. Financing projects internally avoids this monitoring and the possibility the funds will be unavailable or available only at high explicit prices.”

Jensen's hypothesis states that, when a company has generated an excessive surplus of free cash flow and there aren’t profitable investment opportunities available, management tends to abuse what they do have, resulting in increased costs.

He also said:

“Managers with substantial free cash flow can increase dividends or repurchase stock and thereby pay out current cash that would otherwise be invested in low-return projects or wasted. This leaves managers with control over the use of future free cash flows, but they can promise to pay out future cash flows by announcing a "permanent" increase in the dividend. “Such promises are weak because dividends can be reduced in the future. The fact that capital markets punish dividend cuts with large stock price reductions is consistent with the agency of free cash flow.”

So let’s look at REIT returns’ systematic superiority and why they’re an important part of retirement portfolios.

The Facts Back the Theory

Keep in mind that REITs provide income, capital appreciation, diversification, and inflation protection – all critical elements to this top-performing asset class’ value proposition.

Portfolio volatility can be decreased by adding assets that have low correlation to other held assets. The chart below from NAREIT compares asset allocations for an optimized portfolio:

It's no secret that REITs have been a great sector to invest in over the decades. In fact, adjusted for inflation since the 1950s, no single asset class has delivered better total returns.

(Source: NAREIT)

Since 1972, U.S. equity REITs – the ones that own physical properties – have delivered almost 12% compound annual growth rate total returns. That didn’t just outperform the broader S&P 500.

It also beat the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and even the small-cap Russell 2000.

That’s the basis for the belief that long-term income-focused investors should have 15%-25% of their portfolios in high-quality REITs. It’s a good rule of thumb for building a diversified and risk-managed portfolio. One that can deliver generous, safe, and growing income – as well as the kind of total returns that can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

Let’s say a REIT has high-quality assets and is run by competent and trustworthy management. In that case, knowing what constitutes a reasonable or attractive price – and then holding it for the long term – is all investors need to achieve great returns.

So let's look at some examples of Buffett's "things you won't believe in your lifetime in securities markets" down below.

Not So Fast (But an Impressive Finish Nonetheless)

The first example is 11/11 Super SWAN dividend king Federal Realty Trust (FRT).

Federal Realty Total Returns Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT

From 1988 to 2005, this legendary REIT underperformed the tech-obsessed S&P 500. In fact from 1988 to the end of 1999 – the tech bubble peak – it was losing to the S&P 500, 6.7% to 19% CAGR.

But notice how, during the past 31 years, FRT actually managed to outperform the broader market. That includes with average rolling returns that proved superior in every time frame.

At the end of 1999, value stocks in general (including REITs like FRT) had been left for dead by growth-manic investors. "Value is dead. Long live growth!" was the battle cry at the time.

As such, FRT was trading at just 7.9 times FFO, offering a yield of 9.5%.

It’s a classic example of Buffett's idea that the market always will surprise you. Such valuations made no fundamental sense.

Yet here's what investors who understood the fundamental facts about FRT have enjoyed since the tech bubble ended.

FRT Total Returns Since 2000

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT

FRT has almost tripled the broader market, and with 58% less long-term volatility to boot. This illustrates how REIT investors who were 100% focused on fundamentals and valuation (the facts and reasoning Buffett was talking about) rather than past performance were vindicated.

Did it take a genius to know that Federal Realty was likely to make a great investment with a 9.5% yield and 7.9x FFO? Absolutely not!

It merely took someone with the right temperament and a long-term focus who wasn't obsessed with "pretty charts."

Why do I bring up FRT as a primary example of the power of temperament to make REIT investors rich?

Good question…

A Once Wall Street Darling

F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

From 2009 to 2016, Simon Property Group (SPG) was a Wall Street darling. It posted 20.5% CAGR total returns and measured from fair value to the bubble high of mid-2016.

From the 2009 lows to the 2016 real estate peak when it was 35% overvalued, SPG delivered 33% CAGR total returns, or 729% total returns. That's more than double the broader market.

However, the "retail apocalypse" sent Simon into a bear market. Its price is down 33% despite FFO/share and dividends rising 18% and 29%, respectively.

As such, it’s gone from being a wonderful company at a dangerous price to a wonderful company at a wonderful price.

Yet many REIT investors don’t want to touch it due to the media's obsession with store closures. Since 2017, 21,000 stores have closed in the U.S., including about 12,500 projected by Coresite in 2019.

That's a record number.

(Source: KIM investor presentation)

What you won’t hear is that about 18,500 stores are set to open in 2019 – meaning there’s no "retail apocalypse," only normal creative destruction where thriving retailers replace failing ones.

Besides, Simon's 207 global properties see 3 billion global visitors each year and generate more than $60 billion in retail sales. Plus, the self-funding REIT has $7 billion in low-cost liquidity available and $1.5 billion in retained cash flow.

Its total redevelopment backlog is $7 billion in size. And it plans to spend about $1.2 billion per year on improving its Class A properties.

Factoring in its historical 7%-8% cash yield on investments and about 2% same-store net operating income (NOI) growth, Simon’s organic growth potential is 4.3%-4.7% CAGR.

Buybacks can then boost that to 5%-6%. And strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) activity could even get it back to historical 7% growth rates.

Maybe more.

Simon Property Group’s Growth Profile

Here are some more facts and figures to consider about Simon:

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.3% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR (likely includes M&A)

(likely includes M&A) Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 7.3% CAGR over the last 20 years

over the last 20 years Realistic long-term growth range: 3%-7%

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 15-18x FFO.

In fact, Reuters' expects almost 9% long-term growth from Simon. Though I personally consider 7% the upper end of a realistic growth range for this Super SWAN REIT.

F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

My base case for SPG – given its world-class management's growth plans and track record on execution – is 5% long-term growth and a return to the lower end of its fair value at 15x FFO.

That's still good enough to generate almost 14% CAGR total returns that could nearly double your investment over the next five years.

SPG Total Returns Since 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SPG

It's also what the REIT has delivered since its 1994 IPO, all while income investors enjoyed 60% less volatility over time.

The Cream Always Rises to the Top

Recently, I saw a comment on Seeking Alpha by someone who explained,

"High-yield value is different from true value investing principles followed by the likes of Klarman and Marks."

That comment seemed worth repeating, especially living in this low-yield environment where quality can’t be ignored. I’m seeing more and more articles published across all media channels that focus on yield without adhering to quality and value.

As I explained at the outset of this article, we consider the investor’s risk profile to be essential. In order to identify sound stocks with a margin of safety, the investor must consider his/her standard of living, timeline, and savings. I’ll put this another way, in the words of Frank J. Williams:

“Men and women certainly should not speculate until they have paid the landlord, the butcher, and the tailor. They should have no doctor’s bills or insurance premiums overdue.”

Let me be clear: Yield chasing is dangerous regardless of your risk tolerance level. While some believe that REITs are overvalued today, I say hogwash! They’re performing in-line with expectations.

Property sectors fundamentals are stable (except for malls and senior housing). And we estimate mid single-digit adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share growth and an average 3.5% dividend yield. That implies returns of 8%-10% in 2020.

Arguably, certain subsectors are richly valued (i.e. manufactured housing and cell towers). But there are other property sectors where we find value.

Intelligent Investing

As any intelligent investor recognizes, methods can be utilized to minimize risk – precisely why we use qualitative tools (such as our R.I.N.O. scoring model) and sector weightings.

Of course, diversification is one of the best tools in our tool kit. This is why we always stress maintaining a balance of REITs and other dividend stocks.

Always remember that REITs are unique. The revenue they generate are from contractual lease contracts, which makes their earnings and dividends much more predictable.

Each and every investor is different, of course. But, in general, we recommend a REIT allocation of 10%-20% based on risk tolerance. Our rule of thumb is that the higher the percentage, the more diversified the REIT portfolio can be.

Though we would definitely not recommend betting the farm on dangerous REITs such as Washington Prime (WPG) and Macerich (MAC).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

