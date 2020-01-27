IPO Update: NexPoint Real Estate Proposes IPO Terms

However, management hasn't provided a first year distribution estimate, so it is difficult to value the IPO.

NREF believes there is a gap in providing commercial real estate lending via its alternative lending capabilities.

The firm intends to operate as a mortgage REIT making loans to commercial property owners in the U.S.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance aims to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-11/A registration statement.

The company provides loan services to commercial property developers and owners in the U.S. and will operate as a mortgage REIT.

NREF management hasn’t provided clarity on its expected first year distribution yield and its comparison figures are inconclusive, so I'll be watching the IPO without participating.

Company & Business

Dallas, Texas-based NexPoint was founded to provide a variety of commercial real estate loans to owners of multifamily, single family, self storage, hospitality and office properties in the top 50 MSAs.

Management is headed by President and Director James Dondero, who has been a member of the Board of NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) since May 2015 and was previously co-founder and president of the firm Highland Capital Management, which was an early company in the credit asset class industry in the U.S.

Notably, Highland filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2019 due to a 'potential judgement being sought against Highland relating to a financial crisis-era fund previously managed by Highland.

NexPoint will be externally managed by its sponsor, NexBank, which is an alternative credit manager that has completed approximately $9 billion in real estate financing transactions since 2012.

Under the management agreement, NREF will pay to the Manager 'an annual management fee of 1.5% of Equity, paid monthly in cash, or, at the election of our Manager, shares of our common stock.'

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by CBRE Research, commercial real estate lending remained strong in Q1 2019 due to stable Federal Reserve policies on rate.

Since then, the Fed has reduced interest rates, providing a strong floor underneath lending activity in commercial real estate.

The main drivers for this expected growth are CMBS conduit lenders retained the largest percentage of the market, with a 31% market share, an increase from 24% in the same period in 2018.Alternative lenders, such as NexPoint's place in the market, closed 14% of loans during Q1 2019, sharply lower than 20% in Q1 2018.However, the report indicated that alternative lenders 'should play a significant role in commercial real estate finance this year, particularly in the bridge and construction lending sectors.'The report's 'Lending Momentum Index' is shown below and presents a more volatile series of oscillations since 2016:

Major competitive vendors include:

The firm will compete with numerous institutional investment types, including the following:

Other REITs

Special finance companies

Public and private funds

Commercial and investment banks

Hedge funds

Mortgage bankers

Commercial finance firms

Insurance companies

Financial Performance

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Net Revenue Period Net Revenue 2019 $ 33,659,914 2018 $ 35,217,149 Operating Income (Margin) Period Operating Margin 2019 $ 12,927,118 38.4% 2018 $ 13,990,339 39.7% Net Income Period Net Income 2019 $ 28,869,558 2018 $ 30,420,814

As of December 31, 2019, the firm had (proforma) $2.79 billion in total assets and $2.45 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

NREF intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The sponsor of the REIT intends to purchase 250,000 shares of the IPO at the IPO price. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.77 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be 100%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Our subsidiary partnerships intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay the amount that will be outstanding under the $95 million Bridge Facility. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used to acquire investments that fit within our investment strategy.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Raymond James, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, and Baird.

Commentary

NREF is seeking public capital to pay off its bridge loan facility as the firm launches.

The company’s financials are curious in that the firm does not provide any guidance about its expected first year distribution yield.

Since distribution yield is the primary metric, I find it odd that management have not divulged its estimate. Perhaps it's a risk management issue - by not disclosing an estimate, they can't be sued later for not meeting the target.

In the absence of that, I’ve calculated an estimated forward distribution yield of 10.69% based on 2019’s numbers, although I suspect that figure is probably too high. The real number is likely to be in the 7% - 9% range, but there's no way to know.

The market opportunity for providing mortgage loans to commercial property owners in the U.S. is large but has numerous competitors.

Management believes there is a significant market gap for alternative lenders to provide mortgage-backed loans to commercial property owners in the U.S.

As a comparable-based valuation, the IPO is difficult to get a clear picture of value, due to the lack of expected first year distribution yield clarity.

Given that uncertainty, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 6, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.