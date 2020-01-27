Revolve: The Future Of Fashion Retail

We are bullish on Revolve and believe that shares have significant upside potential.

Revolve has built a profitable "fashion technology" business by partnering with a network of influencers and celebrities to sell apparel.

Introduction

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a e-commerce company focused on selling high-end apparel by partnering with social media influencers and celebrities. The company offers popular Instagram and other social media influencers cash and/or store credit (to be used on its website) in exchange for curated posts that tag Revolve or any of its affiliated brands.

Revolve IPO'd earlier this year and shares initially soared due to lofty growth expectations, excitement about its unique "fashtech" business model, and strong profitability. However, shares have since plummeted due to broad concerns about the retail sector, valuation, and slowing growth. We believe that this sell-off offers an excellent opportunity to go long RVLV and will explain our bull thesis in this article.

(Source: Fashionista)

Financial Overview (all numbers in millions, except share price)

Share Price $17.64 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 72.66 Market Capitalization 1,281.4 Debt 0 Cash and equivalents 51.15 Enterprise Value 110.12

(Source: TIKR)

Management has avoided debt and has only accepted one outside investment ($15 million) over the course of its 15-year operating history. This is a positive sign to us as we've grown wary of debt-laden retailers who have to pay high interest expense and principal payments.

Revenue growth has remained robust (albeit slowing somewhat) over the past several years:

(Source: TIKR)

The following graph shows RVLV's operating income and margins, which have grown steadily over the past few years:

(Source: TIKR)

Operating margins have increased from 1.8% in 2016 to 8.4% in 2018, an impressive feat considering that many retailers have struggled with the opposite: declining margins and profitability. We believe that RVLV's improving profitability is due to a number of factors:

Cost leveraging - as Revolve's business expands, management can spread out fixed elements of its operating expense across a wider base of sales, leading to higher margins.

Brand image - by carefully cultivating its brand image and hosting the aforementioned events, RVLV has managed to develop customer trust and loyalty, which are essential to maintaining pricing power.

Pricing power - RVLV doesn't do a lot of promotional activity; 75% of its net sales in 2017 were at full price (at least 95% of an item's retail price, page 2 of its S-1).

We also believe RVLV's operating margins should continue to improve as the company exercises operating leverage and generates greater sales. The company does not have a fleet of stores that can add to a company's cost base incrementally (e.g. brick & mortar retailers have to continue opening stores to service new customers), which gives Revolve room to improve margins by generating more online sales.

Business Model

Revolve operates in a highly efficient and data-driven manner by ordering small quantities of new styles from manufacturers and testing the popularity of these styles using proprietary technology (while the company does not disclose specific methods or processes, we'd imagine that the number of likes, comments, and other forms of engagement serve as barometers to gauge a product's popularity).

Styles that Revolve's internal systems show as popular or trendy are then purchased in larger quantities from the manufacturer, which solves two key problems that apparel retailers have historically grappled with:

Revolve does not need to spend much time or resources trying to figure out what styles are popular and will resonate with customers - its internal, proprietary systems tell the company all it needs to know and these insights are backed by cold, hard data.

The company also does not face inventory issues because it is unlikely to order an excessive amount of a specific product (since it knows which styles are popular based on its internal tests). Thus, RVLV's business model is highly efficient and contributes to solid operating margins.

Revolve owns 21 in-house brands (including Superdown, Lovers + Friends, Tularosa, NBD, Raye, Privacy Please, L'Academie, Grlfrnd Denim, Majorelle, h:ours, and others) and also sells apparel and footwear from third-party brands.

Margins on sales of owned brands tend to skew higher than sales of third-party merchandise because Revolve's brands have comparable pricing power as external brands, unlike most private-label clothing which typically discounted to attract customers (page 2 of S-1).

The company also operates a business called FWRD that sells designer clothes and accessories. Management believes there are natural synergies between FWRD and Revolve since Revolve customers may move to shop at FWRD as they grow older and their disposable income increases.

Revolve and FWRD generated 83% and 17% of RVLV's net sales in 2018, respectively. FWRD and Revolve's average order value was $653 and $258 in 2018, respectively (page 64 of S-1).

Revolve Awards and Events

Simply paying influencers to post products doesn't cut it in today's ultra-competitive retail environment. Revolve has done a great job of building a community and real engagement across its social media following by hosting popular events such as the Revolve Festival, which is a Coachella after-party filled with today's most popular influencers and celebrities.

The company also hosts an annual awards show called Revolve Awards to honor and bestow awards on the "Entrepreneur of the Year", "Beauty Brand of the Year", "Model of the Year", etc. This event attracts a lot of press attention which further elevates the Revolve platform and improves its brand image.

Revolve's management has done an impressive job of identifying one of the key problems with traditional retailers: they don't cultivate an active relationship with their customers, which leads to weaker customer retention and lack of brand loyalty. We're certainly generalizing here but RVLV management puts it best (page 4 of S-1):

We believe that traditional retailers, with their emphasis on appealing to broad demographic ranges, have struggled to create personal connections with these younger consumers.

These events are efforts by Revolve to create a genuine emotional connection between it and its customers. We believe that because of these efforts, buying clothes from Revolve has a psychological effect of feeling like one is a part (to some extent) of the Revolve community.

Reasons for the Sell-Off

RVLV shares have declined by nearly two-thirds due to a number of concerns, which we'll outline here.

Negative Perceptions of Social Media

Social media has come under fire recently due to concerns about mental health issues among screen-glued adolescents and teenagers; privacy concerns related to Facebook's mishandling of user data; and the power granted to individuals on social media to cyberbully and otherwise target strangers anonymously.

We believe that this has indirectly led to weakness in Revolve's equity price since Revolve's entire business revolves around social media and the psychological desire of young consumers across the world to covet a certain product or piece of apparel because their favorite model or influencer is wearing it.

However, we think these concerns are largely invalid (with respect to Revolve's potential as an investment) since 1) social media is here to stay and 2) we believe that using celebrities and influencers to sell one's products is a viable business strategy that will only continue increasing in effectiveness.

It's very natural for one to follow celebrities and influencers on social media and aspire to be like them given the glamorous, picturesque lives that they appear to live. We think it's only natural that consumers would then purchase apparel worn by these individuals.

Retail Sector Weakness

Retail is also not seen as a business with strong competitive moats and barriers to entry, which has also likely led to investor angst about RVLV's future. Selling clothes using a network of Instagram influencers isn't the most compelling elevator pitch, which has likely gotten Revolve lumped in together with low-margin retailers.

However, typical concerns about retail don't apply to Revolve. The company doesn't sell any apparel in-store, which renders worries about declining mall traffic invalid. In theory, Revolve should benefit from growing e-commerce retail sales (and declining traffic at brick & mortar stores) since the company sells clothes exclusively via its websites.

In addition, the company is not burdened by large operating lease obligations and operates in a very capital efficient manner since most of its edge comes in the form of its human capital and proprietary algorithms that help the company sell the hottest apparel.

Slowing Sales Growth

Revolve's sales growth has slowed somewhat in recent years. The company posted net sales growth of 28%, 25%, and 22% in 2017, 2018, and 9M 2019, respectively. We aren't terribly concerned about this since growth is bound to slow as RVLV grows its sales base and we'd rather management focus on growing the business profitably instead of "buying sales" by engaging in brand-destructive promotional activity.

RVLV's gross margins have also expanded considerably from 46.6% in 2016 to 53.8% during 9M 2019 (2018 gross margins were 52.9%), which is a great sign to us since this shows that management has been able to grow sales while maintaining its pricing power.

In addition, we believe that the company will be able to maintain strong sales growth for the foreseeable future due to growth opportunities across its beauty segment, men's apparel (Revolve currently focuses on women's apparel), and international sales.

Revolve has significant room to expand given that there are currently ~44 million women in the U.S. aged 15-34.

2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 TTM Active Customers 712 842 1,175 1,430 YoY Growth 18.3% 39.5% 21.7%

(Source: page 15 of RVLV S-1 filing)

Excluding women outside of the U.S. and men, 10% of 44 million implies a potential customer base of 4.4 million people for Revolve (the company had 1.43 million unique, active customers as of Q3 2019, which are defined as customers who have previously made a purchase from Revolve any time during the preceding 12-month period).

The wonderful thing about the internet is that it (in theory) makes anyone with a viable internet connection a potential customer, which speaks to the tremendous potential of Revolve's business. Management seems to be keenly aware that online apparel sales can become a very unprofitable, low-margin business and is clearly working to avoid that by focusing on building a genuine brand and maintaining pricing power.

Valuation

We think this pullback presents an excellent opportunity to go long RVLV because the company's valuation has reset considerably.

(Source: Author's calculations using data from TIKR)

RVLV's market cap is now $1.28 billion, which leads to an EV of $1.23 billion when one factors in the company's net cash position. RVLV's current PE multiple is 32.6x; Analyst estimates for FY 2020 EPS are around $0.69, which leads us to a forward PE multiple of 25.6x.

Management said on the Q3 call that it expects $53 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2019 (at the midpoint), which equates to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 23.2x. We think these numbers are very reasonable given that RVLV is growing sales by ~20% annually while maintaining strong operating margins.

Free cash flows have also improved dramatically in recent years:

(RVLV S-1 filing)

Capital expenditures increased in 2019 to support the build-out of fulfillment and distribution centers (Q3 call):

For the past few quarters, the build out of our new fulfillment infrastructure has been a headwind to free cash flow. These investments are now largely behind us, so we are well positioned for cash flow generation going forward. This healthy cash flow generation has further strengthened our balance sheet. As of September 30, we had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $51.1 million, an increase of 14% from June 30 of this year.

Assuming capital expenditures revert back to 2018 levels, RVLV should be able to generate $30-35 million in annual free cash flow. This will allow the company to invest in existing and future growth opportunities as well as shore up its balance sheet.

We believe that RVLV is currently being valued like a traditional retailer without sufficient consideration for its 1) strong sales growth and excellent profit margins, 2) ability to scale its business internationally and across different product segments, and 3) management's history of efficient capital allocation and prudent cost management.

A share price of $30 implies a PE multiple of 43.5x (using 2020 earnings estimates), which we think provides a fairer valuation of RVLV that reflects the bullish points encapsulated above.

Citron Research published a bullish note on Revolve earlier this year with a price target of "$50 and beyond", pointing out that Revolve is one of the leaders in a new industry vertical that can be described as "fashion technology": using data and algorithmic marketing strategies to reduce inventory build-up, identify hot trends and styles, and market to more consumers in a cost-efficient manner.

While we think $50 may be a bit of a stretch, we largely agree with the sentiments expressed in the note and believe that long-term investors in Revolve will be rewarded handsomely as the company eventually reaps the rewards of its ongoing efforts to turn fashion retail into a data-driven, capital-light business.

Risks

There are a number of considerable risks associated with an investment in Revolve, which include the following:

Competitive Pressure - Revolve operates in a very competitive industry: publicly-traded competitors like Farfetch (FTCH) and private companies like Fashion Nova operate under similar business models and traditional retailers are making efforts to expand their digital presence. Growing competitive pressure exposes RVLV to sales growth deceleration and margin compression, which would likely continued to continued share price weakness.

Rising Costs - As digital sales of apparel and footwear continue to increase, demand for influencers and product ambassadors are bound to rise, which would lead to greater costs for Revolve since the company markets its products by paying social media users to wear and post images on social media platforms.

Influencers will likely get more negotiating leverage as competition for online sales grows, which will cause Revolve and its competitors to offer more and more compensation.

Social Media Backlash - While we personally think that social media use is only going to expand, there is a possibility that backlash against social media platforms and the large tech companies behind them will intensify. This would lead to parents being more restrictive with regards to their children's screen time and adults choosing to spend less time online, which would negatively impact Revolve.

Regulatory Concerns - Revolve is also exposed to regulatory risks as the Federal Trade Commission continues to issue new legislation meant to regulate the influencer business. The FTC recently issued guidelines that require influencers to disclose any paid advertisements or sponsored posts. Although this doesn't seem particularly harmful, there's a chance that the FTC could issue harsher regulatory frameworks in the future which would make it harder for Revolve's business.

Conclusion

Revolve investors have undergone quite the roller coaster over the past year as shares spiked (and then plummeted) after a buzzy IPO. Now that the dust has settled, we are bullish on Revolve shares and believe that the company has a long and profitable growth runway ahead of it.

Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or comments either via the comments section below or through email (email address is located in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.