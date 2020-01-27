KORU Medical Systems Growth Is Set To Continue

However, we see little reason for further valuation multiple expansion as the shares seem fairly fully valued.

The company is enjoying multiple growth vectors pushing the shares higher as its home infusion solutions are a major cost saver for the healthcare system.

The shares of recently re-branded KORU Medical Systems (KRMD), formerly known as Repro Med Systems, a provider of home and specialty infusion systems have been on a tear.

We see the company benefiting from:

Increasing diagnosis of PI deficiencies

Increasing adoption of SCIg therapies

Huge cost advantages of at home infusion (using the company's Freedom systems).

The company produces easy to use infusion systems, including the Freedom Integrated Infusion System like the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company also offer a line of rescue and ambulatory equipment known as the RES-Q-VAC Hand-Held Medical Suction.

An important advantage is that patients can use these at home, from the earnings deck:

This technology can be used in multiple indications and generally the company addresses the IG (Immunoglobulin) market in which IG therapies treating neurological conditions, blood disorders and immune disorders, from the LD Micro Conference Presentation:

According to Zion Marketresearch:

According to the report, the global intravenous immunoglobulin market was approximately USD 9.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 16.42 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.6% between 2019 and 2025.

And, from Allied Marketresearch:

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

There are 11 IVIg drugs cleared by the FDA from 7 pharmaceutical companies, however a subset of these called SCIg therapies are generally more preferred by patients as they can be administered more easy and hence at home (with the company's devices, among others), so they are more frequently prescribed.

The company works closely with SCIg drugmakers like CSL Behring (Hitenza) and Grifols (Xembify) which produce medicines for PI.

Here are the two categories of indications where KORU's products are used:

PIDD: Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases , containing more than 300 diseases due to defects in the immune system.

, containing more than 300 diseases due to defects in the immune system. CIDP: Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, an immune mediated disorder of the peripheral nervous system with clinical features that include weakness, sensory loss, imbalance, pain and impaired ambulation which may lead to substantial disability.

From the earnings deck:

The company is the market leader for IG infusion systems for both PIDD and CIDP. Since these are lifelong conditions, the company benefits from its razor and blades business model as there are important recurring revenues of roughly $750 per patient per year for PIDD and higher for CIDP patients as this involves more frequent doses (of Hizentra, the leading drug from CSL Behring).

Growth

There is a significant market opportunity for the company:

Increasing diagnosis of PI deficiencies

Increasing adoption of SCIg

Cost advantages of at home infusion

New products

Clinical trials

International

PI, or primary immuno-deficiencies are often not diagnosed, from the Q3CC:

Primary immunodeficiencies remain significantly under-diagnosed. Remember, in the PADD market just 26% of the estimated 270,000 patient population are receiving IG therapy today.

Apart from the health consequences, this lack of diagnosis also leads to much higher cost, from the earnings deck:

These figures are backed up by other studies (Q3CC):

One such study, which was referenced in the Modell article analyzed over 30,000 medical records and estimated the cost of hospitalizations for CIDP, between 2010 and 2012, at $2.1 billion. Each CIDP hospitalization costs an average of $68,000 and patients with CIDP also had lengths of stay 50% longer than controls.

A second advantage for KORU is that there is a shift to SCIg (Sub-QIg in the quote below) therapies, because these have advantages over the IVIg ones as they (Q3CC):

eliminates the need for venous access, which can be troublesome for those with low blood pressure, poor veins or other difficulty with venous access, such as the very young and frail. The ability to infuse at home provides a sense of autonomy, as patients are not required to travel to their doctor's office or medical center, or require a caregiver at home for their infusion. These patients can self-infuse on their own schedules and even do so during their day-to-day activities. Sub-QIG absorption is gradual and the therapeutic peaks and troughs associated with IVIG are eliminated with sub-QIG, as the level of drug stays at a constant level in the body for a much longer period. This can produce a more consistent and sustained healthy feeling for patients.

SCIg drugs are administered more frequently (weekly) compared to IVIg drugs (every 3-4 weeks) so this also brings benefits for drug companies to focus on them. Summarizing, from the earnings deck:

And the third advantage is that these SCIg drugs can be administered at home with the help of KORU's Freedom products, bringing in ease of use, from the earnings deck:

But there are great cost advantages attached to home infusion, which helps adoption, from the earnings deck:

The company is also going to introduce new needle sets in the form of the HIgH-Flo Super26, which a study concluded (Q3CC):

decreased infusion time, improved patient comfort and overall satisfaction, and registered no changes in pain, site swelling, or leakage.

The study was small and compared the new needle sets with the current ones, the HIgH-Flo 26 Gauge Needle Sets. The company has received FDA clearance for a commercial launch in Q1.

Management argued that its sales to pharmaceutical companies engaged in clinical trials increased significantly in Q3 so here is another growth opportunity, as some of these drugs in development might clear the regulatory hurdles.

The company is still selling very little overseas so here is another growth opportunity as well, from the 10-Q:

Management indicated that they are planning an expansion in Europe, working with their pharma partners. They think the overseas market opportunity is 2-3x that of the US market.

Management sees its expansion in three phases, from the earnings deck:

The longer term financial goals are (Q3CC):

We continue to manage the business towards our goal of a $50 million run rate by the year-end 2022, improving our operating efficiencies to drive us towards our 70% margin goal and generating 20% organic revenue growth year-over-year.

Finances

The company has been able to grow nicely over the years, from the earnings deck:

Q3 involved a bit of an acceleration, from the earnings deck:

However, the 45.9% growth in revenue is a bit inflated by a large order from a domestic distributor (and some modest price increases). Management specifically warned that these large distribution orders can be lumpy so there are no guarantees for the coming quarters.

On the other hand, the company still incurred $900K in litigation cost for two cases which it has won, but the other party has appealed the decisions.

Margins

Very good increase in adjusted EBITDA margin which increased 89% in Q3 y/y to 35.1% with adjusted EBITDA at $2.1M, suggesting considerable operational leverage.

Cash

The company had a $500K operational cash outflow over the first three quarters of 2019 but this is all due to a $2M increase in accounts receivable so there doesn't seem to be any serious cash problems. The company has $5.1M in cash and no debt and 44.4M shares (fully diluted).

Valuation

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.10 this year and $0.08 the next.

Conclusion

There can be little doubt the company is faced with huge opportunities. However, at nearly $6 a share and with 44.4M shares fully diluted, the company enjoys a market cap of $262M, which is 10x 2020 sales which we find fairly fully valued. That still leaves considerable upside through growth and operational leverage.

