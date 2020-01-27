Hummingbird Delivers In Q4 2019 But I'm Out

However, I think there are four red flags in the Q4 operational update and I have lost faith in this company and its management.

The company has found a partner for its stalled Dugbe gold project and it aims to have a net cash position in H2 2020.

Hummingbird produced more than 33,000 ounces of gold in Q4 2019 at AISC of $839 per ounce.

Introduction

Back in October 2019, I wrote here in SA that I expected Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUMRF) to pour around 33,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2019. I reiterated this forecast two weeks ago here.

Well, the results are in and I was pretty close – Hummingbird produced a total of 33,892 ounces, making Q4 2019 its strongest operational quarter to date.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

However, I’m out. There are several red flags in the operational update and the questions I sent the company are still unanswered. Summarized, the red flags include large ore stockpiles at unknown grade; increase in net debt; obscure partner for the Dugbe project in Liberia; and confusion regarding the calculation of gold inventory on hand.

I’ve lost faith in the business and the management and I’m out of patience after holding shares in this company for more than two years.

The good

Let’s start with the good news from the operational update. Production continued to improve thanks to the second ball mill at the Yanfolila gold mine and AISC decreased slightly to $839 per ounce from $849 per ounce in Q3 2019.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

Hummingbird also invested in low cost put options at a strike price of $1,350 per ounce over 60,000 ounces of gold, which protects the company from a slump in gold prices in the first half of 2020.

In addition, the company finally managed to find a partner to advance its stalled Dugbe gold project in Liberia. The partner will invest at least $30 million in exploration to boost the project’s massive 4.2 Moz resource, and deliver a feasibility study.

Hummingbird reiterated it’s targeting a net cash position for the second half of 2020 and it expects to be debt-free by the end of the first half of 2021.

And that’s pretty much it for the good news.

The bad

There are four major red flags for me in the Q4 operational update and I asked the company about them. There’s no answer so far.

1) Large stockpiles and their grade

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

As you can see, Hummingbird has been stockpiling significant amounts of ore over the past three quarters. Why is the company stockpiling so much ore? In Q4, ore mined was almost twice as much the amount of ore processed.

My concern here is that there could be something wrong with the mine plan and the company could be stockpiling very low-grade ore and processing only the high-grade material. As you can see from the recent reserve update for Yanfolila, the average grade of the stockpiles as of October 31 was just 1.65 g/t:

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

Unlike Hummingbird, most gold producers release information about the average grade of mined ore.

2) Net debt and FCF

Two weeks ago, I wrote that I expected Hummingbird to reduce its net debt by around $16 million during Q4 2019. I thought FCF from Yanfolila was going to be some $19 million, but the company had agreed to settle a claim from Taurus Funds Management for $2.5 million at the end of September.

Well, net debt actually rose by $2 million during Q4 2019. Hummingbird explained that it had significantly decreased trade and other payables, which had grown at the beginning of this year due to the issues at Yanfolila at the end of 2018. I don’t buy into this explanation.

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

As you can see, trade and other payables in Q2 2019 were only $9.6 million above the level in Q2 2018. I think some of the difference can be attributed to the installation of a $13 million second ball mill at Yanfolila in July 2019.

The increase in net debt during Q4 is concerning and I think Hummingbird should’ve given an update on the level of trade and other payables for the end of the quarter.

3 ) The partner for Dugbe

It’s been clear for a long time that Hummingbird was searching for a partner for Dugbe as the project is too large for the company to develop alone. According to the 2013 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), the initial capex stands at a whopping $212 million while the net present value is $337 million using $1,500 per ounce and a 10% discount rate. The initial capex can be decreased to $143 million if contract mining is used, but it’s still a large project for a company of Hummingbird’s caliber.

I already mentioned that I think it’s positive that Hummingbird has found a partner to develop Dugbe as it’s been searching for one for a long time and there has been very little development for the project over the past six years. What I don’t like are the terms as well as the lack of info on the partner, ARX Resources Limited. It’s a company based in the British Virgin Islands and that’s pretty much all investors know. Given Hummingbird’s failed partnership on the Kobada gold project in Mali and the controversial investment in the Bunker Hill zinc project in the USA, I was hoping for the company to find a reputable partner for Dugbe. The management of Hummingbird doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to M&A.

Also, the conditions look bad. The deal doesn’t seem to include cash, only an undisclosed stake in an unknown company that has to invest $30 million in exploration and deliver a PFS. Furthermore, unsettling for investors not knowing what ARX Resources is worth.

4 ) Gold inventory calculations don’t seem to add up

As of Q3 2019, Hummingbird’s gold stocks stood at 2,800 ounces. In Q4, the company poured 33,892 ounces and sold 31,278 ounces. So, gold stocks should be 5,414 ounces, but there are just 2,900 ounces of gold inventory on hand.

In Q2, gold inventory on hand was 3,500 ounces and the difference between production and gold sold in Q3 was 111 ounces. Yet, inventory on hand moved by 700 ounces between Q2 and Q3. I’m not saying something is wrong, but this metric is unclear for investors and should be better explained by Hummingbird. There’s confusion among shareholders on the message boards.

I haven't seen other gold producers use this metric in production updates. For example, fellow AIM-listed sector player Shanta (OTC:SAAGF) updates investors on cash and available liquidity and the latter includes the sale value of bullion available for sale at the end of the period. Surely, a much clearer metric than gold inventory on hand.

Conclusion

My wife told me a joke about how investing works. Imagine buying a pair of rabbits. After a month, they become six. When their number grows to twelve, you buy a larger cell. After ten months, you already have a few hundred rabbits and you buy new cells ... But all of a sudden, there's a flood and all of your rabbits drown. Then you're haunted day and night by one thought: "Why didn't I, the fool, buy carp from the start!".

Hummingbird has been underdelivering for years now with the promise of a brighter future. Just two weeks ago, I was bullish on the company but now I think it’s best to avoid this one as it could be a drowning rabbit. There are red flags which could just boil down to a lack of transparency, but taking into account the management’s tendency to deliver bad news at the last possible moment, I don’t plan to stick around to find out. I’m focusing the mining part of my portfolio on South Africa-focused manganese ore miner Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF).

