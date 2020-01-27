Covanta's 6.6% Dividend Yield May Be Safer Than What Bears Are Saying

This article discusses why the company should be believed and why the stock is likely worth 15-20% more than the present price.

In other words, the $1 per share dividend cost, which Covanta has paid for the past 4 years, is secure, if what Covanta projects comes true in Q4.

Or did it? Not according to Covanta. Even more surprising, Covanta projects its FCF will be as high as $145 million for 2019. This covers the $136 million dividend cost.

Covanta Holding Corp, the waste-to-energy company, has a much more secure dividend than it may seem. For example, Covanta has made only $9 million FCF so far this year.

Covanta Holding Corp's 6.6% Dividend Yield - is it Secure?

Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) is a waste-to-energy conversion company. It is sort of a utility. The company contracts with municipalities to handle their waste. It earns revenue from Tip fees for removing waste as well as from selling any recovered metals.

You can read a typical, but well-written research bearish article on Covanta from September 2019 by Freedom in Retirement, "Why I Would Not Invest in Covanta."

I thought this thesis was interesting, but I wanted to investigate the company's finances. After all, a 6.6% dividend yield opportunity should not be easily overlooked.

CVA pays a dividend of $1 per share. It has paid the same dividend for the past 4 years.

There is good reason to believe that it will continue paying the same dividend. You will see this after reading my article. I also estimate that CVA stock is worth 15 to 20% more.

Can Covanta Afford the Dividend?

The key issue is whether the $1.00 per share dividend is secure. Can the company continue paying this dividend? Is it covered by the company's free cash flow ("FCF")?

At first glance at the company's financials, the answer appears to be no.

For example, its earnings do not support the dividend, at least for the past several years.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA, from a compilation of data from the company and Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the actual FCF data provided by the company in its SEC 10-Q filings also do not support the purported dividend:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA, based on the data from the company's 10-Q filings and estimates by Hake based on this data

However, let's look at what the company says. I found this quite surprising.

First of all, the Q3 2019 10-Q shows the following:

Source: 10-Q Q3 2019

FCF is cash flow from operations ("CFFO") minus capital expenditures ("capex"), which is also known in 10-Q's as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment."

In this case, the 10-Q shows that, for the first nine months of 2019, there was CFFO of $111 million minus capex of $121 million. This leaves an FCF loss of $9 million for that time period.

Here is what Covanta says in its earnings presentation:

Source: Covanta Q3 2019 Presentation

You see my point. How does the company go from a YTD FCF of negative $9 million, to a full year 2019 guidance of $120 million to $145 million? The amount it must make in Q4 2019 is $129 million to $154 million.

First of all, that is impressive. Second, there must be a good explanation.

Covanta's Explanation for a Huge Uptick in 2019 FCF

Here is what Covanta said in its conference call:

Source: Q3 Conference Call Transcript

The company then gave an explanation for its optimism and referred to the following slide:

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Q3 Conference Call Transcript

I highlighted the portions in yellow that help provide an explanation. Some changes in working capital that were negative and caused losses for FCF purposes will no longer come into play.

FCF is net income plus addbacks like depreciation and amortization, plus any changes in working capital items like receivables or payables, minus capex.

In Q4, according to Covanta, there will be changes in working capital that will now turn into "sizable improvements" in the company's cash flow generation.

I will be honest. I cannot reconcile the changes in working capital to the expected gain in FCF for 2019 during Q4. This is after a loss of $9 million in FCF for the first nine months of 2019. So, that equates to an "improvement" of $129 million to $154 million.

For example, the changes in working capital that Covanta said were negative effects of $63 million in Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018. But how does the absence of that amount turn into an increase or improvement in FCF of up to $154 million in Q4? I can't figure that out.

But I am willing to give the benefit of the doubt to the company. I am not an accountant. I also do not have access to their full accounts to do some kind of reconciliation. In other words, there is not enough information to verify what the company is predicting for Q4.

The Effect on Covanta's Dividend Going Forward

So, giving effect to the company's statement, it appears that the dividend cost of $136 million for 2019 and 2020 going forward will be covered:

Source: Hake

In fact, the company says its goal is to reach $250 million in FCF by the middle of the 2020s:

Source: 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference November 2019

The company seems pretty confident based on its contracted customer base, its energy outlook and its estimate of metal pricing that it can achieve the year-end 2019 FCF figure and even the $250 million mid-20s FCF goal.

All I care about is whether the company's FCF, with a reasonable explanation, covers the $1.00 dividend per share. That makes the CVA stock dividend yield of 6.57% reasonably secure.

Valuing CVA Stock

Assuming CVA continues to pay the $1.00 dividend per share, we can project out several years. Let's assume, in addition, that the dividend yield at that time will have dropped a bit. That is likely, given that the company's FCF will be higher, and investors will have pushed up the yield.

Source: Hake

If the yield falls to 6% from 6.57% today and the dividend per share stays at $1.00, the stock price will rise to $16,.67. This represents an upside of almost 10% from today.

Let's also assume that the dividend per share is increased by 10% to $1.10 per share and the dividend yield falls to 6.0%:

Source: Hake

So, on average, CVA stock will be worth at least 15% higher than today, if these assumptions hold up.

Now, if we add in the dividends paid out in one year, $1.00 per share, the total return will be between 16% and 27%:

Source: Hake

That means that CVA stock will provide an expected return of between 15% and 22% on average, including dividends paid, assuming the dividend yield will fall. I expect that the yield will start to drop once the company's FCF starts to rise as predicted by the company.

Summary and Conclusion

CVA's dividend yield of 6.6% looks to be fairly secure if the company delivers on its forecast that full-year 2019 FCF will be between $120 million and $145 million. That is because the dividend costs about $136 million per year at $1.00 per share.

It also implies that the dividend yield will likely fall, and therefore, the stock will be worth more. I estimate that the total return will be between 15% and 22% over the next year.

