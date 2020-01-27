SailPoint: Time To Lock In Gains

Executive turnover is also high. SailPoint has elected to terminate its COO role and bring on a CRO instead, which may cause disruptions in the sales pipeline.

SailPoint's total revenue growth continues to hover in the mid-teens, while subscription revenue growth has seen signs of slowing down.

In the last few months of 2019, many of the beaten-down tech stocks of the year got a chance to rebound in the broader market swell. SailPoint (SAIL) was a company that fell into this bucket. The software company, best known for its identity governance tools that help to secure personnel across an organization, was pummeled last year for "sales execution issues" (one of the first of many software companies to echo similar concerns in the year) that caused its revenue growth to drop from the mid-20s to the teens. Since then, SailPoint has pumped huge investments into sales and marketing, while refocusing its executive leadership to drive new business.

The results are spoken for in SailPoint's share price, which has risen ~25% since last quarter:

Data by YCharts

When I last wrote on SailPoint, the company was at a trough value of ~$20 and I believed it to be undervalued. Back then trading at ~5.75x FY19 revenues, I posited that the company would be able to hit a price target of $26 and achieve a multiple expansion to 7x FY19 revenues.

With that price now in spitting distance, investors would be wise to lock in gains on SailPoint and invest elsewhere. For the stock to see continued appreciation, in my view, it would have to execute on much better fundamentals. Instead, the SailPoint story remains very much muted, as revenue growth continues to sink far beneath prior-year levels. The company also continues to blame lower margins on a transition to SaaS (although this has been in place for quite some time now, and this is a transition that should eventually yield higher profitability).

I also see some concerns on executive turnover. Recall that in May, the company brought on a new CFO while pivoting its then-CFO, Cam McMartin, to a COO role to directly oversee go-to-market changes and bring renewed focus to SailPoint's sales teams. We can more or less now say that McMartin's tenure was successful - Wall Street analysts have called out improved execution and we've seen positive stock price reactions to SailPoint's most recent quarters.

But now, less than one year into the role, SailPoint announced that it would be transitioning McMartin onto a board seat and eliminate the COO position. In his place, the company is bringing on a new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) from the outside. Such a whirlwind transition in the company's go-to-market leadership has proven, in the past, to be disruptive to sales pipelines in other companies, and we have to be cognizant of that same risk in SailPoint.

The bottom line on SailPoint: with shares having risen so sharply in the past few months and hitting my price target, I'm shifting to a neutral stance on the company. There are far better buys available in the market right now.

Subscription growth decelerates; margins continue to decay

A look at SailPoint's most recent third-quarter results helps to flesh out the idea that, despite the proclamations of improved execution, SailPoint's results aren't much to write home about and certainly don't merit further multiples expansion. See the company's Q3 revenue results below:

Figure 1. SailPoint revenue trends Source: SailPoint Q3 earnings release

SailPoint's revenues grew at 15% y/y in Q3, decelerating three points from last quarter's 18% y/y growth rate. Perhaps even more chilling, however, was the fact that subscription revenue growth decelerated to 34% y/y growth - down from 40% y/y last quarter.

Management hasn't called out any concerns with the latest sales trends. Per CFO Jason Ream's comments on the most recent earnings call:

Renewal rates remain consistent with historical trends, which we believe to be attractive relative to industry norms. Maintenance continues to represent a majority of the dollar growth in subscription revenue, but is bolstered by a growing contribution from faster-growing SaaS subscriptions."

Judging how SailPoint is performing, however, is becoming tricky. We know that over time, subscription revenue streams tend to generate far greater customer lifetime value than one-time license deals. Yet it's difficult to see SailPoint's huge license revenue streams decline (-4% y/y this quarter) and not see the subscription revenues sufficient to replace them.

At the same time, SailPoint is blaming this subscription/SaaS transition for its declining profitability. Pro forma gross margins fell one point to 80% in Q3, down from 81% in 3Q18, which the company attributed to a greater subscription mix of revenues.

Year-to-date, SailPoint's operating margins have also suffered greatly. YTD operating income is down -62% y/y to just $7.9 million, representing an operating margin of 4.0% - down 820bps from 12.2% in the year-ago quarter. One of the biggest culprits here is a huge rise in sales and marketing expenses, up 36% y/y in the year-to-date on a GAAP basis. This is a clear representation of SailPoint's efforts to improve growth, though the rise in sales costs is sharply higher than the year-to-date revenue growth of 19% y/y.

Figure 2. SailPoint operating income trends Source: SailPoint Q3 earnings release

Of course, nothing here is jarringly concerning - yet. However, these results don't offer justification for SailPoint shares to keep rallying.

One of the original theses supporting a bull case for SailPoint, especially in the early days of its IPO, was that its previously private equity-backed history would have imprinted a leaner, more profitable operating structure into the company. For a time, this was true - SailPoint boasted some of the highest operating margins and cash flows for a mid-cap company of its scale. Now, however, we can see some of this performance beginning to erode. Of course, margins may pick back up once the company is further along in its subscription transition, but until we get any concrete assurances on a margin turnaround, SailPoint appears appropriately priced.

Key takeaways

SailPoint has had a good run in the last few months of 2019, but it's time to move on to other trades. The company's valuation has appropriately re-rated, but its fundamental performance - with decelerating subscription growth and decaying operating margins - doesn't really offer much fuel for the rally. Stay on the sidelines here and lock in gains.

The company next reports fourth-quarter earnings on February 24.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.