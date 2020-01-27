Old Republic International: A P/B Ratio Case

Potential investors could view the market's track record of valuing Old Republic and decide it has limited upside. Or, they could see the track record as providing a floor to the insurer's share price.

From a DGI perspective, it's increased its dividend 38 years, offers an above-average yield and low payout ratio. But, its dividend growth rate in the past ten years trails peers.

It reported 2019 full-year results on January 23. Book value improved a healthy 16% year-over-year. Still, the company's valuation lags the other P&C companies on the Dividend Champions List.

DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) investors are naturally drawn to dividend-growing companies with strong cash positions. Property & Casualty insurance companies should typically fall into that category.

An insurance company is sitting on a lot of cash, not just from the equity that it has to put up, but also from the incoming insurance premiums that the policyholders have paid for the insurance contracts.

Some of the cash in an insurance company's coffers is earmarked for future payouts on insurance claims. This bucket is considered a liability on the balance sheet. The remainder is referred to as the "float". The float is invested to generate additional income. Thus, an insurance company has two primary measures of success - underwriting (taking on risk for a fee) and investing. Should it excel at both, the company should be able to not only weather the downturns, but also, share its return with shareholders through dividends as well as grow those dividends.

P&C Insurance Companies As Dividend Champions

The Dividend Champions List tracks companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 25 years. There are but 138 companies on the list in total. Only six P&C insurance companies appear on the list - Chubb Limited (CB), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Erie Indemnity (ERIE), Mercury General (MCY), Old Republic (ORI) and RLI Corporation (RLI). Cincinnati Financial, at 59 years, is also a Dividend King with a 50+ year track record. RLI and Old Republic are at least halfway to the Dividend King goal at 44 years and 38 years, respectively.

Of these six companies, dividend yields range from approximately 1% for RLI to over 5% for Mercury General. The average yield for the six is 2.7%. The average yield for all Dividend Champions is 2.4%.

The ten-year average dividend growth rate ranges from less than 1% for Mercury General to 9.9% for Chubb. The average of the ten-year average dividend growth rate for the six P&C insurance companies is 4.8%. For the complete list of Dividend Champions, this average is 7.9%.

The payout ratio ranges from 35.7% for Old Republic to 70.6% for Erie Indemnity. For the six, the average payout ratio is 48%. For all Dividend Champions, the average payout ratio is 62%.

The P/B Ratio Case

It would be tempting to simply target investing in the P&C insurance company offering the highest yield or the more generous increase. But, it's recommended P&C insurance companies be valued based on price-to-book [P/B] ratios specifically by highly-respected investor, Warren Buffett.

We believe Buffett has generally used the rule of buying insurance companies near a P/B value of 1.2x (and selling them at a P/B of 2.0x).

The book value per share is determined by dividing the company's equity (assets less liabilities) by the number of outstanding shares. Thus, when assets grow faster than liabilities, a company's book value will increase. If a P&C insurance company's share price does not keep pace with the growth in book value, it could be considered undervalued.

P&C Company Share Price Book Value P/B Ratio Chubb Limited $152.50 $120.33 1.27 Cincinnati Financial $106.50 $56.86 1.87 Erie Indemnity $167.00 $21.40 7.8 Mercury General $48.50 $32.54 1.49 Old Republic $23.50 $19.98 1.18 RLI $95.00 $22.17 4.28

Source: Author-created from Seeking Alpha data

Old Republic's Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results

Of the six P&C insurance companies on the Dividend Champions List, only one, Old Republic, would be considered undervalued based on Buffett's guideline. Though, Chubb is a close second.

The P&C insurer reported fourth quarter and full year results on January 23, 2020. On the underwriting front, the company reported a 5.1% year-over-year increase for the full year in net premiums and fees earned at $5.99 billion. On the investing front, investment income increased 4.4% year-over-year at $450.7 million. Total operating revenue in 2019, at $6.58 billion, was 5.1% greater than the $6.26 billion generated in 2018. It is important to note these gains were generated in spite of the anticipated decline in the insurer's mortgage guaranty run-off business which should be off the books by 2022.

Claims costs in 2019 increased 4.5% compared to 2018. SG&A expenses in 2019 grew 6.4% compared to 2018. The increases in these expenses resulted in a slight loss of 0.4% in net income (excluding unrealized investment gains) for 2019 at $554.2 million down from $556.4 million in 2018. Diluted earnings (excluding unrealized investment gains) in 2019 were $1.84 per share compared to $1.86 in 2018.

And yet, Old Republic's book value improved a staggering 16% from $17.23 at year-end 2018 to $19.98 at year-end 2019. Although liabilities increased 6.3% year-over-year, assets increased 9.1%. As a result, shareholders' equity grew 16.6% from year-end 2018 to year-end 2019.

A decent portion of this growth stemmed from additional investments in securities. In the year, Old Republic added $1.34 billion to its cash and invested assets account pushing it over $14.5 billion. Cash from operations, at $936 million, fueled the majority of the increase. Over half, $714 million, was added to the cash portion of the account while approximately $650 million was added to the securities portion. Source

Old Republic purposely shifted its portfolio allocations from bonds into equities when bond yields declined. Its portfolio now "consists of about 100 equity securities, well-known companies with long histories of paying dividends and increasing dividends over time". Thus, some of its growth in 2019, approximately 30%, can be attributed to market performance and price appreciation. The company is quite aware of the risk a market correction or downturn would introduce.

From a risk perspective, we do perform a periodic stress test to evaluate what a market correction would do to our shareholders' equity account. And we feel comfortable, with the current allocation, it would not have a material negative effect.

The Risk of Correction

Each insurer sets its own tolerance for risk. Chubb places the majority of its float in fixed maturities while Erie Indemnity primarily utilizes securities investments.

Company Total Cash & Invested Assets Cash & Fixed Maturities Securities Equity Chubb Limited $108.77 B 94.3% 6.1% Cincinnati Financial $19.7 B 62.9% 36.8% Erie Indemnity $1.11 B 31.0% 69.0% Mercury General $4.53 B 76.2% 14.5% Old Republic $14.53 B 71.5% 27.7% RLI $2.66 B 76.2% 21.2%

Source: Author-created from Seeking Alpha and company data

It is possible to speculate on the impact of a sudden market plunge on each insurer's book value. If the value of Old Republic's securities fell 50% to $2.015 billion in a market plunge, total assets would follow suit to $19.06 billion. Shareholders' equity would fall to $3.98 billion and book value would then equate to $13.27, a 34% decline.

This scenario assumes a sudden and immediate market plunge which didn't give the company time to liquidate positions - a scenario that is probably unlikely. In such a widespread market event, the remaining field of P&C insurance companies would also have some level of exposure.

Company Initial Equity Initial Book Value Securities Exposure Equity Change After 50% Plunge Adjusted Book Value Adjustment Chubb Limited $54.572 B $120.33 $6.386 B $51.379 B $113.29 -5.9% Cincinnati Financial $9.371 B $56.86 $7.249 B $5.747 B $35.16 -38% Erie Indemnity* $1.119 B $21.40 $768 M $735 M $14.05 -34% Mercury General $1.803 B $32.54 $657 M $1.474 B $26.61 -16% RLI $995 M $22.17 $565 M $713 M $15.88 -28%

Source: Author-created from Seeking Alpha data except *Erie Indemnity

As displayed, in this example, Old Republic has more exposure than half the field of six. Chubb is the least exposed while Cincinnati Financial appears to have the most exposure to a market plunge.

Operations Details

The P&C insurer operates in two segments of insurance primarily - general and title. As to the actual operations of the business in 2019, Old Republic shared several tidbits worthy of note in its year-end earnings call.

For the consolidated business, the insurer's composite ratio, the sum of its expense ratio and paid loss ratio, was 95.1%. This was a slight increase compared to the 94.7% in 2018 and barely higher than the company's long-term target of 95%.

We've got enough pockets of business that we think we've corrected or are in the process of fixing. And it takes 18, 24 months between the time that you change your underwriting, your pricing and so forth before those results emanate into the earnings -- the premium earnings process. So I think the combination of all that, I'm using a lot of words, but I for one, I'm very confident that we can not only operate at that 95% but start inching down from there.

In the general insurance segment, the claim ratio for workers' compensation declined to 63.2% in 2019. But, Old Republic does have room for improvement regarding its commercial auto claim ratio. The insurer targets a claim ratio in the high 60% to low 70% range. For 2019, the ratio was 84%.

These are from the same underlying causes that we've spoken about now for several quarters and we will continue to respond through rate increases, risk selection accompanied with better levels of technology to help us in that risk selection. And, we will continue to perfect this until such time we see this claim ratio come back in the line with our target which remains in the low 70's.

Operating revenue in the title insurance segment hit an all-time high at $2.53 billion improving 6.6% year-over-year. And, the insurer is confident it is gaining market share.

The latest Mortgage Bankers Association estimates call for similar origination markets in 2020 with refinances down moderately and purchases up slightly. On the commercial side of the business, the MBA predicts that a new record of $628 billion will have been established in 2019. And their optimism actually rises in 2020 as our projections increase about 9% into a new high of $683 billion.

The insurer also has two newer lines of business, residual market and specialty insurance, that should gain traction in 2020 and start showing production.

The Takeaway

Based simply on the P/B ratio determining valuation, Old Republic is the frontrunner of the Dividend Champions. If the trigger is 1.2, Chubb would qualify should its share price drop below $144. Yet, it should not be ignored there is a slight risk haunting Old Republic's book value relative to its portfolio mix of fixed maturities and securities investments in the event of a market downturn.

With a dividend yield in the 3.5% range, Old Republic outpaces the average for the six companies as well as the entire field of Dividend Champions. But, Mercury General is the leader of the P&C pack regarding yield. It is also pertinent to note Old Republic declared special dividends of $1.00 per share in both 2018 and 2019.

Of the six P&C insurers on the Dividend Champions List, Old Republic has the lowest payout ratio which implies there is room for either atypical dividend growth or additional special dividends. The insurer's average dividend growth rate for the past ten years at 1.6% does trail the field's average of 4.8%. From 2009 to 2017, the company bumped its annual dividend rate by just $0.01 per share. In 2018 and 2019, the annual increase was doubled to $0.02 per share. The next bump should be declared in late February.

If Old Republic's share price were adjusted to the average P/B for the remaining five P&C insurers at 3.34, it would appreciate to nearly $67. However, even adjusted to the midpoint of 1.6 between Mr. Buffett's trigger point for buying and his trigger point for selling, it would appreciate to just under $32. If the share price adjusted to the average yield for the remaining insurers at 2.52%, it would appreciate to over $50. By each measure, it would appear the company is undervalued in the $22 to $23 range it has traded in since October 2019.

It is, however, pertinent to note that, since 2013, the market has consistently priced Old Republic with a P/B ratio ranging from 1 to 1.2 with an average of 1.14. This may explain why the average of analysts' one-year target for Old Republic is but $26. Potential investors may view this track record as a lack of upside. But, it could also be viewed as foundational support for the share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in ORI.