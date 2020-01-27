Synchrony Financial: Mr. Market Seems Too Pessimistic For 2020

4Q Earnings Not As Bad As The Market Reaction Suggests

Synchrony Financial (SYF) fell 10% after reporting earnings on 1/24/2020. This reaction was puzzling given the lack of negative surprises for 2020 guidance in the earnings presentation. It was well-known that Synchrony would be starting 2020 from a lower base of loan receivables due to the sale of the Walmart (WMT) portfolio. The company also sold a smaller ($725 million) loan portfolio associated with Yamaha in the Payment Solutions division. Nevertheless, Synchrony expects to organically grow loan receivables with current partners by 5-7% in 2020. This is before significant new partnerships with Verizon and Venmo start up in 2020 and add further growth in later years.

Roll-out of the Verizon (VZ) and Venmo (PYPL) programs are expected to add costs in 2020; however, the company expects efficiency ratio to be about even with 2019 at 32%. Retailer share arrangements and credit trends appear stable with net charge-offs this year expected in the range of 5.4-5.6%. Loan loss reserve builds in 2020 are significantly higher, but this was also expected. Loan Loss Allowance actually declined in 2019 with the sale of the Walmart portfolio. This is expected to reverse this year as the company regrows loan receivables. Loss reserves are also increasing because of the new estimating method known as CECL, but this was also known and repeatedly discussed in recent quarters. Company expectations for 2020 are shown below:

Source: Synchrony Financial 4Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Synchrony has been an active repurchaser of shares, with share count ending 2019 at 615.9 million shares compared to 718.8 million a year earlier. The company has authorization for an additional $1.3 billion of buybacks, which could lower share count nearly 40 billion more shares at current prices.

Assuming Synchrony achieves the midpoint of its guidance on each metric and completes the authorized buybacks, non-GAAP EPS (excluding reserve build) should exceed $5 for 2020. At the $32.63 share price reached on the day of the earnings report, this works out to a P/E of 6.4 which is low relative to peers and on an absolute basis given growth opportunities and a reasonably strong balance sheet. For comparison, analysts' consensus for 2020 was just revised down from $4.51 to $4.06 after the call. I am Very Bullish on Synchrony Financial and expect the shares to regain their post-earnings decline and move on to new highs in 2020.

Projected 2020 Results

Synchrony does not directly provide forecasted EPS in their earnings releases. They only provide forecasts for the metrics shown in the chart above. Therefore, I have created a balance sheet and income statement for 2020 based on these projections. 2019 results, which tie to the numbers in the earnings release, are shown for comparison.

Starting with the balance sheet, the company stated in the conference call that it would redeploy $3 billion of cash from the Walmart sale into new loans in 2020. I assumed cash would also decline by $1.3 billion as the company completes its buyback authorization. Loan receivables are shown growing by 6%. The allowance for loan losses increases by $3 billion due to the CECL adjustment for existing loans and a further $850 million for new business. The reserve build is partially offset by an increasing deferred tax asset.

Liabilities are little changed, with 1% deposit growth and a corresponding decline in borrowings. On the Equity side, Retained Earnings grows by my projected net income and is reduced by projected dividends and the CECL adjustment net of deferred tax. Treasury stock also changes to reflect the share buyback.

Data sources: 2019 actuals from Earnings Release, 2020 projections from Company Presentation

Note that projected book value does drop nearly 13% and book value per share drops about 7.5% in 2020, largely due to the CECL adjustment. This was well-known going into the year, and the company remains cheap at 1.51 times projected 2020 book value and 1.89 times projected tangible book.

For the income statement, I calculated average cash, investments, and loan receivables from the balance sheet projections. I then applied a midpoint net interest margin projection of 15.375% to get net interest income. I assume retailer share arrangements of 4.4% and net charge-offs of 5.5% in-line with the company projection. The reserve build of $850 million does not include the $3 billion CECL adjustment taken at the start in 2020 as this is charged directly to Retained Earnings. Other Income is assumed to grow in line with loans and Other Expense is calculated using the projected efficiency ratio. I assume no change in the effective tax rate in 2020.

Data sources: 2019 actuals from Earnings Release, 2020 projections from Company Presentation

GAAP Net Income and EPS does decline considerably from $5.56 to $3.64 in 2020 largely due to the swing in loan loss reserve build from an $825 million release in 2019 to an $850 reserve build in 2020. For 2019, the release was due largely to the Walmart sale and was definitely excluded from non-GAAP EPS as my calculated $4.34 matches the $4.29 shown in online databases after an additional $0.05 non-GAAP adjustment in 4Q.

It is not clear to me at this point if the $4.09 currently shown as the 2020 analyst consensus includes the $850 million projected reserve build. Assumed share count in the 2020 consensus is also not clear. If I exclude the projected 2020 reserve build, my EPS forecast for 2020 is $5.07 for a forward P/E of only 6.4.

Regardless of how you define non-GAAP, my projected 2020 GAAP P/E of 9.0 is competitive with peers Discover (DFS) and Capital One (COF) and is attractive considering the growth coming in 2021 from large new accounts Verizon and Venmo. Efficiency ratio should also come down in 2021 as startup costs of these new partnerships tail off. Loan loss reserve builds should also decrease as the new accounts from these partnerships become more seasoned.

Risks

Synchrony's 2020 forecast is dependent on organically growing existing business. Using the model I created to build the income statement above, the company's projected GAAP EPS would be about 10% lower if all projections came in at the low end. (Similarly, EPS would be 10% higher if Synchrony delivered results at the high end of all its projections.) The company forecasts most of the growth to take place in the second half of the year, so investors may be impatient with results over the next two quarters.

The Verizon and Venmo accounts are expected to be more digitally-focused than many of Synchrony's existing partners. Technology and development costs in starting up these programs could exceed estimates and roll-out timing could be delayed.

Finally, a general downturn in the economy could increase delinquency on loan payments or cause the company to tighten lending standards. This would reduce loan receivables growth and increase the provision for loan losses. Current conditions are conducive to slow and steady loan growth and stable credit quality but could turn given the lateness of the economic cycle.

Conclusion

Synchrony Financial is starting 2020 with a lower base of loan receivables after ending its partnership with Walmart. Still, the company expects to grow loans by 5-7% this year with even more growth in the future from new partnerships with Verizon and Venmo.

With a 10% share price drop on earnings day, the market seemed shocked by the projected loan loss reserve build and operating costs, but these are normal effects of bringing on two significant new partners.

Synchrony is doing the right things to resume growth after ending its relationship with its largest partner and results should be visible by the second half of 2020 with more benefits to come in 2021. Given the disconnect between this outlook and the market reaction, I am raising my rating to Very Bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.