Gazprom Neft Is One Of Russia's Most Undervalued Oil Companies With An Attractive Dividend Policy

Gazprom Neft increased in value by around 200% in the last 5 years and its P/E ratio of 5.37x suggests that the company is undervalued relative to its peers.

Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) is one of the biggest Russian oil companies, yet it hasn't been on the radar of many investors due to its low float. Since 96% of its shares are owned by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Gazprom Neft is heavily dependent on its parent organization and doesn't have a lot to say when it comes to strategy. However, I don't see it as a bad thing for Gazprom Neft shareholders. By purchasing Gazprom Neft instead of Gazprom, investors are able to decrease their exposure to the natural gas market and reduce political risks that are associated with Gazprom itself. Despite increasing in value by more than 200% in the last 5 years, Gazprom Neft's current P/E ratio of 5.37x is far below the industry's median of 16.19x, which means that the company is undervalued relative to its peers. In an effort to diversify my overall portfolio and add some Russian names to it, I decided to acquire Gazprom Neft stock and I expect it to increase in value in the foreseeable future. I'm confident that my position will yield positive results, as the company is on track to pay 50% of its net profits in dividends in the next couple of years.

For those of you who are unaware, Gazprom Neft is a full-cycle oil company that is involved in every level of supply chain and conducts its own drilling, production, and refining operations. Despite the fluctuation of oil prices in the last five years, the company managed to show a solid performance and its stock greatly outperformed stocks of other oil giants like Exxon (XOM), Shell (RDS.A), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Total (TOT) and Valero (VLO).

The 9-month financials that were reported at the end of last year showed that the company has made considerable progress, as its revenues increased to 1871 billion rubles (~$30.14 billion), up 2.4% year-over-year. During the period, the company managed to increase hydrocarbons production in its major fields in Yamal and Orenburg regions by 37% and 16%, respectively.

When it comes to valuations, the table below clearly shows that Gazprom Neft is undervalued relative to its peers. While its EV/Revenue ratio of 1.09x is slightly higher to the industry's median of 0.96x, its EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.87x and P/E ratio of 5.37x are the lowest among its competitors.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Gazprom Neft is heavily dependent on Gazprom. However, in this case, such exposure to one shareholder is actually a good thing for all the other investors. First of all, unlike Gazprom, Gazprom Neft is not heavily dependent on the price of natural gas that is steadily declining this winter due to the oversupply. By focusing solely on oil, the company is able to successfully optimize its upstream and downstream operations and not worry about the drop in prices of other energy commodities. As a result, the management is able to drive growth and meet its fiscal goals at a faster pace.

Currently, Gazprom Neft's main goal is to increase its dividend payout ratio from 33% now to 50% in the medium term. I believe that the management will be able to achieve such a goal thanks to two major factors. First of all, its parent organization Gazprom also has a similar goal and plans to pay 50% of its own profits to shareholders in the foreseeable future. Gazprom, as the single biggest shareholder of Gazprom Neft, has all the power in the world to force its subsidiary to also deliver a 50% payout ratio in the upcoming quarters in order to achieve its own goals.

In addition, we should not forget that the absolute majority of Gazprom Neft's projects are located in Russia and thereby the company is heavily dependent on the economic situation inside the country. In the last few years, the Russian annual GDP growth rate has been steadily climbing from -2.31% in 2015 to 2.26% in 2018. According to World Bank data, Russia should report a 1.6% growth in 2019, which is higher than the expected growth rate of countries like Japan or Germany. The growth of the Russian economy should give investors that want to add Gazprom Neft shares to their portfolios a confidence boost when making the final decision of whether to acquire the stock or not.

We should also not forget that there are still a couple of risks that are associated with Gazprom Neft. Relying solely on oil is a good thing when the price of oil is appreciating, but it could also be a bad thing when the oil market is in decline and the company is not diversified enough to hedge itself against the price depreciation. Considering such a robust growth of Gazprom Neft stock in the past, investors might start taking profits and sell their shares, if they believe that oil prices will fall or will not rise higher. Currently, EIA forecasts Brent crude oil in 2020 to be trading at around $65 per barrel. Since the current Brent crude oil price is around $64 per barrel, which is close to the EIA forecast, there's a high chance that investors will start to dump their oil holdings at the peak price and wait for a better time to buy them back in the future. This might lead to the depreciation of Gazprom Neft shares in the short-term.

Another problem with investing in Gazprom Neft is its low float. The company's stock is not as liquid as other major oil companies due to the fact that the number of shares outstanding is relatively low in comparison to others and international investors could acquire Gazprom Neft stock mostly only via the OTC market.

Takeaway

Considering all of this, I would say that Gazprom Neft is a company that international oil investors should definitely take a look at. The company is involved in every level of oil supply chain and has efficient upstream and downstream operations that together drive growth and create additional shareholder value. While Gazprom Neft relies a lot on Gazprom, it's hedged against the depreciation of natural gas prices and is not that much exposed to geopolitical risks like its parent organization. Small valuation multiples suggest that Gazprom Neft is undervalued relative to its peers. While there are a number of risks that are associated with the company, its ambitious dividend payout plan will continue to act as a catalyst for growth and push the stock higher.

In an effort to diversify my overall portfolio and add some Russian names to it, I decided to acquire Gazprom Neft stock and have no reason to sell it in a foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GZPFY, OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.